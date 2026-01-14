HYROX events in 2026: Find the next fitness race near you!

HYROX has swept the fitness world by storm, combining functional exercises with running intervals in a challenging and competitive format that's achievable regardless of age or ability.

With its rapid rise in popularity, HYROX events are now taking place across the globe. Whether you're a seasoned athlete or a first-time competitor, here’s a look at the upcoming stops where you can test your fitness and join the movement.

01 January

January 16-18: Well Come Fit HYROX St. Gallen – St.Gallen, Switzerland

St. Gallen's 2025 debut was so successful that the Swiss city is increasing to three days as it returns as the first HYROX event of 2026.

January 21-25: HYROX Amsterdam – Amsterdam, Netherlands

It's back to Amsterdam for the fifth time for the first Dutch HYROX event of 2026, with a big four day event at the RAI Amsterdam needed to cope with the demand from HYROXers keen to get going in the new year with bang.

January 21-25: Myprotein HYROX Manchester – Manchester, UK

The Manchester Central Convention Complex will be opening its doors for five days of HYROX in January. The 2023 HYROX World Championship spot is always a popular location and is guaranteed to sell out when tickets are finally released.

January 29-February 1: HYROX Auckland – Auckland, New Zealand

HYROX's popularity in Oceania continues to show no limits and it will return to the Auckland Showgrounds for a bumper four-day edition during the southern hemisphere summer.

January 29-February 1: HYROX Phoenix – Phoenix, Arizona, USA

The United States' first HYROX of the year will also play host to the third Major of the season – and it’s set to be a biggy. The 63,400 capacity stadium of NFL team Arizona Cardinals is the setting for four days of action that includes the Elite 15.

January 30-February 1: HYROX Turin – Turin, Italy

The architectural and culinary capital of northern Italy welcomes HYROX for a third time this winter for a three-day event at the Oval Lingotto.

January 30-February 1: HYROX Osaka – Osaka, Japan

Join the challenge! The choice is yours: compete solo in HYROX Open/Pro, share the load with a mate in HYROX Doubles/Doubles Pro, or grab three buddies and take on the HYROX relay.

02 February

February 6-8: HYROX Vienna – Vienna, Austria

The Austrian capital sees a return of the Pro division after hosting the 2024–25 season's Open European Championships. The city's last edition still attracted some of the sport’s biggest names, including 2024 HYROX world champion Alexander Roncevic .

February 7-8: HYROX Bilbao – Bilbao, Spain

The Basque Country's biggest city plays host to a two-day event and has previously attracted star names attempting to secure their spots for Majors, with Jake Dearden winning the Men’s Pro last time out.

February 7–8: SmartFit HYROX Guadalajara – Guadalajara, Mexico

HYROX is going back to the 'Pearl of the West', beautiful Guadalajara, for the first of Mexico's events for 2026. EXPO Guadalajara will welcome Pro, Singles, Doubles and Relay competitors for two days of racing.

February 12-15: HYROX Nice – Nice, France

The 2024 HYROX World Championship venue hosted its first regular HYROX event last season and is back in 2026 with a four-day extravaganza on the Cote d’Azur. Joffrey Voisin and Jezabel Kremer were the Pro winners last time out, so expect a strong field.

February 13–14: HYROX Istanbul – Istanbul, Türkyie

It's time to welcome one of the worlds great cities into the HYROX for the first time – Istanbul. Türkyie's ancient metropolis where Asia meets Europe is now going to meet the fitness racing phenomenon. If you're looking for a truly unique place to race HYROX in 2026, this is city to do it in.

February 20-22: HYROX Las Vegas – Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

The 2022 HYROX World Championship and 2024-25 Major host city is back for 2026 at the Madalay Bay Convention Center. Lauren Weeks and Dylan Scott won the Elite 15 race last time out and a strong North American contingent can be expected for those who missed out at Phoenix's Major.

February 21-22: HYROX Katowice – Katowice, Poland

The Polish city is becoming a winter staple and returns for a third edition in 2026. Elite 15 star Jon Wynn won the Men’s Pro in 2025, beating Jake Williamson, who finished third.

