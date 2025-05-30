F1 25: What to expect in the new game

Formula 1 has already kicked off the new 2025 season with the Australian and Chinese Grand Prix. The search is on for the successor to reigning world champion Max Verstappen , who could secure an incredible record this year with a fifth consecutive title. But the 2025 premier class is also back on the grid virtually: EA Sports is launching F1 25 , a racing simulation that builds on the improvements of its predecessor and offers some exciting new features.

You can read everything you need to know about the new racer in this article. New images and information will be added to the article as they become available.

01 F1 25 release: When will the game be released?

F1 25 will be launched much earlier this year: The new racing simulation will be released on 30 May 2025 . It will be released on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

02 The editions at a glance

As in previous years, F1 25 will also be available in different versions, each with different additional content: In addition to the Standard Edition , which is available both digitally and in stores, there will be a special Iconic Edition this year. This will only be available digitally.

The cooperation with the cinema film "F1", which will be released in June , also plays a decisive role in the racing game: as part of this special edition, the two fictional F1 drivers Sonny Hayes (played by Brad Pitt) and Joshua Pearce (played by Damson Idris) will be playable in MyTeam and career mode.

There will also be three days of Early Access and much more. The F1 25 Standard Edition with the title drivers includes an F1 75 Celebration Pack, an F1 World Starter Pack and 5,000 PitCoin for fans who pre-order.

03 F1 25 cover stars revealed

Who will grace the cover of F1 25? An exciting question every year. This time, the developers have already provided the answer in the run-up to the unveiling. F1 25 will have four cover stars .

The packaging of the standard edition of the game is adorned with three drivers who, according to EA Sports, "tell three stories that define the season". Specifically, these are Oscar Piastri (McLaren), Carlos Sainz (Williams) and rookie Oliver Bearman (Haas).

The three cover stars of the standard edition of F1 25 © EA Sports

There will also be a special 'Iconic Edition ' of the game this year. Here, too, it is already known who will adorn the game packaging. None other than record world champion Lewis Hamilton will be given the honour after his switch to Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton adorns the cover of the Iconic Edition of F1 25 © EA Sports

04 Braking Point and MyTeam

A new feature for the 2025 season: the Braking Point story mode is returning in a revised form . The premise: The Konnersport team is battling for the championship when a dramatic event throws the team into chaos. Now, of course, it's up to you to get the racing team back on track as part of the storyline and perhaps win the championship after all.

New this year are different levels of difficulty, which are designed to appeal to experienced racing game professionals and newcomers alike. Specific details on the other gameplay innovations will follow later.

"F1 25 offers fans even more ways to experience Formula 1 and race in their own way, from the drama of Braking Point to headline-grabbing World Championship glory," reveals Lee Mather, Senior Creative Director at Codemasters.

The popular MyTeam game mode has been given significant new features in F1 25. As the owner of your own Formula 1 team, you will have even more opportunities to forge your own path in the next instalment.

"This year there are many new ways to network, collaborate and compete against each other. We look forward to revealing more in the coming weeks," says Lee Mather.

F1 25 utilises the EGO engine. The race tracks and environments will look more realistic than ever before this year thanks to LIDAR technology. EA Sports is also promising brand new single-player and co-operative game modes. Further details, new features and gameplay content will be revealed shortly in the F1 25 Deep Dive series.