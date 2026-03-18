HYROX weights: What to expect in each category

Whether you compete in Single Open, Pro Division, Doubles or Relay, the weights in HYROX remain consistent, meaning you know exactly what to expect on race day – at least when it comes to the weights you’ll be pushing, pulling, carrying and throwing.

This global fitness race , split into eight 1km runs and eight exercise stations, uses the same standardised weights at events worldwide, depending on the category you enter.

Here's a full breakdown of the standard weights used across the categories.

01 HYROX weights explained: Open, Pro, Doubles and Relay

The exact weights you’ll face in HYROX depend on several factors: your division (Open or Pro), your gender and whether you’re competing as an individual, in Doubles or in a Relay team. In general, the Open division uses entry-level weights, while the Pro division features heavier loads – the Elite 15 athletes use the same weights as the Pro category.

In Doubles, where athletes like Lucy Procter also compete, the workload is shared between two athletes, and in the Relay, all stations use Open division weights.

The weights in HYROX races vary in each category © Suguru Saito/Red Bull Content Pool

02 HYROX Open Division weights

The Open division is the standard entry category in HYROX. It is designed to be challenging but accessible for well-trained recreational athletes .

HYROX Open – Women

Sled Push: 102kg (including sled)

Sled Pull: 78kg (including sled)

Farmers Carry: 2 × 16kg kettlebells

Sandbag Lunges: 10kg

Wall Balls: 4kg (100 reps)

HYROX Open – Men

Jakob Pickl-Herk performs a sandbag lunge in Vienna © Philipp Carl Riedl/Red Bull Content Pool

Sled Push: 152kg (including sled)

Sled Pull: 103kg (including sled)

Farmers Carry: 2 × 24kg kettlebells

Sandbag Lunges: 20kg

Wall Balls: 6kg (100 reps)

Note: Open Men use the same weights as Pro Women.

03 HYROX Pro Division Weights

The Pro division is for experienced athletes aiming for competitive race times. The weights are significantly heavier, especially on the sled push and sled pull, as well as wall balls.

Elite 15 athletes, like the UK's Jake Dearden , use the same weights as the Pro division – but be careful comparing your race to the Elite 15 races, as they take place under slightly different circumstances: There are no other divisions racing on the course, making it easier to overtake.

HYROX Pro – Women

Sled Push: 152kg (including sled)

Sled Pull: 103kg (including sled)

Farmers Carry: 2 × 24kg kettlebells

Sandbag Lunges: 20kg

Wall Balls: 6kg (100 reps)

Lucy Procter works on her sled pull © Markus Rohrbacher/Red Bull Content Pool

HYROX Pro – Men

Sled Push: 202kg (including sled)

Sled Pull: 153kg (including sled)

Farmers Carry: 2 × 32kg kettlebells

Sandbag Lunges: 30kg

Wall Balls: 9kg (100 reps)

04 HYROX Doubles weights

In HYROX Doubles, two athletes complete the race together, running each kilometre side by side and splitting the reps at each station however they choose. There are three categories within Doubles: Open Doubles, Pro Doubles and Mixed Doubles, with the Mixed category using the same weights as Pro women.

Open Doubles – Women

Uses Open women weights:

Sled Push: 102kg

Sled Pull: 78kg

Farmers Carry: 2 × 16kg

Sandbag Lunges: 10kg

Wall Balls: 4kg

Open Doubles – Men

Uses Open men weights:

Sled Push: 152kg

Sled Pull: 103kg

Farmers Carry: 2 × 24kg

Sandbag Lunges: 20kg

Wall Balls: 6kg

Pro Doubles

Hunter McIntyre competes in the men's and doubles categories © Baptiste Fauchille/Red Bull Content Pool

Pro Doubles Men use Pro men weights

Pro Doubles Women use Pro women weights

Mixed Doubles use Pro women weights

There is no Pro Mixed Doubles category.

05 HYROX Relay weights

The HYROX Relay is a team event with four athletes. Each athlete runs one kilometre twice and competes two workouts following the run. Each team can decide on the order of the runners. This allows teams to strategically assign stations based on athlete strengths.

Lauren Weeks tackles the Farmers Carry © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

The relay uses Open division weights.

Relay – Women

Sled Push: 102kg

Sled Pull: 78kg

Farmers Carry: 2 × 16kg

Sandbag Lunges: 10kg

Wall Balls: 4kg

Relay – Men

Sled Push: 152kg

Sled Pull: 103kg

Farmers Carry: 2 × 24kg

Sandbag Lunges: 20kg

Wall Balls: 6kg

Mixed Relay

Men use men’s weights.

Women use women’s weights.