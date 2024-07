British all-round cycling star

was in a class of his own at the Nové Město na Moravě stop of the 2024 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup – his first MTB race of the year – to win for the fourth successive time there. The 24-year old reigning world and Olympic champion had to bide his time to open up a lead on Sunday as Swiss legend Nino Schurter and Saturday's XCC race winner Victor Koretzky broke away on the second lap. Pidcock then reeled them back in before attempting a break of his own on the third lap Whoopenberg main climb - succeeding a lap later and eventually winning with a comfortable 32-second victory.