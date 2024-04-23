Racing game fans don't just get their money's worth on PC and consoles. There are also a number of racing game highlights on mobile devices in the iOS and Android universe. We present the best mobile racers currently available.

01 Bike Unchained 3

1 min Red Bull Bike Unchained 3 trailer Race among the best in the world in the Bike Unchained 3 mobile game.

Tight trails, crisp jumps and exciting races. The mountain bike racing game Bike Unchained is entering its third round and has a whole host of exciting new features in tow. Bike Unchained 3 has not only made significant improvements in terms of graphics and riding physics, there are also plenty of new features in terms of gameplay.

Cobble together your own bike from well-known brands such as Propain, Transition, GT, Commencal, Specialized, NS Bikes, Canyon and YT, as well as components from renowned manufacturers, and set off on the hunt for the next victory in adrenaline-fuelled PvP multiplayer races. Numerous well-known mentors such as Gracey Hemstreet , Carson Storch and Erik Fedko are on hand to provide you with useful tips and help you improve your skills in the mobile racing game.

02 Offroad Unchained

Offroad Unchained © Red Bull

With the new mobile racing game Offroad Unchained , the entire world of off-road racing awaits you on the go. And it's completely free. Here you get behind the wheel of numerous racing cars, which you can also equip with upgrades.

In addition to a career mode, the focus is primarily on the multiplayer, in which you compete in real time with drivers from all over the world in PVP races on gravel, snow or in the deep forest.

Motorsport legends such as Nasser Al-Attiyah , Stéphane Peterhansel , Sebastien Loeb and Cristina Gutierrez are also represented, providing you with helpful tips and tricks. Fancy it?

03 Dirt Bike Unchained

1 min Check out the Dirt Bike See the action that Dirt Bike Unchained has in store.

In Dirt Bike Unchained , you can choose from over 20 epic motocross machines that can be customised and upgraded. The stunt game offers a huge set of tracks for adrenaline-fuelled off-road action . From deserts to swamps to forests, every terrain is represented.

04 GRID Autosport

GRID Autosport © Codemasters

GRID Autosport from Feral Interactive, which fans will no doubt already be familiar with from the console, is no bargain by mobile standards at 9.99 euros. But the investment is worth it. The title is an incredibly good racing game for iOS and Android , the likes of which are few and far between.

More than 100 vehicles and 100 tracks , many different classes and gamepad support make GRID Autosport a must-buy for all motorsport fans who want to put the pedal to the metal for a few laps on virtual racetracks modelled on real-life originals.

How is a sports game like this actually created? In our 'LEVELS ' show, we take a look behind the scenes of game development.

16 min Ubisoft's Riders Republic Take a peek behind the scenes of Ubisoft's latest extreme sports thriller, Riders Republic.

05 Need for Speed: No Limits

Need for Speed: No Limits is pure arcade driving fun © Electronic Arts

Hardly any other racing game series is as well-known as "Need for Speed". Of course, EA doesn't stop at the mobile platforms either, but has been racing into the App Store and Play Store with various titles for many years.

The latest addition is "No Limits". Although the title is F2P, it offers the usual action-packed and, above all, fast-paced NfS arcade gameplay on the go.

06 Asphalt 9

Asphalt 9: Legends © Gameloft S.A.

Gameloft's Asphalt series has been one of the best-known racing games on the go for many years - previously on classic mobile phones, now on smartphones with iOS and Android.

We have now reached the ninth and less demanding instalment of the series, "Asphalt 9: Legends", in which you have to focus on drifts and nitro. But above all, the predecessor "Asphalt 8: Airborne" with free driving or the off-road spin-off "Asphalt Xtreme" offer adrenaline-fuelled racing fun with different focuses . The newer titles are always free to download.

07 CSR Racing 2

Real-time racing and much more! © NaturalMotion

Acceleration races don't actually sound particularly challenging. But they are always fun. Especially when you're racing through cities at night in virtual cars from Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren and the like .

That's exactly what awaits you in CSR Racing 2, the most popular drag racer for iOS and Android . And so that you know which car you should get behind the wheel, we have compiled the best cars of all classes for you.

08 Real Racing 3

Real Racing 3 is a successful racing simulation for iOS and Android © Electronic Arts

EA's "Real Racing 3" has already had many rounds (i.e. years) under its belt. Nevertheless, the title is still one of the best racing games for iOS and Android .

After all, the mobile game has a huge scope with many real cars, various racing classes (including Formula 1) and race tracks such as Brands Hatch and Spa-Francorchamps. The only downside to the title with career and online racing are the in-app purchases.

09 Horizon Chase

Racing as if it were 1990 - Horizon Chase Turbo brings retro feeling © Aquiris Game Studio

With Horizon Chase, we were given an arcade racing game with a retro look from the 80s, which was already popular on the big consoles and is one of the best arcade racers of recent years. However, the racer is also available for iOS and Android, where the fast-paced game works at least as well.

10 Riptide GP: Renegade

Riptide GP: Renegade © Vector Unit

You can even do without wheels in racing games. You simply move the whole thing to the water and race through the canals on futuristic jet skis .

This is exactly what happens in Riptide GP: Renegate, which is available for iOS and Android as well as consoles and the like. Whether you're playing on the beach or on the bus - the title offers a lot of fun-fuelled racing fun full of adrenaline and spectacular stunts for just over two euros.

11 Motorsport Manager Mobile 3

Motorsport Manager Mobile 3 convinces sim fans © Playsport Games

Would you rather manage the fortunes of your own racing team than compete yourself? Then Motorsport Manager Mobile 3 is just the game for you.

Here you build up your own team and lead it to the top of the racing world. You look for drivers, expand your staff and equip your cars with upgrades. The game perfectly bridges the gap between strategy and racing games. Alternatively, developer Playsport Games also offers another manager in the form of Motorsport Manager Online , in which Formula E can also be driven.