February 28: HYROX Taipei – Taipei, Taiwan

HYROX returns to Taipei! The event you've been waiting for is back. It’s time to step up and accept the challenge.

February 28: HYROX Fortaleza – Fortaleza, Brazil

HYROX by the beach in Brazil sound good to you? It's time to sign up for the Fortaleza stop then. There's only been two Brazilian HYROX races to date, so expect this first event amid the tropical city on the Northeastern coast to sell out quickly.

03 March

March 7–8: HYROX Americas Championships – Washington D.C., United States

Who are the best HYROX athletes in the entire Americas? We'll find out when Washington D.C. hosts the HYROX Americas Regional Championships. Unlike the HYROX World Championships, the HYROX Americas Regional Championships is an open-entry event, meaning every athlete from the Americas region can step onto the start line and compete in the Open divisions.

This event is also a direct pathway to the World Championships, so expect a huge entry and some of the most competitive HYROX racing of the season to blow the roof off the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

March 11-15: HYROX Glasgow – Glasgow, Scotland

HYROX returns to the SEC for the third time. Join Scotland’s growing HYROX community and compete in your chosen division – Open, Pro, Doubles or Relay – as part of the biggest HYROX season yet.

March 13-15: HYROX Copenhagen – Copenhagen, Denmark

The Danish capital's two previous editions have sold out fast, so a third day has been at the Bella Center to try and meet demand. It's a fast course as well if last year's results are anything to go by – 11 athletes in the Men’s Pro division finished in less than 60 minutes.

March 14–15: SmartFit HYROX Cancún –Cancún, Mexico

The brand-new SmartFit HYROX Cancún event might just be the ultimate idea to combines holidays and HYROX. The famed Mexican vacation spot known for it turquoise waters, mouth-watering food and and nonstop fun is THE place to get away from the winter weather and chase a PB at the same time. Expect sun, sand and a whole lot of sweat.

March 19-22: HYROX Toulouse – Toulouse, France

After a successful debut in the south of France, HYROX is doubling its days to four in Toulouse this March to meet demand from competitors eager to get on the start line.

March 20-22: HYROX Bangkok – Bangkok, Thailand

The Thai capital hosted its first HYROX last May and is back for 2026 in a slightly earlier March spot, giving athletes a better chance to qualify for worlds.

March 21-22: HYROX EMEA Regional Championships – London, UK

The UK capital welcomes the EMEA Regional Championship and the best athletes from Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Unlike the HYROX World Championships, the HYROX EMEA Regional Championships are open-entry events.

March 24-29: HYROX Olympia London – London, UK

Go solo or take on HYROX as a team in Doubles or Relay in London. Whether you’re a first-time racer or a HYROX veteran, a full week of fitness is coming to London – and you won’t want to miss it.

March 26–29: HYROX Mechelen – Mechelen, Belgium

The lovely Belgian city debuted as HYROX venue during the 2024–25 season and, thanks to it location, drew a huge entry of racers from across Europe. It's back for what's sure to be another sell out event this season, so get your entry in early to be sure of place on the start list.

March 27-29: CREAPURE HYROX Houston – Houston, Texas, USA

The second Texan HYROX of the season returns to Houston for three days. Last year’s event hosted the first of five Pro Doubles qualifiers for the Elite 15 Doubles World Championship, and witnessed a Men’s Pro world record by James Kelly and Jake Dearden – a rapid 50m 04s.

March 28–29: HYROX Youngstars – London, UK

A brand-new chapter of HYROX is ready to go, as HYROX Youngstars debuts in one of the sport's most popular cities – London. Specially designed for the next generation of athletes between eight and 15-years-old, this is young fans' chance to experience the thrill of HYROX with workouts tailored for young champions. It's going to be brilliant.

