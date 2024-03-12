20 running podcasts that will help you break the sound barrier

Listening to a podcast can transport you to different worlds on the drop of a dime, opening up new horizons, subcultures, true-life tales, motivation, inspiration, and, if nothing else, facts to pass off as your own in the pub.

And if there were any sort of podcast that delivers all of this and more, it's running. Hardened pavement pounder looking to go the extra mile? Couch-to-10k type looking to burn off some calories on the weekend? Super fit athlete looking to shave off valuable seconds on your next event? Whatever your level, there's a pod for you.

Running Podcast: Benefits

Entertainment value is one thing, but if you really want to get the most out of a podcast it helps to have it cross over with a passion point or hobby. The educational content will help to improve your craft, but the novelty or element will ensure it lives long in the memory.

Seasoned marathon runners might prefer their podcasts like they do a pair of box-fresh runners: straitlaced and specialist. Newbies, however, may prefer a podcast hosted by someone else easing their way into their first event, or even a comedian to give things a lighter touch.

Once you've connected with a running podcast it's all downhill. Gone are the days of nudging your mates to join you, find the right one and you'll have a personal running companion, motivating you episode by episode and equipping you with tips on how to hit new heights.

So then, where to start? To save you the headache, we've whittled down 20 of the best running podcasts your listening pleasure.

01 Red Bull’s Why I Run

Surfer Kanoa Igarashi is a guest on Red Bull's Why I Run podcast © Red Bull

A sublime accompaniment for anyone partaking in the Wings for Life World Run, this Red Bull pod sees hosts Erin Azar and Ayo Akinwolere ask notable individuals how they use running in different ways. Among them: a digital artist who creates pictures out of his GPS Strava routes, a Tik Tok star and disability advocate talking about how he achieves a runner’s high in a wheelchair, and a Japanese surfer who chases more than just waves. All interviews are broken up into digestible chunks, allowing Erin and Ayo to jump back to the studio and reflect on any big learnings as they go. Inspiring, useful and delightfully eclectic, it'll give you a runner's high before you've even left the house.

02 Any Given Runday

There’s something to be said for a podcast which playfully takes its name from a 1999 sports movie featuring one of the best motivational speeches of all time. And while hosts Seàn Coffey and Eric Lawless may not give you goosebumps in the same away Al Pacino rasping his way around an NFL locker room might, their jovial Dublin-based running pod has no shortage of motivation, equipping you with news, advice and stories across the running scene in Ireland and elsewhere. The fact it also provides debriefs from some of the biggest events make this a must-listen for marathon-goers and weekend triathletes in all corners of the country.

03 Runner’s World Podcast

Get clued up with Runner's World Podcast © Runners World UK

This slick podcast from Runners World UK is a worthy addition to any training playlist. Rick Pearson and Ben Hobson invite special guests and running writers to chew the fat on a variety of subjects spanning everything from mind-blowing feats to injury prevention techniques. The series has no issues delving into more thought-provoking terrain, either, with one episode about safety issues and harassment for female runners in 2024 a real eye opener. Those short on time might enjoy the no-nonsense nature of this podcast which tends to get straight to the point without the usual banter-filled catchups most pods kick off with, neatly wrapping matters up in around 30 minutes or less.

04 The RTÉ Running Podcast

Following the highs and lows of journalist Brian O’Connell in his preparation for 2023's Rotterdam Marathon, the RTÉ Running Podcast is an absolute treat for the ears. Come for his soothing ASMR-worthy tones; stay for the unrivalled insight O’Connell coaxes out of dieticians, coaches, inspiring runners (including one who only took up racing at 60 years old) and other experts with their own unique perspectives on the sport. Want a flavour of what to expect? One episode dedicated to sleep dissects the relationship behind 40 winks (or rather a “complex behavioural state where you’re disengaged from your environment"), the circadian rhythm and your athletic performance. Whatever you do, don’t sleep on this podcast.

05 Trail Running Ireland Podcast

Find peak fitness with this wonderful running companion © Trail Running Ireland

Talk about peak fitness… the Trail Running Ireland podcast will have you itching to go sprinting up your nearest mastiff in no time. It’s hosted by international mountain runner Eoin Flynn, and testament to the passion and tight-knit nature of Ireland’s trail running community, it really is a campfire of conversation between some of the brightest figures on the scene. Get the lowdown on major events with added insight from race directors and past competitors, course previews and more. Gee yourself up with training tips and expert advice, or simply sit back and bask in admiration for the types of runners who eat the Wicklow Mountains for breakfast.

