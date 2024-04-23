F1 24: Everything you need to know about the new Formula 1 game

For Max Verstappen and Oracle Red Bull Racing , the start of the 2024 Formula 1 season went almost perfectly with a victory in Bahrain . Shortly before the first race, EA Sports and Codemasters unveiled F1 24 , the new racing simulation that will be released much earlier this year. Read this article to find out what you can expect in the racer.

01 F1 24 release: When will the game be released?

F1 24 will be launched in May. The game will be finally unveiled in April © EA Sports

While the predecessors were usually released in the summer months (most recently in July, for example), the starting lights for F1 24 will go out much earlier this year. F1 24 will be released on 31 May 2024 , and if you decide to buy the slightly more expensive Champion Edition , you can even get started three days earlier - on 28 May .

For which platforms will F1 24 be released? The new racing simulation from Codemasters will be released this year for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. So not only the new consoles will be able to enjoy the racer, the older platforms will also be served once again.

02 New handling system and more realism

F1 24 is even more realistic thanks to new gameplay features. © EA Sports

Brand new in F1 24 is the physics and handling model of the racing simulation, which is designed to provide even more realistic driving behaviour . Even the wheel suspension is calculated correctly, which makes weight transfers more noticeable when cornering.

In combination with the revised physics calculation of the suspension, bumps, curbs and many other track parameters should have a stronger effect on handling .

At the same time, this allows the game to have a greater impact on the driving style during a race, for example in terms of tyre wear and tyre temperature. So if you drive particularly smoothly, you protect your tyres - as in reality - and can therefore delay a pit stop further.

Engine braking is also given a much higher priority in F1 24 . This should also help to protect the tyres and take the strain off the brakes. In the setup options, you now have even more possibilities to adjust the car and adapt it to your personal driving style.

All in all, the new racer has noticeably improved in terms of realism and developed a good deal further in the direction of a sophisticated simulation.

Incidentally, we have Casey Ringley, Senior Game Designer and Vehicle Handling Lead at EA Sports , to thank for this. The trained mechanical engineer made a name for himself in the past as a modder for F1 2002 and apparently left such a lasting impression that he is now able to contribute his expertise to game development.

03 The new features of F1 24

EA Sports has now unveiled the new features of F1 24. In career mode, you can now finally compete for the drivers' world championship with a player you have created yourself. Alternatively, you can start with an F2 driver or an icon from the past.

F1 24 comes with a whole range of exciting new features. © EA Sports

The driving behaviour should also feel even more realistic . EA SPORTS Dynamic Handling is the name of the new system, which was developed in close collaboration with current World Champion and Champions Edition cover star Max Verstappen to create realistic and predictable driving behaviour on steering wheels and controllers.

The entire environment is also even more realistic. For example, real audio samples of all Formula 1 drivers are included in the presentation, reacting to incidents, victories or retirements.

Other new features:

Gaining prestige: Reputation in the paddock can be increased by completing various objectives on the racetracks. Tasks on race day require greater concentration. Fulfilling contract objectives can help secure a new contract or pave the way for secret meetings to negotiate a switch to a rival.

R&D upgrades: The driver's reputation also affects the support players receive from their team. The higher the reputation, the more motivated your team is.

Collecting awards: In addition to short-term successes, each driver also has longer-term goals based on expectations for the season. These can range from the number of top 10 finishes and pole positions to winning the world championship.

Co-operative racing: Players can start a career together or compete against each other as rivals in the two-player career.

Challenger career: A perfect introduction before fans decide on a season with 24 races. Players can choose an F1 driver and take part in a series of mini seasons. A community voting system influences the conditions and tracks for future events.

04 What features and innovations does the game offer?

F1 23 provided numerous new features last year, including the innovative F1 World hub, where you could start your own car in a variety of challenges or rewrite the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship yourself .

F1 World will also be included in the new instalment and returns in a revised form. Here, for example, you can choose your favourite driver and team and then compete in a cross-game, time-limited league that includes common goals while competing against rival teams.

Not too much is known about F1 24 yet. What we do know is that the racing simulation will be based on the 2024 FIA Formula One World Championship and will therefore include all drivers, teams and Grand Prix of the current season .

F1 24 claims to have made improvements to handling and driving behaviour. © EA Sports

EA Sports has already revealed that the dynamic handling this year should enable even more realistic driving behaviour . In addition, the driving physics have been improved , which enhances control over the formula cars.

At the same time, the personal driving style should have an even greater impact on performance and racing strategy. However, it remains to be seen to what extent this will affect tyre wear and other aspects. F1 24 comes under the motto "Get closer" and wants to bring you closer to Formula 1 and the grid than ever before.

05 New driver career mode

On the official F1 24 website , EA Sports talks about a brand new driver career mode with gameplay rooted in Formula 1 . What is meant by this is not yet entirely clear.

It is conceivable that the historic Formula 1 cars, which have been conspicuous by their absence in recent years, will return in the new F1 game. Concrete details about F1 24, the gameplay innovations and more will be revealed in April .

06 F1 24 with VR mode

At least the PC version of F1 24 will once again provide a VR mode for a right-in-the-middle feeling. At least that's what the listing on Steam says, which confirms the optional use of a VR headset. So if you've always wanted to take a seat in a Formula 1 car, you can do so virtually in the latest instalment of the series.

07 Formula 1 cars of the 2024 season in F1 23

EA Sports is already offering a special treat for long-time fans: those who want to celebrate the start of the 2024 Formula 1 season can already secure the new designs of the current season for F1 23 . Those who pre-order F1 24 will already receive the 2024 designs for the F1 23 time trial challenges.

The McLaren, Williams, Alpine and Haas liveries for 2024 are the first to be released, with more liveries to follow after 24 April. By then at the latest, EA Sports and Codemasters will have revealed all the information and new features for F1 24.