04 April

April 3–5: LEGENDZ HYROX Miami Beach – Miami, United States

One of the most hotly anticipated events of 2025–26 is the return to the HYROX calendar is the return of Miami Beach. Surrounded by tempting beaches, Art Deco style and the unmatchable vibes of this melting-pot city, the atmosphere is going to be electric at this stop. Join the fun.

April 4-5: HYROX Bologna – Bologna, Italy

The Italian city of pasta and porticos will be getting a weekend of sled pulls and SkiErg stations for the first time in a two-day event at the Fiera di Bologna.

April 9-12: HYROX Brisbane – Brisbane, Australia

The east coast city is where HYROX touched down for the first time on the Australasian continent back in 2024 and has established itself as Australia's biggest event, attracting the world's best stars. The 2026 edition also sees it host the APAC Regional Championships.

April 11 – HYROX Bengaluru – Bengaluru, India

HYROX made its debut in Bengaluru last May and returns to the southern Indian city after an energetic race in Delhi in July. With it being only a one-day event, you'll have to be quick to secure your spot at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre.

April 11–12: HYROX APAC Regional Championships – Brisbane, Australia

Like the Americas and European championships, the HYROX APAC Regional Championships will tell us who the HYROX athletes are in the Asia-Pacific region. Unlike the HYROX World Championships, HYROX APAC Regional Championships is an open-entry event, meaning every athlete from the region can step onto the start line and compete in the Open divisions.

This event is also a direct pathway to the World Championships, so expect a huge entry and some of the most competitive HYROX racing of the season at the Brisbane Convention Centre in Australia.

April 16-19: HYROX Warsaw – Warsaw, Poland

The fourth and final Major of the year is sure to attract a competitive crowd to the Polish football team's national stadium as the Elite 15 battle it out to secure the final few world championship spots.

April 16-19: All Inclusive Fitness HYROX Cologne – Cologne, Germany

Cologne returns to the HYROX 2025–26 calendar with another four-day fitness bonanza. With it falling the same weekend as the final Major of the season, last year's Pro winner Alexander Roncevic is unlikely to be competing again, but it's sure to still be a competitive contest.

April 16-19: HYROX Málaga – Málaga, Spain

The southern Spainsh coastal city has a slightly later April date than last year and has increased to four days to cope with the insane demand.

April 16-19: HYROX Rotterdam – Rotterdam, Netherlands

The fourth European four-dayer to take place on the same weekend, Rotterdam is also the last Benelux HYROX of the 2025–26 season and a final chance for Belgian, Dutch and Luxembourgers to qualify for the world championships without having to head further afield.

April 18-19: SmartFit HYROX Monterrey – Monterrey, Mexico

Mexico has really gotten the HYROX bug and Monterrey's return to host another event is proof just how fast the sport is growing South of the border.

April 23–26: Maybelline HYROX Paris Grand Palais – Paris, France

HYROX races don't get any more historic or iconic that the Maybelline HYROX Paris Grand Palais, which is coming back to fill one France's most famous buildings for the second time, where four days of sport, culture and architecture collide in a not to be missed event.

April 29-May 4: HYROX Cardiff – Cardiff, Wales

After an unforgettable debut in 2025, HYROX returns to Cardiff for the second year running. Set in the Principality Stadium – get ready to experience the energy of Welsh sport as we close out the 2025-26 season.

05 May

May 8-10: Cigna Healthcare HYROX Hong Kong – Hong Kong

Hong Kong's second HYROX of the series, following the early-season July 2025 event, returns to the Asiaworld-Expo for a bumper three-day event.

May 9-10: HYROX Helsinki – Helsinki, Finland

HYROX is finally coming to Finland in May 2026 and will be taking over Messekeskus Helsinki for two days of hybrid racing.

May 14-17: HYROX Barcelona – Barcelona, Spain

The Spanish city hosted the last-chance qualifier for the Elite 15 in the 2024–25 season, guaranteeing finals spots for the likes of Jon Wynn and Sinead Bent. While its May date means it's unlikely to play a similar role this series, its four days will offer plenty of opportunity for athletes to test themselves in the Open and Pro divisions at the Fira de Barcelona.

