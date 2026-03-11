Max Verstappen to race at the legendary Nürburgring 24 Hours

Even with four Formula One world titles and numerous records to his name, Max Verstappen is always looking for a new challenge. His latest venture, however, might just be his toughest. After the 28-year-old confirmed that he will compete in the 2026 Nürburgring 24 Hour, the car he will race in and its special team livery were unveiled with a spectacular B.A.S.E. jump.

German athlete Max Manow lept from a height of 131m into a cooling tower in Meppen, Germany, to unveil the eye-catching new Red Bull livery of the Mercedes-AMG GT3 in spectacular style.

Watch the video below to get a first look at the GT3 that Verstappen will race around the legendary track in Germany

The good news is that you'll also be able to watch Verstappen tackle the 24-hour race live on Red Bull TV and the Red Bull Motorsports YouTube channel .

01 Max Verstappen in the GT3 class

When Verstappen gets behind the wheel, the Oracle Red Bull Racing driver will give it his all. That much is certain. This has been made clear not only by his impressive career in the premier class of motorsport , but also in everything else the Dutchman tackles.

It was less than a year ago that Verstappen secured his racing licence for the popular GT3 class. And his first race was to be an unprecedented demonstration of his undeniable talent behind the wheel.

Max Manow revealed the car's livery in spectacular fashion © Mihai Stetcu/Red Bull Content Pool

In mid-September 2025, during a two-week break in the Formula One calendar and directly after his triumph at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Verstappen got behind the wheel of his Ferrari 296 GT3 as part of the Nürburgring Endurance Series (NLS). Despite it being his debut, he showed no signs of nerves as he secured victory.

Now Verstappen will embark on a new adventure as he races his Mercedes-AMG GT3, under the Verstappen Racing banner, against some of the biggest names and teams in motorsport, including Manthey Porsche and ABT Sportsline.

02 Max Verstappen at the Nürburgring 24 Hours 2026

Since its premiere in 1970, the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring has undoubtedly been one of the most impressive and biggest events in motorsport. Every year, hundreds of thousands of spectators make the pilgrimage to the Eifel to watch the endurance classic. Up to 190 vehicles in different classes take on the "Green Hell" adventure and the challenge that the 25.378km natural race track has to offer.

In 2025, victory in the GT3 class went to Kelvin van der Linde and ROWE Racing, but this year the South African will face a new challenge when he comes up against Verstappen.

The participation of Verstappen in the NLS2 and the Nürburgring 24 Hours 2026 reflects the Dutch driver's passion for racing and his continuous pursuit of new challenges.

The team will take part in several events between now and the 24-hour race in mid-May: NLS1, NLS2 and the 24-hour Nürburgring Qualifiers. The car will start with the number 3 and has a strong driver line-up consisting of Verstappen, Dani Juncadella, Jules Gounon and Lucas Auer.

The four-time F1 champion will race under the banner of Verstappen Racing © Mihai Stetcu/Red Bull Content Pool Verstappen was victorious the last time he raced at the Nürburgring © Mihai Stetcu/Red Bull Content Pool

"The Nürburgring is a special place. There is no other race track quite like it. The 24-hour race at the Nürburgring has been on my bucket list for a long time, so I'm very excited that we can now make it happen," revealed Verstappen.

"Last year, I got my DMSB licence for the Nordschleife and was able to take part in the NLS9, which we won. This preparation is very valuable as we learned a lot that we can incorporate into our programme this year with NLS2 and the 24-hour race. "

Verstappen will compete in NLS2 for the first time on March 21 and will use this event as preparation for the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring while continuing to compete in the Formula One season.

03 When will Max Verstappen compete in the Nürburgring 24 Hours?

The ADAC Ravenol 24h Nürburgring will take place on the Nürburgring Nordschleife between May 14-17, 2026. The event kicks off on May 14 with the first qualifying session, followed by the start of the endurance race on Saturday, May 16.

Verstappen is always seeking a new challenge © Mihai Stetcu/Red Bull Content Pool The 24-hour race at the Nürburgring has been on my bucket list for a long time, so I'm very excited that we can now make it happen Max Verstappen

04 Everything you need to know about the Nürgburgring 24 Hours

Alongside the endurance classics at Le Mans and Spa-Fracorchamps, the Nürburgring 24 Hours is one of the absolute highlights on the racing calendar. The race in the Eifel made its debut in 1970, with a BMW 2002 TI as the first winner.

Watch former F1 drivers Sebastian Vettel and David Coulthard race around the Nürburgring in the video below:

At over 25km in length, the Nürburgring-Nordschleife is the longest permanent race track in the world. In the 24-hour race, the participants drive over the combined layout of the Nordschleife and GP circuit. This equates to a total of around 25.4km per lap and an incredible 73 bends per lap.

What makes the Nordschleife so unique is the difference in altitude of around 300m between the highest point on the Hohe Acht (approx. 620m above sea level) and the lowest point at Breidscheid (approx. 320m above sea level). This is unique for a permanent race track.

The starting field at the Nürgburgring 24 Hours is more diverse than almost any other endurance race. In addition to works-supported GT3 teams, more than 130 vehicles compete in more than 20 classes. It's precisely this open character that makes the race so unique in the world of motorsport.

Verstappen will be behind the wheel of a Mercedes-AMG GT3 in Nürburg © Mihai Stetcu/Red Bull Content Pool

To participate, all drivers require the so-called DMSB Permit Nordschleife, which is issued in three levels (A-C) and guarantees minimum knowledge of the track and racing rules.

In 2025, the number of spectators at the 24h Nürburgring broke all records: around 280,000 motorsport fans flocked to the Nordschleife.