Stop Guessing: How to Pick the Perfect Mountain Bike For You

Have you been bitten by the mountain biking bug and decided to take the plunge and buy your own mountain bike? Are you getting ' arm pump ' from just the thought of hitting the trails on a new steed?

You’ll want to make sure you get the right one for the riding you do, so we’ve broken down the different elements of these bikes in a way that can best make that possible.

01 Know the different types of MTBs

Mountain bikes are designed to suit specific types of riding or environments. The main elements that vary here are the frame geometry – in particular the head angle and the seat tube angle , the amount of suspension travel , the suspension design and componentry like gears, handlebars and brakes.

Rostrevor MTB trails.jpg © Mountain Bike NI

Cross-Country (XC) bikes:

Cross-country is all about efficiency going forward, and less about technical terrain. XC bikes will tend to be lightweight, with minimal travel and a suspension system that’s designed to provide maximum forward momentum as a priority, working alongside gearing that maximises speed and efficiency. Hard-tails are a popular choice for XC racers, though full-suspension bikes are available and becoming more popular, with travel in the region of 90mm to 120mm. The geometry is designed towards more efficient climbing, which can make them a little more difficult to handle on descents.

Trail bikes:

A great option for all-purpose riding, trail bikes are designed to be good at climbing and descending, and are suited most Irish trail centres and wild singletrack. Suspension travel is usually in the region of 110mm to 140mm travel, with head angles around 67 degrees.

Downhill (DH):

Designed for going downhill fast and tackling big features such as jumps, drops, and rock gardens. These will typically have DH specific suspension, with massive 200mm-plus travel on the forks, and 200mm to 220mm on the rear shock. The geometry is incredibly slack, placing the centre of gravity far back on the bike which provides stability on steep terrain. Brakes are powerful, with big disc rotors giving maximum braking ability.

Enduro and all-mountain bikes:

Designed for the rigors of enduro racing, these bikes are suited to long rides covering large distances, and bigger terrain than typical trail centres with technical climbs and descents. These bikes have slack head angles of 65 to 66 degrees for confidence on technical descents, combined with steeper seat tubes (around 73 to 75 degrees) which gives power and traction on climbs. Suspension travel is usually in the region of 140mm - 160mm.

02 Full suspension vs hardtail

The vast majority of mountain bikes will have built-in suspension which helps the bike roll over uneven ground, maintain traction on ascents and descents, and absorb the forces generated from landing drops or jumps.

Hardtail (pictured left) Full Sus (pictured right) © [unknown]

Hardtails as the name suggests have a rigid rear and a set of suspension forks. Generally speaking, hardtails are excellent at climbing, efficient at pedalling and a good choice for cross-country riding and the majority of trail centre riding. They are often a more affordable option for many people looking to get a first bike without splurging loads of money.

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Full-suspension have suspension forks and a shock which allows the rear wheel to move independently. They allow you to cover technical terrain with more speed and confidence.

03 Pick your wheel size

There are four main wheel sizes on mountain bikes:

29” wheels

27.5" or 650b wheels

Plus sized wheels

26” wheels: was the dominant size, has now been almost entirely replaced by 29” and 27.5"

UCI World Cup Leogang Hero Art © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

29” wheels | Best for : XC & trail riding

29” also known as 29er wheels, are the biggest. Their large size gives them more momentum so once they’re up to speed they keep rolling. The large size also means they roll more easily over rough terrain and technical features, and are good for climbing. On the downside, the wheels are often heavier adding weight to the bike, and can have a lot of flex in the frame, unless you up your budget and opt for a lighter and stiffer option. They can also be less manoeuvrable through tight, twisting trails, and may not suit smaller riders.

27.5" or 650b wheels | Best for: Trail & enduro riding

27.5" or 650b wheels are incredibly popular, particularly for trail and enduro riding. They are more agile and responsive than 29” wheels, but still roll well through technical terrain.

Plus-sized wheels | Best for: Mud & snow

Another additional option is to go for plus-sized wheels. These are usually 27.5+, and involve a 27.5” wheel size with a significantly wider rim and bigger tyres. This bigger, wider tyre profile provides more traction, making them particularly useful for snowy or muddy conditions, although plus-sized setups are now a more niche option.

