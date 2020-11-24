How to rank up fast in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

The battlefields are open, and people are racing to earn XP and acquire the most powerful equipment and weapons available in-game. Whilst simply playing the multiplayer mode will earn you plenty of ranks, there are also targeted ways to ensure you are making the most of your time in-game.

If you are jumping in late and want to get competitive, or you just want to be efficient with your progress, here are the best ways to maximise your XP gains once you load into a multiplayer lobby.

Play the Objectives

Winning a match will earn you some bonus XP, but you could leave that to your teammates while you sit in the back and try to rack up the kills. If you genuinely want to make the most of your matches and increase your XP gains, though, try to get as deeply involved with the objective as you can.

Holding objective points in Domination, capturing dog tags in Kill Confirmed, and getting kills in objective areas in just about any game mode all earn you bonus XP, so while you could focus on getting a high kill count and working on that K/DA, eliminations will always be worth less than if you’d gotten them while playing the objective.

So if you're set on leveling over anything else, focus on objective-based modes that allow you to earn extra XP with every action you take. Sticking with a match to the end even if it looks like a loss will also net you some bonus XP for completing the match that you would lose out on if you choose to quit early. Hit those objectives and earn some high points and you will level up fast.

Oh, and your teammates will thank you for it.

Level Your Weapons

Leveling weapons is a quick way to climb ranks in MP © Activision

Using weapons to deal damage and get kills will add XP to that weapon and, eventually, it will level up. This gives you tangible rewards in the form of a new sight or grip or other attachment, but it also gives you a small XP boost, too.

The higher the level of the weapon the more XP you get – but that does not necessarily mean you should focus on one gun and grind that to the maximum. Instead, you should focus on getting as many weapon levels as quickly as you can. This might be mean getting the first thirty with one gun then switching to get another ten on a different one, but it all depends on how your playstyle suits the weapon.

There is no point grinding out levels on a shotgun if you have difficulty getting in close as you won’t be earning weapon XP. Instead, stick to guns that you find you can level quickly, and use them until those levels begin to slow down. Weapon camouflage challenges will also net a small amount of XP so try to cross as many of those off as you can (found in the Gunsmith under the 'customise appearance' tab).

If you do this then not only will your weapon improve as you get cool new attachments, but you can also level your account even faster.

Complete Weapon Mastery

It may take a while to complete, but Weapon Mastery is worth it © Activision

Following on from the previous point, each weapon has a category in its Gunsmith section that shows its Mastery Challenges. All weapons have their own Mastery Challenges and so does each weapon class. These are often long-term goals, but some can be completed incrementally and these are where you should put your focus.

Each weapon class has a kill-based Mastery and every time you complete an increment, you will earn a small amount of bonus XP. This can be extremely helpful when trying to boost ranks rapidly when you first start the game, as using one weapon class for a few matches will probably earn you an increment or two. Bear this in mind as you progress your weapon levels to determine when would be the most effective time to switch to a new loadout and you can maximise your XP gains.

If you are truly committed to getting the maximum boost from the weapon mastery system then dedicating yourself to one weapon and earning all of its levels – as well as earning 500 kills with it – will net you a huge amount of XP as a reward.

Challenges

Dedicating playtime to completing challenges is certainly worth the effort © Activision

The multiplayer mode has a Challenges screen which unlocks a series of goals for you to aim for as you play rounds.

Each of these will unlock a banner for profile customisation purposes when completed, but more importantly, they each give an XP drop. These bonus tasks are all available once the Challenges menu is unlocked (though they may appear to have a lock symbol on them). This only means that you have not completed any in that category yet. Make sure to check this board often and make note of what your sub-objectives should be in each match.

Some are easy to complete through general play, but others will require you to wield specific items (like launchers) or play in specific modes (like Hardcore) in order to unlock them. If you choose the correct Challenges to go for, then they can be completed in one or two dedicated rounds of play, such as Clear Skies (Eliminate 10 airborne enemy killstreaks with launders) or Guerrilla Warfare (Kill 10 enemies with a weapon that you picked up).

These simple ones would be completed eventually over time, but they can be scratched off the list sharpish if you focus solely on them. If you work at a couple at a time you can get through them quickly and earn those XP bonuses in no time.