06 Keeping Track

One brilliant podcast. Three female powerhouses. A million reasons to download it. Keeping Track is presented by two former Team USA track athletes (Alysia Montano, Molly Huddle) and Ireland’s Roisin McGettigan, who excels at the 3000m steeplechase and you might remember from Beijing 2008. These Olympians reveal exactly what it’s like to be a professional athlete, setting new goals and keeping that desire alight. They also sit down to chinwag with many of their peers and rivals who can be earnest to a fault when assessing their careers. Jamaica’s 800m queen Natoya Goule-Toppin opening up about how a car accident in 2023 caused a nerve issue and almost derailed her season completely is a stark reminder of the fragility of these seemingly indestructible pros. Don't expect the standard soundbites here.

07 The Running Channel Podcast

The laughs come thick and fast on this wryly informative pod © The Running Channel

There’s a reason why run clubs such as Galway Bay Brewery and We Run Belfast are so popular these days: camaraderie. And if you could bottle the buzz you get from running with other like-minded people, this pod, the audio equivalent of nursing a post-run pint at the pub, would be the result. Three runners of varying levels — Sarah Hartley, Andy Baddeley and Rick Kelsey — lock horns over whatever topic is the flavour of the day in the hope some of their valued insight will rub off on listeners. Whether delving into questions about racing with a heart condition or debating the pressure that racers put on themselves, they do so with a real verve and genuine warmth. A trio with chemistry in spades.

08 Strength Running Podcast

Hoping to push your running to the next level? Allow trainer Jason Fitzgerald to address some major obstacles (what to eat, when to lift, how long to rest, etc.) that could be stopping you from developing more running power. It's aimed at serious competitors but could be just as helpful for your garden variety Park Runner. Cutting-edge science and leading opinion from the likes of mountain race world champions and top dieticians make this a key tool in any running armoury. No topic is ever too niche (‘How to Choose a Running Shoe’ is surprisingly in-depth) nor ambitious. For if you are looking to compete at one of the baddest ultra races on the planet, then 'How to Crush Western States 100' could be right up your trail.

09 Red Bull’s How to be Superhuman

How To Be Superhuman podcast presenter and ultrarunner Rob Pope © Somethin' Else

While not an exclusively running-centric pod, How to Be Superhuman shines a light on some of the most inspirational athletes and adventurers you’ve probably never heard of – many of them certified running machines. Hosted by ultrarunner Rob Pope, AKA the real-life Forest Gump who once legged it across America, the series features the likes of John Kelly, who ran 268 miles to break a 30-year-old record and did it again a week later. Then there are interviews with non-runners, such as refugee-turned-Olympian swimmer Yusra Mardini, who swam 20 people, including her sister, to safety when their dingy ran into trouble in the Aegean Sea. Just the sort of goosebump-inducing true life tale to help you find that extra yard and drive to succeed.

10 The Women’s Running Podcast

Esther Newman, the award-winning journalist and editor of Women’s Running, is the mind behind this charming and informative podcast. Like a dinner party gone rowdy, it can be wonderfully sweary and packed with opinion. In one recent episode, Esther and her co-host Holly Taylor talk about the culture wars that have been sparked around Park Run, debating how the community event has changed down the years and what demographic the event is aimed at today – nailing it on all fronts. Episodes can be a little on the long side, but if you’re heading out for a big run and don't want to keep pressing skip, you’d be wise to subscribe.

11 Becoming Ultra

If you're tempted to do an ultra, this podcast will seal the deal © Becoming Ultra

A good theme song can be the difference between letting a podcast slip from your mind and making it the first thing you look for in a morning. And the moment those banjo strings are plucked in the intro of Becoming Ultra, which sees two former runners Kris and Carly cover everything you could possibly want to know about taking on an ultramarathon, it’s hard not to be transported to some rocky wilderness far, far away. The theme tune bangs all right, and so does the chat, with numerous experts welcomed on to the show to discuss everything you need to know about endurance running. By far the handiest episodes for newcomers are the ‘My First Ultra’ specials, detailing the moments and events where notable runners first decided to pop their ultra cherry.

No matter how much you enjoy stand-up, you’ll probably be wishing Paul Tonkinson and Rob Deering a nice sit down after listening to Running Commentary, a podcast the comics present. Indeed, vocals can be bouncy and occasionally the pair will sound like undercover reporters, but once you've got past the novelty factor you'll have a front row seat to the best show in town: two mates in their happy space catching up about the ups and downs in the gigging world and also the running sphere as well (i.e. the pitfalls of marathon training in colder weather). And when they do hit a big milestone such as completing a marathon, it'll feel like you were part of the journey; particularly as many of the growing audience are also present t the finish line. Marrying comedy and running audiences in the real world, it's a lungful of fresh air.

