Fitness: the best exercises to do with elastic bands

You don't need a state-of-the-art gym or to lift monstrous weights to build an athletic body like Jake Dearden . What if your new best workout friends were... elastic bands? Yes, these simple, colourful bands could well become essential accessories for your workouts. Here's a closer look at the exercises you can do with elastic bands.

How can you train effectively with elastic bands?

What if weights weren't necessarily necessary to build the muscles of your dreams? There are lots of fitness exercises , and lots of accessories too. One of them is elastic bands, which are perfect for a complete workout. They allow you to work all your muscle groups, vary resistance levels, and, above all, break your routine. Here's how to incorporate them into your programme for maximum results.

01 Upper body exercises

Bench press

No weight bench? No problem, we'll do it without one! Lie down on the floor, pass a rubber band behind your back, and perform push-up movements like a traditional bench press. It's the ideal exercise for strengthening your pectoral muscles without having to juggle dumbbells.

Diagonal back press

Want a strong, powerful back without the need for a complex machine or expensive gym membership? Hang your elastic band on a door (a closed one, of course), grab it with one hand, and pull it by bending your elbow towards your opposite leg (diagonally). You'll feel your back working like never before.

Chest opening

Standing, hold the elastic band taut between your hands and open your arms, squeezing your shoulder blades together. This is the perfect exercise for straightening your back after hours in front of a screen and for sculpting your chest.

Sit-ups

Thanks to elastic bands, there's no excuse not to do pull-ups. Sit down, legs straight, elastic under your feet. Pull towards yourself as if you were rowing. This exercise strengthens your back and arms.

02 Exercises for the lower body

Lunges

Lunges without elastic are fine. Lunges with elastic are better. Place the elastic under your foot and hook it around your shoulders. Lower yourself into a classic lunge. You'll feel the extra resistance. Believe us, your thighs and buttocks may not thank you straight away... but they will later.

Leg abduction lying down

Lie on your side with the elastic band around your thighs and lift your top leg. It looks easy at first. After a few sets, you'll realise it's not. A simple movement, but one that will be much more effective with an elastic band. Your glutes will be sculpted, and your lower body strengthened.

03 Exercises for the abdominal muscles

Bust rotation

Lie down with your legs straight and your back straight. Place the elastic band on the soles of your feet and grasp it with your hands. Then rotate your torso until your arms are at your side, once to the left and once to the right. This exercise works your obliques in particular. You can also hang the elastic from a fixed point and do this exercise standing up.

Standing crunches

Want to get that famous six-pack everyone's talking about? For some people, doing crunches on a pulley (standing) is the best way to build abs like a rock. The principle is simple: attach an elastic band to a fixed point higher than you are. Stand with your back to the elastic, grabbing it with your hands above your head. Bend over, bringing your elbows towards your knees. You're likely to feel every fibre of your abs awaken. Be careful to keep your back rounded as you tuck your chin towards your chest. Then return to the basic position.

Side bends

Standing, place the elastic band under your foot (or on a fixed point) and grasp it with your hand. Bend over to the side opposite the elastic and feel your obliques working. A simple movement that slims the waist and tones the sides.

04 Warming up and cool down with elastic bands

Doing your fitness session at home? It's child's play. With all the equipment available today for doing sport at home , you can do your workout from A to Z. And among these accessories, elastic bands are the stars of the home gym.

Elastic bands aren't just calorie-burning machines: they're also perfect for warming up and cool down. Use gentle movements before and after your session to prepare your muscles and avoid soreness the next day.

Elastic bands have a little something extra: progressive resistance, unlike traditional weights which give you no respite. The result? Less pressure on the joints and no risk of pulling a muscle when it's cold. The elastic band is still nice and doesn't give you all the tension at once. Of course, warm-up and cool-down go hand in hand with hydration: before, after and during your session, don't forget to stay hydrated.

Level of resistance and types of elastic: which ones to choose?

Long, short, loop or variable resistance elastics, there's something for everyone. To begin with, it's best to opt for a light resistance, so that you start gently and get used to the exercises. You can then increase the intensity as you get stronger and more experienced.

05 FAQ

How do I increase the intensity of the exercises?

Think it's getting too easy? No problem. Simply opt for stronger elastic bands and reduce the amplitude of your movements, or add repetitions. In short, there are a thousand ways to make your workout tougher without weights.

Can elastic bands replace traditional weight training?

Elastic bands may not entirely replace traditional weight training, but they are an excellent alternative (and more accessible to everyone). They allow you to work the stabilising muscles and vary the sessions. Another positive point is that they are light and not bulky, making them ideal for globetrotters who want to train just about anywhere (it's always better than lugging weights around in your suitcase).

How do you ensure safety when exercising with elastic bands?

Before each use, make sure your elastic doesn't look like it's survived the test of time: no holes, no wear. And make sure it's well anchored to avoid the catapult effect in the middle of a session (we don't recommend this). We like intensity, but in the right conditions!

Whether you're looking for strength, toning or just a good way to avoid routine, they'll do the job perfectly. The new stars of your workouts are waiting for you!