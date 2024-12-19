On February 28, 2025, and for the first time ever in Canada, Red Bull Symphonic is enlisting Grammy-nominated, Canadian R&B artist Charlotte Day Wilson to create a show rooted in the soulful grooves and smooth rhythms of R&B by blending both classical and modern sounds.
So, what is Red Bull Symphonic?
The concept of Red Bull Symphonic is based on the unprecedented collaboration between a modern-style artist and a classical music director, together with a full-scale symphonic orchestra. The repertoire from the modern-style artist gets a symphonic rearrangement and the collaboration comes to life in a spectacular one-night-only performance, held at a unique and prestigious venue. Audiences will witness the process through bespoke content that tells the story of this collaboration between talents from different musical worlds, co-created and made possible by Red Bull.
Some notable Red Bull Symphonic performances include Metro Boomin and a 43-piece orchestra putting on a riveting 90-minute set at the sold-out Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles; Rick Ross and Orchestra Noir reimagining hip-hop to a sold-out crowd in Atlanta in what was a night to remember; and boundary-pushing artist Genesis Owusu performing alongside a 40-piece orchestra at Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia.
Who will be taking the stage in Toronto?
For the first-ever iteration of Red Bull Symphonic in Canada, we're bringing Canadian R&B artist and Grammy-nominated Charlotte Day Wilson to play alongside a symphonic orchestra.
Charlotte is no stranger to successful collaborations, but this collab is set to bring a new and unique concept and sound, fusing both R&B and classical styles to reimagine her catalogue. The result is going to be a show rooted in the soulful grooves and smooth rhythms of R&B by blending both classical and modern sounds.
The collaboration will come to life in a one-night-only, spectacular performance that sees Charlotte Day Wilson's repertoire transformed through the symphonic rearrangement at the prestigious Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto.
A little bit about Charlotte Day Wilson
Charlotte Day Wilson is a Canadian contemporary R&B artist whose voice carries the kind of soulful depth that lingers in the heart long after the music fades. With her distinctive sound blending elements of R&B, soul, and jazz, Charlotte has cemented her place as a force in the music industry.
Hailing from Toronto, Charlotte Day Wilson has built her career not only on her undeniable talent but also through collaborations with some of Canada's most celebrated artists. Charlotte has worked closely with the likes of BADBADNOTGOOD, River Tiber, and Daniel Caesar, contributing to a vibrant Canadian music scene that fuses genres and pushes boundaries.
Charlotte first caught the world’s attention in 2016 with her single "Work"—a powerful, emotional track about resilience and unity. The song’s raw beauty struck a chord with listeners and introduced her as an artist with a gift for creating music that feels deeply personal yet universal.
In 2024 year, Charlotte released her second studio album, Cyan Blue, showcasing her growth as a singer, songwriter, and producer. The album dives into themes of love, self-discovery, and identity, with rich, layered sounds that pull listeners into her world.
When is Red Bull Symphonic Canada?
Red Bull Symphonic Canada will be held at the iconic Roy Thomson Hall in downtown Toronto on the 28th of February, 2025, where the music will be performed with the power of a live orchestra for an unforgettable experience.
Doors will open at 7:00pm EST and the show will begin at 8:00pm EST. To find out everything you need to know about Red Bull Symphonic Canada, you can head over to the official event page.
How can you get your tickets?
To secure your tickets to the show, simply visit the official ticket page or click on 'Get Tickets' on the Red Bull Symphonic Canada event page.