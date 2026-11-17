GTA 6 will introduce players to a colourful cast of characters, and Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos are just two of the people bringing Vice City to life. From seasoned bank robbers and drug dealers to aspiring rappers, wealthy businessmen and conspiracy theorists, Rockstar Games have created a diverse group of personalities with their own ambitions, secrets and connections.

Alongside the two protagonists, we've already been introduced to several key characters who could play important roles in the story. But who are they, what do we know about their backgrounds, and how are they connected to Jason and Lucia? Here's our guide to the main GTA 6 characters revealed so far.

01 Jason Duval – a former soldier drawn back into a life of crime

Jason Duval just wants a simple life © Rockstar Games

Jason grew up surrounded by con artists and criminals, and his childhood was far from idyllic. Hoping to leave that world behind, he joined the US Army. However, military service failed to provide the fresh start he was looking for. He eventually found himself in the Leonida Keys, where he began working for local drug smugglers.

Despite his surroundings, Jason dreams of a quiet, uncomplicated life. Meeting Lucia Caminos, however, threatens to turn those plans upside down. After a seemingly straightforward robbery goes badly wrong, the pair find themselves caught up in a much larger criminal conspiracy. Rockstar hint that his relationship with Lucia could turn out to be either the best or the worst thing that has ever happened to him.

02 Lucia Caminos – determined to turn her life around after prison

Lucia Caminos promises a GTA first © Rockstar Games/Take-Two Interactive

Lucia's father taught her how to fight before she could even walk properly. Those skills proved invaluable as she grew up in a tough environment, but they weren't enough to keep her out of prison. After getting into trouble while defending her family, she ended up at Leonida Penitentiary. A stroke of luck eventually secured her release, and she now intends to approach life a little more carefully.

Lucia dreams of the kind of life her mother once imagined for them when they lived in Liberty City, but she isn't prepared to sit around and wait for an opportunity to come along. She wants to take control of her own future, even if that means bending or breaking the rules. Her relationship with Jason could provide the opportunity she needs to make something of herself, although it could just as easily put everything she's working towards at risk.

03 Raul Bautista – a seasoned bank robber always looking for his next big score

Raul Bautista is on a boat © Rockstar Games/Take-Two Interactive

Raul Bautista isn't the kind of person to settle for small-time jobs. An experienced bank robber, he combines charm and cunning with a seemingly insatiable appetite for risk. He's always on the lookout for accomplices willing to put everything on the line for a big score. The trouble is that each new job seems to raise the stakes even further.

In the gameplay footage released as part of An Extended Look in August, Jason and Lucia take part in a heist during which they help Raul escape from the police. He quickly recognises Lucia's potential and encourages her to take a more professional approach to her criminal activities. He could therefore play an important role in helping the protagonists move beyond petty crime and into much bigger operations.

04 Brian Heder – a retired smuggler who still has his fingers in every pie

Brian Heder has been compared to a shark © Rockstar Games

Brian remembers the days when drug smuggling along the Florida coast was a lucrative business. Having experienced its golden age first-hand, he now runs his operation from a marina. He continues to move illegal goods, with help from his third wife, Lori, but prefers to leave the more dangerous work to younger associates.

One of those associates is Jason, whom Brian allows to stay in one of his properties rent-free. However, this isn't simply an act of kindness. In return, he expects Jason to help with his extortion schemes. In promotional material, Brian comes across as a laid-back character who enjoys a drink and watching the sunset. Rockstar, however, compare his business methods to those of a shark. His easy-going appearance may therefore conceal a rather more ruthless side.

05 Boobie Ike – from street gangster to successful businessman

Boobie Ike is going legit, to an extent © Rockstar Games

Boobie Ike has achieved something many criminals in Vice City can only dream of. The money he made on the streets has helped him build a business empire that appears entirely legitimate, at least on the surface. His portfolio includes property, a recording studio and the Jack of Hearts strip club. But his friendly, smiling businessman persona quickly disappears whenever money is involved.