13 Runners on Trail

Runners on Trail will help you narrow the gap on the competition © Runners on Trail

Dubbed a podcast “by mid-pack runners, for mid-pack runners,” this series provides ultrarunning advice and previews for the biggest trail events around. The show's hosts Thane and Anthony spare no detail with their race reviews, and their passion for the scene is palpable. If you were looking to fine-tune your own ultramarathon times, where better to find out how to deal with mental fatigue or tell the difference between muscular pain and injury pain when 100+ miles into a race? The facts and figures here will get your brain growing faster than your calves.

14 Irishman Running Abroad With Sonia O’Sullivan

Lately, it seems like every sporting podcast is pairing an ex-pro with a comedian. The results can vary, but we’re happy to report that this running-centric spin-off pod from the mind of comic Jarlath Regan’s popular Irishman Abroad series is among the elite. Since the COVID pandemic put the world on hold, he’s been working with track legend-turned-marathon runner Sonia O’Sullivan to improve his own fitness, and in turn, that of his audience as Sonia dips into the learnings she's had across a career that's included World Championship gold to marathon running. What cements this as a great listen is that Jarlath not only acts at the layman, but masterfully lets the conversation breathe when it needs to, providing Sonia with a chance to impart even more nuggets of wisdom and reflection.

15 Red Bull Mind Set Win

Koko Klosterhalfen is one of the guests on Red Bull's Mind Set Win © Tim Korbmacher/Red Bull Content Pool

Let’s get down to brass tacks: if you’re after a motivational podcast to listen to as you run, Red Bull’s Mind Set Win will have you smashing your PBs like John Wick does bad guys. High jumpers, triathletes and track icons such as European 5000m champion Konstanze 'Koko' Klosterhalfen are just a few big names to have their brains picked by the show's hosts, basejumper Cédric Dumont and mountainbiker Kate Courtney, whose mission is to reveal the psychological tricks behind elite athletic performance. See: Fernanda Maciel guiding you through the benefits of meditation and how to channel this into running. Winning just got easier.

16 Trail running Nation

Now well past 650 episodes, Trail Running Nation is one of the OGs of endurance sport podcasts. Viewed largely through a North American lens, it’s dedicated to unlocking the knowledge of long-distance runners, trainers, and authors to help answer the weightiest of topics (think "mastering the metabolism," or the art of “mentally tapering") in expert fashion. Even if the most you've ever ran is to the bus, there's an awful lot to drive you onto bigger things, from terrific race previews to "ones to watch".

17 Another Mother Runner

Get your ears around the mother of all running podcasts © Another Mother Runner

An absolute staple in the running podcast world, ‘AMR’ has been fuelling the workouts of mamas for over 1000 episodes. More than just about whether to go jogging in the park with the pram, it’s a platform for great women to help inspire other females to stay fit while trying to juggle a career, a family and everything that comes with it. Host Sarah Bowen Shea and her US-based team have left no stone unturned to help others with their goals and motivation. Which means good news for new listeners given there's a treasure trove of episodes to choose from. So then, dust the cobwebs off this audio archive and if you’ve a burning question about running and motherhood you'll almost certainly find the answer.

18 Running for Real

In October 2022, former Team GB marathon runner Tina Muir released an episode on her podcast, Running for Real, in which she admitted to feeling lost. For someone who had spent thousands of years following a set path, suddenly she lacked direction. It’s these earnest moments of self-reflection that elevate proceedings from simple runner talk to something more profound. A co-author of Becoming a Sustainable Runner, Tina has since used her podcast to raise attention to climate issues and empower listeners to make small changes for the greater good.

19 Marathon Talk

Dive into the marathon world like never before with this excellent series © Marathon Talk

Training for a marathon is a rite of passage for millions. There are countless podcasts you can scan to for advice, of course. But what if you want more? More marathon news, more debate, more nuanced tips for powering home with a new PB from those who’ve been there and worn the oversized t-shirt? US long-distance runner and 2004 Olympic medallist Deena Kastor joins running coach Martin Yelling for a bi-weekly dose of all things marathon, which includes the inside scoop from event directors in the run up to a major event. It also does a really good job in seeking out the colourful characters who make marathons what they are, such as partially sighted competitor Keith Turner and his guide Jim Roberts who in 2023 set a half marathon World Record by finishing untethered with a time of two hours, eight minutes and 25 seconds.

20 Everything Endurance

Everything Endurance is a terrific podcast hosted by Will Roberts which examines the wildest parts of ultrarunning. If you're not already versed with the Barkley Marathon, an annual and near-mythical 100-miler set inside some of the most treacherous woodland in Tennessee, designed to break 99% of competitors, this pod will bring you up to speed. Few ever finish the race but one woman who managed to complete a nearly unheard of three of five laps in this GPS-less race (it's said to be inspired by a prisoner escaping from a nearby state penitentiary), but Jasmin Paris did. In episode 84, alongside two other runners to have defied Barkley expectations, she paints a picture of a race which is like nothing else.

