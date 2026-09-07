Bike
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MTB
Stop Guessing: How to Pick the Perfect Mountain Bike For You
With so many disciplines and so much room for customisation, it can be hard to know which bike is best for you. Which is why we've assembled some essential tips for picking one.
Have you been bitten by the mountain biking bug and decided to take the plunge and buy your own mountain bike? Are you getting 'arm pump' from just the thought of hitting the trails on a new steed?
You’ll want to make sure you get the right one for the riding you do, so we’ve broken down the different elements of these bikes in a way that can best make that possible.
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Know the different types of MTBs
Mountain bikes are designed to suit specific types of riding or environments. The main elements that vary here are the frame geometry – in particular the head angle and the seat tube angle, the amount of suspensiontravel, the suspensiondesign and componentry like gears, handlebars and brakes.
Cross-Country (XC) bikes:
Cross-country is all about efficiency going forward, and less about technical terrain. XC bikes will tend to be lightweight, with minimal travel and a suspension system that’s designed to provide maximum forward momentum as a priority, working alongside gearing that maximises speed and efficiency. Hard-tails are a popular choice for XC racers, though full-suspension bikes are available and becoming more popular, with travel in the region of 90mm to 120mm. The geometry is designed towards more efficient climbing, which can make them a little more difficult to handle on descents.
Trail bikes:
A great option for all-purpose riding, trail bikes are designed to be good at climbing and descending, and are suited most Irish trail centres and wild singletrack. Suspension travel is usually in the region of 110mm to 140mm travel, with head angles around 67 degrees.
Downhill (DH):
Designed for going downhill fast and tackling big features such as jumps, drops, and rock gardens. These will typically have DH specific suspension, with massive 200mm-plus travel on the forks, and 200mm to 220mm on the rear shock. The geometry is incredibly slack, placing the centre of gravity far back on the bike which provides stability on steep terrain. Brakes are powerful, with big disc rotors giving maximum braking ability.
Enduro and all-mountain bikes:
Designed for the rigors of enduro racing, these bikes are suited to long rides covering large distances, and bigger terrain than typical trail centres with technical climbs and descents. These bikes have slack head angles of 65 to 66 degrees for confidence on technical descents, combined with steeper seat tubes (around 73 to 75 degrees) which gives power and traction on climbs. Suspension travel is usually in the region of 140mm - 160mm.
02
Full suspension vs hardtail
The vast majority of mountain bikes will have built-in suspension which helps the bike roll over uneven ground, maintain traction on ascents and descents, and absorb the forces generated from landing drops or jumps.
Hardtails as the name suggests have a rigid rear and a set of suspension forks. Generally speaking, hardtails are excellent at climbing, efficient at pedalling and a good choice for cross-country riding and the majority of trail centre riding. They are often a more affordable option for many people looking to get a first bike without splurging loads of money.
Full-suspension have suspension forks and a shock which allows the rear wheel to move independently. They allow you to cover technical terrain with more speed and confidence.
03
Pick your wheel size
There are four main wheel sizes on mountain bikes:
- 29” wheels
- 27.5" or 650b wheels
- Plus sized wheels
- 26” wheels: was the dominant size, has now been almost entirely replaced by 29” and 27.5"
29” wheels | Best for : XC & trail riding
29” also known as 29er wheels, are the biggest. Their large size gives them more momentum so once they’re up to speed they keep rolling. The large size also means they roll more easily over rough terrain and technical features, and are good for climbing. On the downside, the wheels are often heavier adding weight to the bike, and can have a lot of flex in the frame, unless you up your budget and opt for a lighter and stiffer option. They can also be less manoeuvrable through tight, twisting trails, and may not suit smaller riders.
27.5" or 650b wheels | Best for: Trail & enduro riding
27.5" or 650b wheels are incredibly popular, particularly for trail and enduro riding. They are more agile and responsive than 29” wheels, but still roll well through technical terrain.
Plus-sized wheels | Best for: Mud & snow
Another additional option is to go for plus-sized wheels. These are usually 27.5+, and involve a 27.5” wheel size with a significantly wider rim and bigger tyres. This bigger, wider tyre profile provides more traction, making them particularly useful for snowy or muddy conditions, although plus-sized setups are now a more niche option.
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Consider these key features
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Discover the bikes of the Irish pros
Greg Callaghan riding a Ibis Ripmo bike
In the 2026 race season, Greg has been hitting his lines on an extra medium-sized Ibis Ripmo, built around a Ripley frame. The bike is equipped with RockShox suspension, with a 170mm Lyrik up front and a Super Deluxe RockShox at the rear. Both ends feature RockShox’s wireless, automated electronic suspension ‘Flight Attendant’ system, which Greg describes as a “game-changer”. He runs the system in its automatic modes for most of his riding, but with the flick of a button he can also fully lock the bike out when needed.
There’s also plenty of space for the gadgets and tools that are essential during a race, with the frame offering discreet internal storage for carrying the bits and pieces Greg might need to get himself out of trouble. Up front, he’s running Bamba grips, which get a one word verdict from Greg: “class.”
Ronan Dunne riding a Mondraker Summum bike
This world-class downhill rider may enjoy taking risks on the hillsides, but leaves nothing to chance when it comes to his choice of bike. Ronan rides for Mondraker and, over the past few seasons, he's left his opponents in the dust aboard the brand’s Summum model. He's competed on various prototypes and worked closely with his team to fine-tune every detail and find the perfect setup on the track.
With the factory developing an all-new Summum in 2026, Ronan took the latest iteration of the bike out for a spin and shot a steezy new video, which you can watch here.
The Irishman has previously opted for 30mm-rise handlebar and says he enjoys a raised front end because it gives him more of a “moto feel”. Which should come as no surprise to anyone familiar with his fitness routine. This is, after all, a guy who has built his own motocross track so he can develop the arm strength needed for downhill racing.
06
Three questions to help you choose your mountain bike
1. What’s my budget?
Mountain bikes cost anything from €200 to €10,000, though as a general rule you can expect to get a decent entry-level hardtail around €600, and a full-suspension bike for around €1,200.
As you go up in price, the performance and quality of the bike and its components will get better. You’re looking at lighter, stronger parts, hydraulic disc brakes, single-ring or carbon components such as seat posts, handlebars and cranks.
Carbon frames start at around €1,700 for hardtails, while full-suspension bikes typically start at around €2,000-€3,500, which is widely considered by many as an optimal price point for serious trail bikes.
It’s also worth noting that the boundaries between many bikes – XC, trail, aggressive trail, all-mountain, enduro and DH – are not always clear-cut, with many modern mountain bikes combining characteristics from different categories…
2. Where am I going to ride it?
The terrain you are going to ride your bike on will determine what bike you go for – it’s worth being completely honest about your riding ability with this one. Yes, you may have grand plans of riding out in the Alps but if most of your riding is actually going to be around Welsh trail centres then you’re probably better off getting a bike that suits that terrain.
Also bear in mind that bike geometry and suspension is so good now that a decent trail bike or enduro bike can take on terrain far bigger than the suspension numbers might suggest.
3. Can I take it for a test ride?
If you’re splashing out a bundle of cash, it makes sense to see if the bike really does feel right for you and the only way to do that is to ride it. Many bike shops will have a demo fleet, so you can take out a potential bike for a proper ride. Keep your eyes out for demo days and weekends, which will usually have a range of bikes on offer. Expect to pay a fee and/or deposit to take the bike out - they want to make sure they get it back, after all!
We’d also recommend taking out a few different bikes to get a feel for the differences.
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