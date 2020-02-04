Early February in the BMX world means one thing: the world-renowned Simple Session contest in Tallinn, Estonia opens its doors and the best BMX freestyle talent in the world come to perform and entertain.

This year will mark the contest's 20th anniversary. It's a testament to the event that it's been able to attract the best riders in both BMX street and park year on year for so long. As ever, participants will be competing for the glory of being overall winner and receiving a juicy winner's cheque.

Check out 20 years of BMX evolution at Simple Session:

20 years of BMX

Watch the Simple Session 2020 BMX finals live from Tallinn from 4pm UTC on Sunday, February 9:

The Saku Arena plays host

The Saku Arena is Estonia's biggest multifunctional arena for events and its snug 10,000 capacity venue is the perfect place to watch the BMX action unfold. Simple Session always boasts a relaxed atmosphere, with a knowledgeable crowd quick to show their appreciation of the show-stopping tricks on display in front of them.

Tallinn's Saku Arena is the perfect winter contest venue © Daniel Kolodin/Red Bull Content Pool

Sister Session is back

Yup, the big news for this 20th anniversary edition of the contest is that the female riders are back. Simple Session were very much ahead of the curve when they introduced a female-specific contest back in 2012 and then held it again at the 2013 event. Sister Session, as it was termed, was a great success, but scheduling constraints have meant it has been difficult to put on since.

Camila Harambour of Chile was the winner of Sister Session in 2013 © Bartek Wolinski

However, women's BMX freestyle is now bigger than ever. Participation levels are on the up, the level of riding has progressed and there's now a UCI World Cup circuit and FISE events for women. With women's BMX freestyle being part of the Olympics in the summer, Simple Session organisers felt it was the right time for Sister Session to be back on the schedule. Keep a look out for 13-year-old Brit Sasha Pardoe – the youngster's already making waves at international contests.

Simple Session format

There'll be be separate park and street contests for the men's competition, with winners being crowned in each category. There will be no Best Trick contest this year, with that part of the schedule being given over to Sister Session. Sister Session kicks off at 6pm local time (4pm UTC) on Sunday. Action from the men's street finals starts at 8pm (6pm UTC), with park following at 9.30pm (7.30pm UTC).

Park and street are judged as separate classes and are ridden separately © Teddy Morellec/Red Bull Content Pool

The format for the finals for the women and the park and street finals for the men are the same. 12 riders will take part. The men contesting park and street finals will be determined by a qualification round on Saturday (qualifying can be watched live here ). In finals, each rider will have two individual one-minute runs on the course with the best run score counting as their finished score.

Simple Session sees the riders performing in short, sharp jam sessions © Eisa Bakos/Red Bull Content

Five judges will be part of the BMX jury and they'll base their scores on the flow, style, creativity, control and difficulty of tricks, among other criteria.

What's the Simple Session 2020 course like?

Nate Wessel is once again the course designer for Simple Session. This is now the 14th consecutive year that the ramp-building legend has been employed by the organisers to put together a course that'll challenge the riders to push their riding to the edge. Get a preview of Wessel's 2020 design here .

Who won in 2020?

Germany's Felix Prangenberg came out on top in the street contest, while Matt Ray of the United States was second. Fellow American Justin Spriet rounded off the podium in third. Watch Prangenberg's winning run from street finals below.

1st place BMX Street run

The park contest saw Boyd Hilder of the United States take the win, with Venezuelan Daniel Dhers placing second and Kenneth Tencio of Costa Rica coming third. Watch Hilder's best scoring run from the park finals below.

1st place BMX Park run

Who'll be at Simple Session 2020?

There's a stacked list of just under 100 of the best park and street male athletes in the world taking part in the contest, meaning those who get to see qualifying are in for a treat. With BMX park now included as an event in the Olympics, there's added spice to Simple Session with many of the riders vying for spots on their national teams and eager to impress.

Competitors and friends. A band of brothers on two wheels © Daniel Kolodin/Red Bull Content Pool

BMX street

Garrett Reynolds , winner of four Simple Session titles, returns to the street competition for 2020 after being a notable absentee from last year's contest. Felix Prangenberg will be back to defend the title he won last year. Spain's Courage Adams will be in attendance.

The Nigerian-born rider recently made a journey back to the country of his birth to see how the scene is evolving there:

Encouraged

Among the other big names riding the street contest are Bruno Hoffmann (GER), Anthony Panza (USA), Alex Kennedy (GBR), Broc Raiford (USA) , Anthony Perrin (FRA), Devon Smillie (USA), Matt Ray (USA) Murray Loubser (SA) Simone Barraco (ITA) and Tyler Fernengel (USA).

BMX park

Boyd Hilder will be in Tallinn to defend his title in park. Kenneth Tencio has podiumed in the last two park contests here and will be looking to go one better in 2020. Both Hilder and Tencio will be among the favourites for 2019, as will Daniel Dhers , one of the legends of BMX Freestyle. UCI BMX Freestyle World Champion Brandon Loupous is riding, as is Rim Nakamura of Japan, winner of the UCI BMX Freestyle World Cup in 2019. Also competing are Kevin Peraza (MEX), Ryan Nyquist (AUS), Irek Rizaev (RUS), Kostya Andreev (RUS) Marin Ranteš (CRO), Jose Torres (ARG), Declan Brooks (GBR) and Mike Varga (CAN).

The arena awaits its gladiators © Daniel Kolodin/Red Bull Content Pool

Simple Session is much more than a BMX contest

As the years have gone by, Simple Session has got bigger and bigger and now resembles a mini-festival. There's lots of other stuff going on outside the BMX contest, including the legendary after parties. This year sees the organisers running a Kendama stage next to the skatepark. Kendama is a traditional cup-and-ball game that originated in Japan. Various trick moves can be done in the game, and top players are both fast and skilled. Watch Kendama in action here .