MT Pop: “Dance is everything to me; it’s like my best friend”

MT Pop is a remarkable dancer from Vietnam who won Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2024 .

As the world champion, he now has the world at his feet as he prepares for many more opportunities.

Here he reflects on his journey to the top, his love for dance, and the pride of representing his country on the global stage.

MT Pop is announced as the winner © Little Shao | Red Bull Content Pool

How does it feel to be the winner of Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2024?

I feel incredibly grateful and happy! It’s a big dream for any dancer to be here, sharing the stage with amazing talents from around the world. Winning this title isn’t just my success – it’s an accomplishment for everyone who believed in me and supported me along the way. Being able to represent my country on such a huge platform is an honour.

Can you tell us what MT in your dancer name stands for?

It’s actually just the initials of my real name: M and T. It’s simple, but it means a lot to me. Those letters represent who I am, both as a person and as a dancer.

What does dance mean to you personally?

Dance is everything to me; it’s like my best friend. When life gets tough or stressful, dance is always there. It helps me release my energy, clear my mind, and lets me feel true to myself. It’s my way of healing and staying connected to who I am. To me, every dance session is like a special ritual, a moment just for myself.

MT Pop performs at the world final © Little Shao | Red Bull Content Pool

What’s the dance scene like in Vietnam? How is it perceived there?

Vietnam may be a small country, but we have so much heart and passion for dance. Dancers there are hungry to learn, to grow, and to express themselves. My journey to become world champion is a celebration for them too; I want every dancer back home to know that if I can make it to this stage, they can too. I hope to see even more Vietnamese dancers sharing their spirit and talent around the world. It’s all about passing on the spirit to the next generation.

How was your experience in Mumbai?

It was amazing! I love the culture in Mumbai; it’s so strong and rich. There’s something about Indian music that just makes you want to move – it's powerful. I could feel the energy of the city and the crowd every time I stepped on stage. Being here has been inspiring and exciting; a beautiful challenge.

Red Bull Dance Your Style is unique because dancers don’t know the songs in advance. How did you prepare for this?

Honestly, I don’t ‘prepare’ in the traditional sense. I freestyle and stay ready for whatever music comes my way. That’s what I love about this format – the surprise of a new song pushes me to bring out something fresh, something in the moment. I love it when the music surprises me because it lets me get creative and feel the music in a new way.

MT Pop batttled through the rounds to win the fans' vote and take the title © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

Was there a particular challenge you faced in this year’s competition?

Yes! Dancing to an Indian song (‘Mundian To Bach Ke’ by Panjabi MC) was definitely a big challenge, but it’s something I really wanted. It pushed me to adapt and bring something new to my performance, which made the experience even more special for me. Feeling the beat of that song and interpreting it my way was an unforgettable experience.

Was there any dancer in the competition who inspired or challenged you?

Every dancer was inspiring in their own way, but Rubix from France and T from India really stood out to me. Their styles and energy pushed me to give my best every time I stepped on the floor.

What’s next for you after this big win?

I’ll keep dancing, keep growing, and keep pushing myself. Every day brings something new, and I’m excited to face whatever challenges come my way. Winning today is amazing, but tomorrow is another day, another chance to learn and improve.