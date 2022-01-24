Sébastien Toutant and Mark McMorris are true champions in the snowboard world. There’s a high level of athleticism behind their success, and with that comes driven, focused training. But beyond gyms and diets, both of these medal threats are able to tap into a sense of play as they hone their craft off-snow. This underlying joy helps them slip into a flow state, where they can mentally prepare for the intensely-focused experience of high performance snowboarding.

Seb Toots: Smiles in Saas Fee © Dom Daher / Red Bull Content Pool Seb Toots in Saas Fee © Dom Daher / Red Bull Content Pool Mark McMorris portrait © Lorenz Richard / Red Bull Content Pool Mark McMorris in Saas Fee, Switzerland © Lorenz Richard / Red Bull Content Pool

Hit the gym

Cardio, strength building, and stability exercises will all enhance your output on a snowboard. Push yourself in the gym. Whatever your current limits may be, holding yourself accountable to incremental goals will translate to longer, funner days on snow.

“In the gym, I focus on mobility, strength in deep positions, and building muscle over the summer to maintain throughout the winter,” explains McMorris.

The goal is to stay limber, stable, and strong in your legs and core. Mark McMorris

Working your core will help your body stay aligned and drive power efficiently from your upper body to your edges. Squat variations, hill sprints, and box jumps will help you snap to your turns and pop to your freestyle game. And, stability training will build natural bracing for your joints through muscle development.

Tapping into joy

After grinding out a strength routine in the gym, Toutant lets creativity take over with low-stress challenges like backwards three-point basketball shots from exercise ball stands. In fact, sometimes his entire workout will consist of elaborate obstacle courses built around stability, balance, and focus. His floor-is-lava edits give a glimpse into the mind of an athlete who is constantly pushing the envelope of what his body can achieve.

“Fun, in general, is the word that’s really important to me,” says Toutant. “In everything I do, if I’m not having fun then it's not important for me to be there.”

Lately, Toutant has discovered an immense amount of fun in golf. "In the summer, it's nice to get obsessed about something else. I'm hooked with how technical it is, just like snowboarding."

On the links, he trains his mental game with time spent in deep focus. He applies himself, and it shows — he's even hit a hole-in-one. But McMorris takes a different tack.

“Surfing and skating are key for me," he adds. “They both humble me and bring joy standing sideways in the off-months. Skating was the first board sport I got into so I love spending off seasons on my skateboard.”

As he hits the ocean, or the skatepark, McMorris works to compliment his work in the gym, in a much more playful, less constrained way. He finds new ways of moving, all while using the same muscles he needs for snowboarding.

Bring that flow state to the hill

Tapping into joy can be a great way to encourage your body to push past physical limits, but it also allows your mind avenues for growth and rejuvenation.

Golf, surfing, skating, trail running, and soccer are all of these activities can help you enter the flow state. No matter what works for you, while you're in that headspace, focus on what it feels like. Remember that feeling, and the next time you hit the slopes take a moment to find flow before you ride. The same energy that got Seb his hole-in-one wins him Big Air Gold Medals. The blissful sensation of a frontside hack in Hawaii is with Mark as he tops X Games podiums or drops into Alaskan spines. Maybe your time in the flow state will bring you to your first linked turns, or maybe to your next 540 variation.

Either way, remember: if you're not having fun, you're probably doing it wrong.