04 Consider these key features

Frame Material Aluminium. Steel. Carbon Fiber. Titanium. In a nutshell those are the typical price points from lowest to highest, each with their pros and cons. Aluminium keeps things sturdy and relatively affordable; steel brings old-school durability. Carbon fiber brings down the weight but hits harder in the pocket, while titanium takes things up another notch: it's not only lightweight but gloriously rust-proof. And in some ways, despite the price tag, titanium can prove the best investment. Matteo Cigala, a multi-terrain, multi-title winning cyclist, suggests that beginners opt for a good carbon frame as you "can always upgrade wheels and groupset afterwards". Frame Size Ever ridden a bike that's too big for you? Then you probably learned a painful lesson. Indeed, finding the right fit can lead to better control, faster speeds, more efficient pedalling, and, most importantly of all, a comfortable backside. Factors to consider when looking at frame size include height, reach, riding style, and what sort of biking you'll be doing. Reach Preference Downhill riders and anyone who likes their terrain supersized may prefer a longer reach for greater balance and a more comfortable ride – particularly taller riders. Prefer a bike that feels nimble and deals with tight, tekky trails? A shorter reach can help make maneuvering easier. Either way, have an expert check your setup in-store, including your seat angle, to make sure everything is dialled in as it should be. Air Fork vs Cail Fork Hungry for some real MTB action? Then you're going to need a fork - your first defence against rocky terrain and able to absorb all that shock. But which one is best for you? Air Forks, which use pressurised air as its spring, are popular due to adjustable spring rates and light weight. Whereas a Coil Fork is a metal spring, offering more consistency and more durable feel. If you're a perfectionist who wants to tweak every part of the setup to get the best gains, perhaps Air Forks are for you. If you're no-fuss, time-limited and just want to hit the trails, however, then perhaps the metal spring Coil Fork is a better match. Gears Choose gearing with your riding in mind: downhill bikes can get away with fewer gears, while cross-country bikes benefit from a broader range. Trail bikes sit somewhere in the middle, with a 1x drivetrain now the sensible default. If you're just looking to hit the trails for the odd weekend session, a 1x is a good bet. Compared with older 2x and 3x systems, it has just one front chainring (the gear at the pedals), so there’s no front derailleur (the mechanism that moves the chain between front gears) to operate or maintain. Brakes Ronan Dunne might have overidden his natural urge to hit the brakes, making him one of the fastest downhill riders out there, but you'd be wise to get some good ones and use them. These should come as standard for any good mountain bike, but hydraulic disc brakes are your best bet when choosing a mountain bike. Brands like Shimano, SRAM and TRP are among some of the best brands out there. Tubeless Tires The benefit of having tyres which don’t require an inner tube (using sealant instead) is that there’s much less chance of riding over something spiky and getting a flat. You will need tubeless-compatible rims, and the tyres will require checkups, but it’s the best way to ensure you don’t leave the trails feeling, well, deflated. Dropper Post Drop it like it’s hot: if you want to adjust your saddle height without stopping your ride; a dropper post is a canny investment, allowing you to quickly tweak your position using a handlebar lever. It can add a little extra weight to the overall setup, but for mid-ride comfort and strategy on the trails (i.e. try lowering the saddle for better control on descent, or raise it up if you’re climbing or looking to maximise your cadence on the pedals) it could be a powerful ally.

05 Discover the bikes of the Irish pros

Greg Callaghan riding a Ibis Ripmo bike

Greg Callaghan in training mode © Ramsey Cardy / Red Bull Content Pool

In the 2026 race season, Greg has been hitting his lines on an extra medium-sized Ibis Ripmo, built around a Ripley frame. The bike is equipped with RockShox suspension, with a 170mm Lyrik up front and a Super Deluxe RockShox at the rear. Both ends feature RockShox’s wireless, automated electronic suspension ‘Flight Attendant’ system, which Greg describes as a “game-changer”. He runs the system in its automatic modes for most of his riding, but with the flick of a button he can also fully lock the bike out when needed.

There’s also plenty of space for the gadgets and tools that are essential during a race, with the frame offering discreet internal storage for carrying the bits and pieces Greg might need to get himself out of trouble. Up front, he’s running Bamba grips, which get a one word verdict from Greg: “class.”

Ronan Dunne riding a Mondraker Summum bike

Ronan Dunne makes light work of the 90's course at Red Bull Hardline 2024 © Samantha Saskia Dugon / Red Bull Content Pool

This world-class downhill rider may enjoy taking risks on the hillsides, but leaves nothing to chance when it comes to his choice of bike. Ronan rides for Mondraker and, over the past few seasons, he's left his opponents in the dust aboard the brand’s Summum model. He's competed on various prototypes and worked closely with his team to fine-tune every detail and find the perfect setup on the track.

With the factory developing an all-new Summum in 2026, Ronan took the latest iteration of the bike out for a spin and shot a steezy new video, which you can watch here .

The Irishman has previously opted for 30mm-rise handlebar and says he enjoys a raised front end because it gives him more of a “moto feel”. Which should come as no surprise to anyone familiar with his fitness routine . This is, after all, a guy who has built his own motocross track so he can develop the arm strength needed for downhill racing.

06 Three questions to help you choose your mountain bike

1. What’s my budget?

Mountain bikes cost anything from €200 to €10,000, though as a general rule you can expect to get a decent entry-level hardtail around €600, and a full-suspension bike for around €1,200.

As you go up in price, the performance and quality of the bike and its components will get better. You’re looking at lighter, stronger parts, hydraulic disc brakes, single-ring or carbon components such as seat posts, handlebars and cranks.

Carbon frames start at around €1,700 for hardtails, while full-suspension bikes typically start at around €2,000-€3,500, which is widely considered by many as an optimal price point for serious trail bikes.

It’s also worth noting that the boundaries between many bikes – XC, trail, aggressive trail, all-mountain, enduro and DH – are not always clear-cut, with many modern mountain bikes combining characteristics from different categories…

Rónán Dunne takes on Red Bull Hardline at Dinas Mawddwy, Wales 2025 © Dan Griffiths / Red Bull Content Pool

2. Where am I going to ride it?

The terrain you are going to ride your bike on will determine what bike you go for – it’s worth being completely honest about your riding ability with this one. Yes, you may have grand plans of riding out in the Alps but if most of your riding is actually going to be around Welsh trail centres then you’re probably better off getting a bike that suits that terrain.

Also bear in mind that bike geometry and suspension is so good now that a decent trail bike or enduro bike can take on terrain far bigger than the suspension numbers might suggest.

3. Can I take it for a test ride?

If you’re splashing out a bundle of cash, it makes sense to see if the bike really does feel right for you and the only way to do that is to ride it. Many bike shops will have a demo fleet, so you can take out a potential bike for a proper ride. Keep your eyes out for demo days and weekends, which will usually have a range of bikes on offer. Expect to pay a fee and/or deposit to take the bike out - they want to make sure they get it back, after all!

We’d also recommend taking out a few different bikes to get a feel for the differences.

07 Want to be a better rider?