EA FC 25 Ultimate Team: 5 tips for a successful season

Ultimate Team (UT) has long been the most popular game mode in FIFA and EA Sports FC and that remains the case in FC 25. In this game mode, you build your dream team from all the players available throughout the season. Because some things can be complicated in UT at first glance, we'll help you better understand the world of Ultimate Team in this guide. With these five tips, nothing should stand between you and your ultimate team.

01 Chemistry

Once you've earned your first virtual coins by winning matches and completing tasks and want to start building your team, there are a few things to bear in mind. Firstly, we'll introduce you to the chemistry system, which hasn't really changed compared to FC 24, but used to work differently up to and including FIFA 22.

Instead of up to 100 chemistry points, you can get a team chemistry of 33 in FC 25. The team chemistry is made up of the chemistry value of each individual card, which ranges from zero to three. If each player has a chemistry of three, you start the game with the optimum team chemistry of 33.

A player's chemistry depends on his team-mates. There are three criteria here: nationality, league and club. For example, if you line up two players from the same league and the same club, this will positively affect the chemistry of both players. However, suppose all nine other players come from other clubs and leagues and have different nationalities. In that case, the individual chemistry of the two players with the same nationality and club affiliation may still be weak.

A team full of RB Leipzig players will have great chemistry © EA Sports

So you need to make sure that there are links between players throughout the team in terms of their origin, league or club. Finally, one more important piece of information: there are no longer any links between players to ensure better chemistry. This means that it is no longer critical for players from the same club or league to play next to each other to optimise chemistry. It is enough if they are both in the same line-up. So, a left-winger and a right-back from the same club can improve your chemistry, despite being nowhere near each other on the pitch.

02 Squad Building Challenges (SBCs)

Squad Building Challenges are an important part of EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. In an SBC, you can exchange players from your club for predetermined rewards. These can consist of players or packs. While a pack offers you the opportunity to test your luck, players as SBCvrewards are often a one-off chance to get the player on offer. They're always non-exchangeable and only available for a certain period of time. Therefore, the decision to take out a player SBC should be carefully considered. You can check how expensive such an SBC is on sites like FUTBIN . You canl also find solutions on there created by the community, if you get stuck.

Remember, however, that all players you trade in have a value, whether tradeable or not. So, an SBC is never really 'free', even if you don't have to buy any additional players.

03 Trading

Once you've earned a few coins, and perhaps already invested them in the team, you'll naturally not want them to lose their value quickly. Keeping an eye on the market and using possible price fluctuations to your own advantage is now one of the most important skills of a successful team manager.

Don't panic

Depending on the Ultimate Team content released by EA Sports, many players can lose a lot of value quickly. However, it's important to keep a cool head here. It often turns out that these price drops are only short-lived, especially with more expensive cards, and that there will be a rebound so the player regains some value. Therefore, even if you miss the perfect moment to sell, never sell your players during a panic phase on the market, but wait until the situation calms down again. You can even use such a phase to your advantage to buy players cheaply - whether for your team or as an investment.

Friday is highday

The most important time for the Ultimate Team is 7pm. EA releases new content daily, whether for SBCs, packs in the store, or promo cards. Promo cards are usually released on Fridays at 7pm, so this time is particularly exciting. If you can, always try to check what's new in UT at 7pm and see if this could have an impact on the market and your players.

04 Icons and heroes

Icons and heroes are very popular in Ultimate Team because their characteristics make team building much easier and strengthen your squad. Icons are former football stars such as Pelé, Lothar Matthäus or Andrea Pirlo - here we introduce you to the eight new icons in FC 25 . However, they are also correspondingly expensive. To be able to afford an icon, you'll have to dig deep into your virtual wallet. Or you could be lucky and pick up an icon in a pack.

An icon still has full chemistry in EA FC 25 as long as they are in their original position, but they only support the other players chemically if they are from the same nation. For all other players, an icon has no positive effects.

Heroes in the fast lane

Due to the changes to the chemistry system in FIFA 23, the balance of power between Icons and Heroes has shifted somewhat in recent years. Heroes have been around since FIFA 22 and are cards with unique league-specific chemistry linked to the respective Hero moments of their careers. They offer all other players in the team a small bonus for the nation and a larger one for the Hero's respective league.

Since squad building often works through a shared league, this can be a huge advantage, making Heroes more popular than ever. Both Icons and Heroes can be valuable options for your dream team in Ultimate Team. Having such a dream team remains the ultimate goal to which coins, SBCs and everything else pave the way.

RB Leipzig's Amadou Haidara celebrates in FC 25 © EA Sports

05 Evolutions

Evolutions are a new feature in FC 24 that allows you to improve your UT cards by completing tasks. You can level up your players and increase their overall rating and individual values up to three times during an active evolution. Skill moves, weak feet, work rates, play styles and secondary positions can also be improved or changed.

However, it's impossible to level up every card from your Ultimate Team in an Evolution. There are new slots with certain conditions in every UT season. For example, you can only upgrade players in a certain position. Nevertheless, Evolution is a cool feature that gives you a chance to improve cards from the club with diligence and skill and thus make them playable. It's also fun to level up!

New in FC 25: Multiple evolutions at the same time

In FC 25, there's an important new feature for evolution that was requested by the community. While you could only perform one evolution at a time in FC 24, this restriction no longer exists in FC 25. You can run several evolutions in parallel. This means you can now quickly level up more players in your team.

Now you're ready to get started in FC 25 Ultimate Team. We wish you lots of fun on the way to your personal dream team and maximum success on the virtual pitch.