Boobie makes little effort to hide the fact that his drug profits helped finance his other ventures. One of his main priorities is Only Raw Records, the record label he's developing alongside Dre'Quan Priest. An Extended Look footage also shows Jason and Lucia carrying out a job for him that involves collecting drugs. It's a reminder that Boobie's interests extend well beyond the entertainment business.

06 Cal Hampton – a conspiracy theorist who sees danger everywhere

Cal takes it easy on a mini-golf course © Rockstar Games/Take-Two Interactive

Cal Hampton is a friend of Jason's and one of Brian Heder's associates. He feels most comfortable at home, where he spends his time browsing the internet over a beer and listening in on Coast Guard communications. He's convinced that the world is run by psychopaths and believes that even unusually organised flocks of birds could be evidence of a wider conspiracy.

Rockstar presents Cal as someone who is perfectly happy living on the fringes of American society. Unlike Jason, he has little interest in making a name for himself or getting ahead. However, his knowledge of the local underworld and his habit of intercepting communications could prove useful. Whether he'll mainly provide comic relief or become more directly involved in the protagonists' criminal activities remains to be seen.

07 Dre'Quan Priest – a hustler with ambitions of making it in music

Dre'Quan Priest wants to make it big in the music ondustry © Rockstar Games

Dre'Quan never set out to become a career criminal. He sold drugs to make ends meet, but his real ambition was always to break into the music industry. His partnership with Boobie Ike has given him a way to start turning that dream into reality. Among other things, he organised performances at the Jack of Hearts club.

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Today, Dre'Quan is focused on building his record label, Only Raw Records, and discovering the next big names in Vice City. His most notable signing so far is the rap duo Real Dimez. He also has an unconventional approach to finding new talent, using the club's dancers as an informal test audience for new tracks. After all, if a song gets people moving on the dance floor, there's a good chance it could become a hit elsewhere, too.

08 Bae-Luxe and Roxy (Real Dimez) – from gritty beginnings to social media stardom

Bae-Luxe and Roxy, aka Real Dimez © Rockstar Games

Bae-Luxe and Roxy have been friends since secondary school. Before setting their sights on musical success, the pair made money by extorting local drug dealers. They later turned those experiences into material for their rap tracks and social media content. Their provocative lyrics and online presence helped them attract an audience and establish their names in Vice City.

Their breakthrough came with a single recorded alongside local rapper DWNPLY. After five years of ups and downs, and plenty of effort to keep their growing audience interested, the duo eventually signed a deal with Only Raw Records. Both artists are now hoping to score their next big hit. Real Dimez embody modern Vice City, where the boundaries between criminal activity, online influence and celebrity culture are increasingly difficult to distinguish.

09 Andrés de León – a high-profile VIP who needs more than just an escort

There's more to Andrés de León than meets the eye © Rockstar Games

We know less about Andrés de León than many of the other characters, but his appearance in the August gameplay demonstration suggests he could feature in an important storyline. Jason and Lucia are hired to provide him with security, while also making sure he stays out of trouble. They collect him from the airport and escort him to an event celebrating the opening of Megamundo's US headquarters.

Andrés doesn't exactly come across as the easiest client to manage. Rather than concentrating on the ceremony, he spends his time in the conference room with his companions. Things take a more serious turn when the event is interrupted by an attack from armed assailants.

10 Petra Navarro – a key figure in Vice City's corporate world

Not much is known about Petra Navarro just yet © Rockstar Games

Petra Navarro is Megamundo's chief operating officer, introduced during the events shown in the 'An Extended Look' feature. She encounters Jason and Lucia while they are working as bodyguards for Andrés de León at the opening ceremony of the company's new headquarters. Unlike many of the characters introduced so far, Petra operates in the world of corporate business rather than organised crime on the streets.

That doesn't necessarily mean she's out of danger, though. The ceremony quickly descends into chaos when armed attackers storm the event, leaving the protagonists caught in the middle. Rockstar have yet to release a dedicated biography for Petra or reveal much about her background and future role. It's also unclear whether the Megamundo storyline will form a major part of the overall narrative or simply provide the setting for a single mission.

11 Everything we know so far about GTA 6