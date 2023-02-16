A close-up of the RB19 livery
Oracle Red Bull Racing reveals 2023 F1 car

Oracle Red Bull Racing has unveiled its new world champion car for the 2023 season in New York and named Ford as its new strategic partner. The mission is clear: to defend the title!
By Eugen Waidhofer
1 min readPublished on

01

Max Verstappen’s official new car

Oracle Red Bull Racing is the first top Formula 1 team to unveil its official car for the 2023 season. Team manager Christian Horner, world champion Max Verstappen, teammate Sergio Pérez and well-known newcomer Daniel Ricciardo were all present at the launch in New York.
Here are the top photos from the event:
Daniel Ricciardo and Christian Horner pose for a photo at the Red Bull Racing season launch in New York City.

Daniel Ricciardo and Christian Horner pose for a photo

Sergio Pérez, Max Verstappen and Mr. Doodle look at an RB14 car with livery that Mr. Doodle has doodled all over.

Mr. Doodle, Verstappen and Perez looking at a car that has been doodled on

A close-up of the RB19 livery

A close-up of the RB19 livery

Max Verstappen speaks as Sergio Pérez and Daniel Ricciardo look on

Christian Horner and Ford CEO Jim Farley

The best quotes:
“The new RB19 builds on the strengths of our previous world champion car. We incorporated everything we learned from the RB18.”
Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Manager, Christian Horner
“We did really well in 2022. So, there’s no reason to mess with the car too much. But it is harder to stay world champion than to become world champion.”
Max Verstappen
“Our opponents keep getting stronger. We need to be even better in 2023 than in 2022—and that is very difficult.”
Sergio Pérez
02

The new collaboration with Ford

The US auto manufacturer is partnering with Red Bull Powertrains and will supply both Oracle Red Bull Racing and Scuderia AlphaTauri from 2026 until at least 2030. The company is immediately starting work on development of a new power unit, including a 350 kW electric engine.
03

The most important information for the 2023 season

The new season begins with the winter tests on the Bahrain International Circuit, February 23-25. The first race will also be held there on March 5. Fans can look forward to a whopping 23 Formula 1 weekends—the longest season in the history of the top tier.
The ninth stop of this season’s F1 circuit will be in Canada from June 16–18. This will be the 58th race to take place in Montreal. Canadian F1 fans can watch this season on TSN and RDS.