May 16-17: HYROX Incheon – Incheon, South Korea

The second South Korean HYROX of the season returns to Incheon’s Songdo Convensia, which is only a stone's throw from Seoul if you missed out on the capital's November date.

May 16-17: HYROX Ottawa – Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

After popular debuts in Vancouver and Toronto, the Candian capital is getting in on the action with two days of 1km sprints interspersed with stations at the city's EY Centre.

May 21-24: HYROX Lyon – Lyon, France

The final French HYROX of the season is going big on its debut with Lyon committing to four days of hybrid fitness racing right off the bat.

May 29-31: HYROX Rimini – Rimini, Italy

One of Italy's most established HYROXs returns to Rimini Wellness for three days that are guaranteed to offer a thrilling experience on the country's sun-kissed Adriatic coast.

May 30-31: HYROX Riga – Riga, Latvia

The late season Latvian HYROX made its debut in 2024–25, with athletes offered the chance to qualify for the 2025 or 2026 World Championships. The same arrangement is likely to be in place this season and its timing could make it a good opportunity to compete against a slightly easier field, with stronger athletes potentially already qualified and focusing on world champs.

06 June

June 18-21: Puma HYROX World Championships 2026 – Stockholm, Sweden

The PUMA HYROX World Championships 2026 will take place from June 18-21, 2026 at the Strawberry Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

This is the premier event of the year for the HYROX fitness-racing series – only the top ~0.5 percent of athletes worldwide qualify to compete for the title of World Champion across divisions, including singles, doubles, age groups and adaptive.

Keep checking back as more events are added! Dates will soon be confirmed for more 2026 events:

HYROX Singapore

HYROX New York

HYROX Puebla

HYROX Berlin

Since the first HYROX Hamburg in 2018, the fitness racing series has exploded in popularity and spread far and wide. For its seventh season, there will be a HYROX event on five continents for the first time – HYROX Cape Town in September is the first to be held in Africa – while countries such as Canada and Belgium will also host their debut events. The 2024–25 season will also see the return of athlete favourite events, while many are expanding to cope with the increased demand.

As well as being a sport that's open to all, each HYROX event gives participants the chance to qualify for the HYROX World Championship. All they have to do is win their division's age group. But which division is right for you?

07 What are the HYROX race categories and what HYROX division is right for me?

Each HYROX event has three different race divisions – Singles, Doubles and Relay – but all follow a similar format. There are also Open and Pro categories within the singles and doubles divisions, while each is broken down further by age group. This enables athletes to compete alongside all ages, but see how their results compare to competitors of a similar age bracket.

The race itself splits eight functional workout stations with eight 1km runs and all are completed in the same order regardless of division or category. As there’s no time limit, this makes HYROX open to all abilities, while there are easier and harder categories to compete in depending on your fitness and experience. But which division is right for you? And what about the pros? Discover the surprising athletic paths some of HYROX’s top performers took before stepping onto the race floor.

Singles Open

The easier of the two individual formats, Open is a solo event that sees each competitor complete all eight functional workout stations and eight 1km runs. Where it differentiates from the Pro format is the weight of equipment used during five of the eight stations.

Station Women Men Ski Erg 1,000m 1,000m Sled Push 12.5m x4 @ 102kg incl. sled 12.5m @ 152kg incl. sled Sled Pull 12.5m x4 @ 78kg incl. sled 12.5m @ 103kg incl. sled Burpee Broad Jump 80m 80m Rowing 1,000m 1,000m Farmers Carry 200m @ 16kg 200m @ 24kg Sandbag Lunges 100m @ 10kg 100m @ 20kg Wall Balls 75x @ 4kg 100x @ 6kg

Singles Pro

The hardest format in HYROX, the pro division sees individuals tasked with shifting huge weights at each functional fitness station. The fastest pro athletes can qualify for the Elite 15 – a separate series that pits the 15 best HYROX athletes in the world against each other at several events throughout the season, with the best qualifying for the HYROX World Championship.

