How King created his latest banger track, ‘Shining Star’

To start with, could you describe yourself as an artist?
I’ve always seen myself as an artist who blends different genres and emotions into my music. I’ve definitely drawn influences from a range of genres throughout my musical journey, including hip-hop, rock, and old Bollywood music. All these genres have played a significant part in my production and storytelling. While my voice and melodies are what defines me the most, I’m always pushing the boundaries of what my sound can be. I like to be fluid with my music, not tied down to one label or genre.
Could you tell us about the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final anthem? What were the themes or vibes you were going for?
For the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final anthem, I wanted to create something that captured the energy and spontaneity of street dance. The event brings together so many unique styles from around the world, so the anthem had to have a universal vibe that could resonate with everyone, no matter where they’re from. I aimed for a sound that’s upbeat, dynamic, and full of life. It’s all about movement and the connection between music and dance, so I wanted the track to inspire people to feel that rhythm and just let go.
- Jab karna hi hai, toh kar hi jaayenge
- Jaha bhi fasenge, nikal hi jaayenge
- Jab rukunge nahi, toh badh hi jaayenge
- Jeet bhi gaye, toh ghar hi jayenge
- If it has to be done, then we will get it done
- Wherever we might get stuck, we will get out of it
- If we don’t stop, we will keep growing
- Even if we win, we will return home
Who was the producer for the track? What has been your working relationship with them in the past?
NEVERSOBER (Riz Shain and Soham Mukherjee)I’ve been an admirer of their work for a few years now. And I’ve collaborated with Riz on some songs in the past (‘Tum Saath Rehnaa’, ‘Bumpa’, ‘F*CK WHAT THEY SAY’, ‘WARCRY’). It’s been a pleasure connecting with them at a creative level that always leads to cooking up something crazy yet unique.
Could you describe your process working on this track?
When I started working on the anthem for the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final, my main focus was to create something that reflected the diversity and energy of street dance. The event is all about self-expression, freestyle, and individuality, so I wanted the track to feel dynamic and unpredictable, just like the dancers themselves.I experimented with different beats and tempos to find a rhythm that could inspire movement across various styles, from hip-hop, to house to baile funk, and everything in between. Collaborating with dancers and producers helped me tap into that vibe. I also wanted to make sure the anthem felt celebratory and empowering, so I worked on building an infectious groove that people couldn’t help but move to.In the end, it was about capturing the excitement and freedom of dance battles, while making sure the track was something that could elevate the energy in the room and bring everyone together.
How do you feel about the concept of the music video?
The concept of the music video feels like the ideal visual accompaniment for ‘Shining Star’. It showcases the global yet competitive spirit of Red Bull Dance Your Style while highlighting the art form as a core way of creative expression that brings together people from around the globe.
What has been your collaborative effort with Red Bull on this track?
Collaborating with Red Bull on ‘Shining Star’ has been exciting and a fulfilling process creatively. This collab gave me the freedom to explore different sounds while also making sure the track stayed true to the spirit of the event. We worked closely to ensure the anthem matched the vibe of the competition, where it's all about freestyle, self-expression, and connecting with the crowd.Red Bull brought in a lot of insights from the dance community, and that helped shape the sound for us further. Getting connected with the dancers and choreographers of the scene allowed me to understand the kind of energy and beats that the community would want from the anthem. We went back and forth on the track, tweaking certain elements to make sure it hit just right when played live.The goal was always to create something that felt organic and authentic to both the dancers and the audience.
Where do you think the song lies in the Indian hip-hop space?
I think the track sits at an intersection within the hip-hop space. The anthem isn’t confined to one genre, much like how hip-hop itself has evolved and influenced so many other styles of music and dance. It taps into the raw energy of hip-hop, especially in the way it encourages movement and expression, but it's also flexible enough to appeal to a wide audience beyond just hip-hop heads. In that way, it represents the genre’s ability to adapt and influence different musical spaces.
What is your vision for the song internationally?
The larger goal would be to see this song become a soundtrack for dance routines of performers across the globe and contribute towards becoming a tool for self-expression for every single creative soul out there.