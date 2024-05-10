These are the top 10 civilisations in strategy classic Age of Empires 2

First released all the way back in 1999, Ensemble Studios' real-time strategy masterpiece Age of Empires 2 has gone down in history as a watershed title for the genre. So beloved is the PC classic, that it's still played by thousands around the world to this day , over two decades since its initial release. In 2019, SEGA released a remastered version of the game, complete with 4K graphics and a plethora of additional content and alternative ways to play. Modders have continued to build on this legacy, vastly expanding the scope of the game.

More than just a landmark title for the strategy genre, Age of Empires 2 holds up as a deep and immersive example of RTS action that remains a dynamic and engaging experience for players new and old .

Forums and Reddit threads still buzz with chatter about which civilisation is superior . From starting stats to conquest potential, each of the 13 available civilisations has a multitude of pros and cons that can impact the course of your campaign, in both single-player and online multiplayer battles.

It should be noted that despite personal preferences, there's no one right way to play Age of Empires 2. The deeply complex mechanics of the game defy easy categorisation and there's bound to be debate over the greatest civilisation until the end of time. With this in mind, we've outlined our favourite civilisations to play.

01 Franks

If you're looking for brute strength, you can't do much better than the Franks. Recognised for their extremely powerful cavalry and robust economy, the Franks are a dependable choice, especially for newcomers. Their infantry is built out of savage knights and their unique unit, the throwing axeman. Not only are the Franks formidable in a fight, their economy is also one of the best in the game. With affordable farm upgrades and cheap castles, you won't have to break the bank to build a kingdom.

02 Aztecs

It's hard to find fault with the Aztecs. Their efficient military upgrades make hard expansion pushes very viable in the early game, while their late-game viability is bolstered by their ability to earn additional resources from relics. Their eagle warriors can decimate enemies from the beginning of a fight and their unique unit, the jaguar warrior, can cut through foot soldiers like butter.

03 Britons

If ranged supremacy is your thing, then Britons are the civilisation for you. Britons get a Dark Age food gather bonus, which helps build up their forces rapidly. Set up a crew of longbowmen to rain arrows on your enemies from afar, while workers build a strong defence in your backline. The Britons have a versatile infantry that's capable of going full offensive when required, making them a well-rounded option for any budding war leader.

04 Mongols

If you're the type that likes to overwhelm your enemies with speed, then consider picking the Mongols for your campaign. Rush your enemies with cavalry and decimate their defences with advanced siege weapons for a quick victory. If your enemies get you on the back foot, the Mongols possess excellent mobility, allowing them to regroup and shift out of harm's way without a second thought. Their unique unit, the Manguadai archers, can cut apart long-range targets with deadly accuracy, making them formidable from both near and far.

05 Byzantines

If you prefer to hunker down and shore up your defences, then the Byzantines' high defence capabilities make them a strong choice. This civ favours players who bide their time and endure enemy assaults while quietly building power behind the scenes. Byzantine armies specialise in counter-attacks, so let your enemies come to you and then punish them for their hubris. Then there's their unique technology, Greek Fire, which gives you supreme sea power. For patient and methodical players, this is an obvious boon.

06 Mayans

There are some good reasons that Mayans are a regular pick in Age of Empires 2 tournaments. For starters, this civ gets a significant boost to resources, with all resources lasting 15 percent longer, allowing you to build up your economy relatively quickly. Archers are also cheaper to employ, allowing you to keep your enemies at bay while you farm. Their unique unit, the Plumed Archer, is as fast as it is destructive and allows you to lay waste to cavalry advances before they reach your door. El Dorado is the Mayan unique technology, which buffs the HP of Eagle Warriors, allowing them to pick up the slack for regular cavalry.

07 Chinese

Quantity or quality isn't a dilemma you'll have to face with Chinese forces, as this civ has both. Possessing superior technology and a vast population, China is a formidable force and a popular pick for competitive players. Starting out with additional villagers, the Chinese can build up strength fast and fortify their defences with their unique skill, The Great Wall. If your wall isn't enough to keep attackers out, deploy their unique unit, the Chu Ko Nu, rapid-firing crossbowmen who can cut down ground forces with vicious efficiency.

08 Huns

Go hard or go home? The Huns have no homes to go to, so you best believe they're taking no prisoners in battle. That's right, Huns don't require houses, so you can funnel more resources into other uses. Huns boast strong archers and cavalry, offering viable combat options from all angles. Their unique unit, the Tarkan, will ruthlessly dismantle enemy buildings, allowing you to wreak havoc on opposing infrastructure. While they might not have the longevity of other civs, their early game supremacy makes them a strong choice for gamers with an aggressive playing style.

09 Malians

If gathering relics is a pain point for you, the Malian bonuses could offer you some relief. Their buildings cost 15 percent less wood and gold mines last 30 percent longer, allowing you to passively gather valuable resources while you build up your defences. Malians also have strong counter options, dealing extra damage with armour-piercing units. Additionally, the Malians have access to a high-powered unit known as the Gbeto, a light and speedy infantry unit capable of creating chaos with powerful thrown weapons. These units are extremely effective against enemy infantry and are also useful for taking down walls and buildings. Don't sleep on Malians.

10 Vikings

Finally, we've got the legendary powers of the Vikings. If you want to take your enemies down with naval power, Vikings are the civ for you, offering 15 percent discounts on warships. Build one of their iconic longboats to strike fear into the hearts of your enemies, before taking the fight to the shore with the fearsome berserk unit. Vikings unique technology, Berserkergang, allows these rabid units to regenerate health at a terrifying 40HP per minute, making them tough and tanky fighters.

If you've been struggling to find your niche, hopefully these tips can steer you in the right direction. However, the beauty of Age of Empires 2 is that all of its civilisations are viable in the hands of the right player and to find your perfect civ, there's no replacement for good old experimentation.

