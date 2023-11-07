The Crew Motorfest: The top speed spots in the racing game

Since 14 September, players have been able to virtually explore the Hawaiian island of O'ahu, because the open world racing game The Crew Motorfest has finally hit consoles.

Those who want to test the top speed of their Bugatti Bolides or simply get a feel for the new tuning parts can now do so in the best possible environment, for here come the six best top speed spots on the map.

01 Motorfest terrain

On the Motorfest grounds, one of the longest straights awaits © Ubisoft / Philipp Briel You will find the Motorfest area in the south-east of the map © Ubisoft / Philipp Briel

We start in the southeast of the map with one of the longest straights The Crew Motorfest has to offer. On the Motorfest grounds you can really go full throttle and see what sort of horsepower you're playing with.

It's best to use the fast travel function to the area and you'll end up directly on the straight, which starts on a hill with two loops on the left. Don't think too much about the roundabout in the middle of the straight (just race over it) and use the entire length, including the tunnel.

02 Ford Island

Ford Island invites you to race over long bridges © Ubisoft / Philipp Briel Ford Island can be found in the south of the map © Ubisoft / Philipp Briel

You will find this small island in the south of the map of The Crew Motorfest. It is connected to the mainland via the 1424-metre Admiral Clarey Bridge and is fortunately directly accessible via the highway.

On the three-lane access road that stretches across the island, you can get the most out of your vehicles for over three kilometres.

You can also pay a visit to the USS Ship Museum, which can be found on the small island. Ford Island is also the starting point of the [Porsche] "911 Legacy" playlist , so you can travel fast directly to the island.

03 Mamala Bay (O'ahu Airport)

Only flying is more beautiful: the runways are suitable for drag racing © Ubisoft / Philipp Briel The runways are connected via a feeder road © Ubisoft / Philipp Briel

Very close to Ford Island, in the south of Hawaii, you will find the airport of O'ahu in Mamala Bay . And, as befits an airport, it has rather long runways where you don't have to watch out for traffic.

Which means you can try out your vehicles here in peace. Be sure to use the areas to the right and left of the runways. Although these are shown on the map as grassy areas, they are actually asphalted.

You can also get from the upper runways to the lower runway, which are connected by a feeder on the left, without losing speed — perfect for drag races with friends .

The ultimate drag race: MTB pro Matt Jones wants to find out which Red Bull vehicle can rival the Red Bull RB8 from the 2012 Formula 1 season. Who will win the race?

04 North Shore

The coast comes along at the northern tip with almost no curves © Ubisoft / Philipp Briel Starts from the speed camera challenge © Ubisoft / Philipp Briel

The North Shore in The Crew Motorfest stretches across the entire north of the map . Of particular interest for speed records, however, is the north-western headland , which, with the exception of the hairpin, has no tight corners at all.

Specifically, the area where several huge ships can be seen in the water, as well as the area after the hairpin leading into the eastern part. Below the observatory.

So, it's no surprise that the developers have placed a speed camera challenge here. After a tight meandering curve, you can really go full throttle.

05 Kahuku (Black Beach)

The black beach is worth seeing - even if not at 360 km/h © Ubisoft / Philipp Briel You will find the longest straights in the east of the map © Ubisoft / Philipp Briel

Go wide with an excellent top speed spot in the east of Hawaii. In the Kahuku region, you'll find a long stretch of coastline that crosses a bridge along a black beach in Hawaii .

Although technically these are actually found on the "big island" and O'ahu doesn't actually boast any black beaches.

Be that as it may, the entire coastal section has hardly any real curves over a length of around five kilometres , so you can push your engine to the limit here.

06 Laie

Starting from the Temple Church, Laie offers a very long straight © Ubisoft / Philipp Briel You will find Laie and the church in the east of the map. © Ubisoft / Philipp Briel

The Laie district borders Kahuku directly to the south and, starting from the Laie Temple Church , has another long top-speed stretch. From the church, through a small residential area, head straight east towards the sea.

At the end of the straight, however, you should get into the irons as quickly as possible or use the lightning change, because without barriers it goes directly into the cool water here .

Or you can continue there by boat, because there is a slalom challenge hidden on the water .