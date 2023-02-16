Oracle Red Bull Racing reveals 2023 F1 car

Red Bull Motorsports
Oracle Red Bull Racing 2023 Season Launch
The team are back in the USA to launch their new car for the 2023 Formula One season.
01
Max Verstappen’s official new car
Oracle Red Bull Racing is the first top Formula 1 team to unveil its official car for the 2023 season. Team manager Christian Horner, world champion Max Verstappen, teammate Sergio Pérez and well-known newcomer Daniel Ricciardo were all present at the launch in New York.
Here are the top photos from the event:
The best quotes:
“The new RB19 builds on the strengths of our previous world champion car. We incorporated everything we learned from the RB18.”
“We did really well in 2022. So, there’s no reason to mess with the car too much. But it is harder to stay world champion than to become world champion.”
“Our opponents keep getting stronger. We need to be even better in 2023 than in 2022—and that is very difficult.”
02
The new collaboration with Ford
The US auto manufacturer is partnering with Red Bull Powertrains and will supply both Oracle Red Bull Racing and Scuderia AlphaTauri from 2026 until at least 2030. The company is immediately starting work on development of a new power unit, including a 350 kW electric engine.
03
The most important information for the 2023 season
The new season begins with the winter tests on the Bahrain International Circuit, February 23-25. The first race will also be held there on March 5. Fans can look forward to a whopping 23 Formula 1 weekends—the longest season in the history of the top tier.