Station Women Men Ski Erg 1,000m 1,000m Sled Push 12.5m @ 152kg incl. sled 12.5m @ 202kg incl. sled Sled Pull 12.5m @ 103kg incl. sled 12.5m @ 153kg incl. sled Burpee Broad Jump 80m 80m Rowing 1,000m 1,000m Farmers Carry 200m @ 24kg 200m @ 32kg Sandbag Lunges 100m @ 20kg 100m @ 30kg Wall Balls 100x @ 6kg 100x @ 9kg

Doubles

The doubles division can be taken on as an all-women, all-men or mixed team – although in a mixed event, the weights are the same as those in the women's singles pro category. While both members of the doubles team have to complete all eight of the 1km runs, they can share the work at the functional fitness stations, making it arguably easier than the equivalent singles event as there's some opportunity to rest and recover between efforts

Station Women Men Mixed Ski Erg 1,000m 1,000m 1,000m Sled Push 12.5m @ 102kg incl. sled 12.5m @ 152kg incl. sled 12.5m @ 152kg incl. sled Sled Pull 12.5m @ 78kg incl. sled 12.5m @ 103kg incl. sled 12.5m @ 103kg incl. sled Burpee Broad Jump 80m 80m 80m Rowing 1,000m 1,000m 1,000m Farmers Carry 200m @ 16kg 200m @ 24kg 200m @ 24kg Sandbag Lunges 100m @ 10kg 100m @ 20kg 100m @ 20kg Wall Balls 100x @ 4kg 100x @ 6kg 100x @ 6kg

Pro Doubles

The harder category of the doubles division, the pro class sees the weights upped in line with the singles pro category.

Station Women Men Ski Erg 1,000m 1,000m Sled Push 12.5m @ 152kg incl. sled 12.5m @ 202kg incl. sled Sled Pull 12.5m @ 103kg incl. sled 12.5m @ 153kg incl. sled Burpee Broad Jump 80m 80m Rowing 1,000m 1,000m Farmers Carry 200m @ 24kg 200m @ 32kg Sandbag Lunges 100m @ 20kg 100m @ 30kg Wall Balls 100x @ 6kg 100x @ 9kg

Relay

Relay is the most beginner-friendly HYROX division and is a great way for first-timers to get a taste of the action before moving onto doubles or even singles events. Completed in teams of four, each team member needs to complete two legs – a leg being comprising of a functional workout station and a 1km run.

Station Women Men Mixed Ski Erg 1,000m 1,000m 1,000m Sled Push 12.5m @ 102kg incl. sled 12.5m @ 152kg incl. sled 12.5m @ 102kg (W) incl. sled/ 12.5m @ 152kg (M) incl. sled Sled Pull 12.5m @ 78kg incl. sled 12.5m @ 103kg incl. sled 12.5m @ 78kg (W) incl. sled/ 12.5m @ 103kg (M) incl. sled Burpee Broad Jump 80m 80m 80m Rowing 1,000m 1,000m 1,000m Farmers Carry 200m @ 16kg 200m @ 24kg 200m @ (W) 16kg/ 200m @ (M) 24kg Sandbag Lunges 100m @ 10kg 100m @ 20kg 100m @ (W) 10kg/ 100m @ (M) 20kg Wall Balls 100x @ 4kg 100x @ 6kg 100x @ (W) 4kg/ 100x @ (M) 6kg

08 How do athletes qualify for the HYROX World Championships?

The HYROX World Championships represent the peak of each season, bringing together the world’s fastest racers to compete for the prestigious title of Age Group World Champion .

For the 2024-25 season, qualification was straightforward. Athletes could secure their spot by placing among the top finishers in their age group and division at any global HYROX race. The number of qualification slots varied based on the total number of participants at each event.

Starting from the 2025–26 season, only Pro Division athletes will be eligible to qualify for the World Championships, except for the 60+ Age Categories and Regional Championships (Europe, US & Asia-Pacific), where Open Division athletes can still qualify. Doubles Mixed qualification remains unchanged. These changes are designed to raise the bar and increase the prestige of the event.