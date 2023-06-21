How Tom Evans is preparing for Western States 2023

Summary 1 Race preparation

This Saturday, June 24, Tom Evans will take part in the world's oldest 100-mile race, California's Western States 100-Mile Endurance run.

Evans, who placed third at UTMB 2022 despite breaking a bone during the race , will be on the start-line in Olympic Valley, CA, at 5am local time.

Tom Evans © Stefan Voitl/Red Bull Content Pool There’s nothing quite like the Western States Tom Evans

Ahead of him will be America's most famous 100-mile race, first run by the near-mythical ultrarunning legend Gordy Ainsleigh in 1974. Starting at 6,400ft above sea-level, the 100.2-mile route includes 18,000ft of ascent and 23,000ft of descent and eventually wends its way to the finish line in Auburn, CA, on the grounds of the local High School.

It's also the race where Evans set a new record for an overseas competitor with a time of 14hrs 59m. This year he'll be hoping for even better. But how has he been preparing?

01 Race preparation

Tom Evans during the brutal Western States 100 – his first ever 100-miler © Gary Wang

I'm super-excited – I’ve never had a build-up to a race like this before Tom Evans

1. Nap more

If there’s any secret to Tom Evans’ new 2023 training regime, it involves one basic change that anyone can do: nap more. “People always ask what’s my best recovery tip,” he says. “And my answer’s sleep.”

2. No massage guns

This year, he’s stripped everything back to focus on the basics, specifically to prepare for the Western States. “This includes ditching tech like massage guns and compression boots and instead focusing on sleep, nutrition and heat acclimatisation,” he says.

That’s not to say there isn’t a lot of data-crunching involved, as anyone who’s watched Tom’s Road to Western States YouTube videos will attest. To fully prepare for the mammoth challenge facing him on Saturday, Evans has been living in Flagstaff, US for two months, getting his body used to both the heat and altitude.

3. Run further every week

“There’s nothing quite like the Western States,” he says. “With just 369 competitors, it has a grassroots feel with elite levels of performance.” After his debut in 2019, where he came third in what was his first ever 100-mile race , he says he has unfinished business. “It was a good result, but I definitely wasn’t at my best.”

Back then, in terms of volume, he was logging 70 miles a week. This year, he’s been hitting 126. He’s also been focusing on training his body’s efficiency in extreme heat, something that’s not easy to achieve in his hometown of Loughborough (average temperature: 10C).

4. Prepare for heat

The changing conditions throughout the 100 miles of the Western States – from zero degrees at 1,900m altitude at the start to up to mid-30C in the latter parts – makes it a one of the world’s hardest races to train for.

“I did a heat protocol at Loughborough University to train my body to perform better in the heat by maximising its cooling mechanisms, which means not sweating so much,” he explains. “This is also while being able to put out the same amount of power at a higher core body temperature.”

Tom on the trail in Chamonix, 2022 © Stefan Voitl/Red Bull Content Pool

Tom has also been doing training runs wearing a long-sleeve top, wind jacket and waterproof jacket before jumping in a sauna for 25 minutes afterwards, “just to keep my core body temperature hot”.

The other benefit to heat training is increasing the volume of plasma in your blood. “Combining that with altitude, you’re creating the perfect storm of data in your body that can perform at all conditions.”

Training in Flagstaff, at an elevation of 2,106m, not only means he’s been able to put in the miles surrounded by less oxygen while immersing himself in the running culture that the town’s famous for, training alongside legends such as Hayden Hawks and Molly Seidel. “I’ve built up some great relationships out here – I live with the people who are going to crew me in the race. It feels like a second home.”

5. Eat!

For Tom, the next few days involve mainly “eating his bodyweight in carbohydrates”. “My pre-race diet looks incredibly unhealthy – mainly cornflakes, rice, chicken and bread. I cut out fibre, as it sits in your stomach holding on to water as well as reducing the risk of GI issues during the race.”

6. Relax (and more napping)

To help lower stress levels, Tom unwinds via a Headspace sports performance programme. “I get pretty nervous – I’ve put more expectation on myself because I know what I’m capable of running on this course.”

In terms of targets, he’s keeping his cards close to his chest. “It will depend on the weather, and no one knows the conditions until race day.” He aims to start conservatively, then pick up the pace in the second half. “I’m looking to try to negative split, so effort will go up from mile 62. I’m super-excited though, as I’ve never had a build-up to a race like this before.”

Before that though, alongside bowls and bowls of cornflakes, there’s more napping. “My goal the day before is to do less than 10,000 steps, which will include an easy run,” he says. “It’s all about staying horizontal for as much time as possible.”