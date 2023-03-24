Jack Miller rides his first KTM kilometers in Valencia
World Motorcycle Championship: The individual classes in a fact check

From the rookies to the premier class - everything you need to know about Moto3, Moto2 & MotoGP. Our overview makes you a motorbike world championship insider for the 2023 MotoGP season.
Written by Eugen Waidhofer / Philipp Briel
The motorbike world championship leaves no time for breathing space. On one race weekend, there are 3 classes at the start - with a power range from 50 to 260 hp. Also on show: The Red Bull Rookies Cup with the future champions. Here you can find all the information on the classes for the 2023 MotoGP season.
01

Red Bull Rookies Cup

Since 2007, the junior series has been the ideal entry into the world of motorbike Grand Prix. In 2022, the Red Bull Rookies Cup will start its 16th season - 216 riders from 35 nations have already taken part.
What can you expect from the Red Bull Rookies Cup? Take a look at the video:
New since the 2022 MotoGP season: The minimum age for participants in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup will be raised to 14.
The Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup 2023 will feature 26 riders from 17 nations. In the 2022 season, Jose Rueda from Spain was crowned champion. The 2023 season starts on 25 March in Portimao, Portugal.
Exciting: Every year, an average of 120 drivers apply for the young talent competition.
Building the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup bike: Our 'Get Ready to Race' series provides a unique look behind the scenes.

6 min

Tyres and rims

Join Vanessa Guerra and Romà López as they talk about the tyres and rims used in Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup.

English

02

Moto 3

The smallest class in the motorbike world championship is powered by 250cc single-cylinder engines. Moto3 relies on prototype chassis, with the permitted materials (e.g. steel brake discs) and relatively simple engines, the costs remain manageable.
The slim bikes on thin tyres have a minimum weight of 148 kg with rider and protective clothing. So 55 hp is enough for an impressive 235 km/h top speed and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 3 seconds! Every starter here wants to recommend himself to a top MotoGP factory team, which ensures hot racing action with gripping slipstream duels - from the start to the finish.
The 2023 Moto3 season
In the 2023 Moto3 season, a total of 28 riders will compete in 21 championship rounds. Intact GP joins as a new team in 2023 and relies on a bike from Husqvarna - also new.
In total, 14 teams with two riders each will compete in Moto3 2022. Among them is Red Bull KTM Ajo with Rookies Cup winner José Antonio Rueda and Deniz Öncü. Red Bull KTM Tech3 will start with Filippo Farioli and Daniel Holgado.
Jose Rueda is crowned Red Bull Rookies Cup champion at the Valencia MotoGP on November 5, 2022.

Jose Rueda

Watch now: Racing action for the living room - The best MotoGP films
03

Moto2

The bikes in this class are considerably more powerful: 215 kg minimum weight including rider, significantly wider tyres, fired by Triumph engines with 765 cc distributed over 3 cylinders, strong 140 hp, 290 km/h top speed and a maximum speed of around 18,000 rpm.
The very first winner of the Red Bull Rookie Cup - Johann Zarco - was also the first rider to win the Moto2 title twice. In 2015 and 2016, the Frenchman secured the title.
In 2019, Spaniard Alex Márquez won the title and switched to MotoGP the following year - alongside his brother Marc Márquez. In the 2020 season, Italian Enea Bastianini was crowned Moto2 world champion.
The reigning champion of the 2022 season was Spain's Augusto Fernandez, who will start as a rookie for GasGas in MotoGP in 2023.
Augusto Fernandez ist Rookie in der MotoGP

Augusto Fernandez ist Rookie in der MotoGP

Speaking of Marc Márquez: The six-time MotoGP world champion also cuts a good figure in the Formula 1 racer.

1 min

Marc Márquez drives F1

Four-time world champion in the MotoGP™ class Marc Márquez takes a Formula One car for a test drive.

Marc Márquez
04

MotoGP

The top class on 2 wheels is a guarantee for thoroughbred motor sport. When a field full of around 260 hp, 157 kg light and 360 km/h fast rockets gets going, the fans hold their breath, so powerful are the 1000 cc four-stroke naturally aspirated engines.
The restrictions of the smaller classes do not apply here, which means that different drive configurations, high-tech constructions and exotic materials are quite normal in MotoGP.
Cost point for a MotoGP prototype: Around 2 million dollars upwards. There are currently 6 factory teams competing: Honda, Ducati, Yamaha, KTM, Suzuki and Aprilia.
Marc Marquez celebrated his sixth MotoGP title in 2019. In the 2020 season, Marquez's compatriot Joan Mir was crowned world champion on Suzuki. The reigning MotoGP champion is Frenchman Fabio Quartararo.
MotoGP 2023 season
With 21 races, the 2023 MotoGP calendar is as extensive as last year.
Brad Binder (#33) and Jack Miller (#43) start for vice world champion Red Bull KTM Factory Racing. Pol Espargaró is the returnee to the KTM family and will start for GasGas alongside Augusto Fernandez.
Going fast: Our 'Fast Track' series follows Jack Miller at MotoGP stops and off the track.

12 min

Prankster at work

Publicity is part of the life of a MotoGP™ driver. Jack's way of handling the media is to be a cheeky joker!

English +2

Jack Miller

