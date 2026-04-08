Behind the B2B phenomenon: back-to-back sets explained

The B2B (back-to-back) has become a household name, a buzzword echoed through stadiums and speakers across the globe. But what actually is a B2B? We took a moment to deep dive into its humble beginnings and rise to the international performance phenomenon that it is today.

01 What is a B2B?

A B2B is a collaborative performance where two or more DJs share the decks, taking turns to mix tracks and often going in a tag-team style. Unlike solo sets, B2B is more like a conversation between DJs as they have the chance to respond to each other's music choices in real-time.

Jimi Jules and Jennifer Loveless electrifying the crowd in Sweden © Adrian Pehrson/Red Bull Content Pool

It also provides an oppoortunbity to blend musical styles to create high-energy performances. Requiring a great deal of trust and chemistry, there have been some iconic B2B performances, including the legendary pairing of Armand Van Helden and Jackmaster at the Boiler Room in 2015.

02 A brief history of the B2B

While the origins of the B2B format can be traced back to New York in the 1970s, it became far more commonplace in the 1990s at rave after-parties, where DJs would pair up to collaborate in a relaxed setting.

The introduction of CDJs and digital, easy-to-use equipment in the 2000s then made it even easier for artists to connect and blend different styles. This was seen in some of the biggest clubs in the world and led to the rise of high-profile B2B pairings such as Carl Cox and Adam Beyer, and Jamie Jones and the Martinez Brothers.

Today, B2B sets are a mainstay of the clubbing landscape, with events taking place around the globe.

03 Standout B2B performances

Jamie xx, Caribou + Four Tet, The Grand Palais (2012)

Long-time collaborators Jamie xx and Four Tet came together with Caribou for a b3b, performed at The Grand Palais, an art museum in Paris’ city centre.

The mix symbolises a coming together of the most exciting UK indie-pop and electronic artists at the time, performing in a place previously reserved for more ‘formal’ classical music - not dance.

Nina Kravitz B2B Helana Hauff, Time Warp (2019)

Nina Kravitz and Helena Hauff are undoubtedly some of the biggest names in techno and hard dance. Hauff in particular is no stranger to the B2B, collaborating with Ben UFO and local favourite Moopie.

Together they deliver a masterclass in hypnotic dance and femme production, a combination, which still feels generally scarce in electronic music, even today.

3 Chairs (Moodymann, Theo Parrish, Rick Wilhite, Marcellus Pittman), Newlab Detroit (2025)

Widely known as the pioneers of Detroit House: Moodymann, Theo Parrish, Rick Wilhite and Marcellus Pittman performed as 3 Chairs, each with over 25 years - 40 of experience mixing and making music.

As a group they performed up until May of this year: traversing deep house, soul, jazz and funk, spinning records and digital tracks with flow and ease. Moodyman and Theo Parish have also been key figureheads at Red Bull’s music academy hosting many lectures and live sessions over the years.

04 Tips for mastering B2B sets

Get familiar with the music

Becoming a confident B2B partner comes down to your selections and whole lot of practice, which for the most part means really knowing your music.

To mix records, you need to be able to recall a track simply by looking at it’s skin. While MP3 files have made it easier to collect lots of music, this can sometimes come at the cost of getting to know our tracks well enough.

As a rule of thumb, It’s a good idea to listen to new music at least three times before you play the song out. Mixing into music you don’t know is challenging enough, so make sure you’ve got your own tracks covered by really getting to know their flow and phrasing.

Prepare for everything

DJ LeSoul and Distruction Boyz ignite Red Bull Back2Beyond in Durban © Wayne Reiche/Red Bull Content Pool

While, in an ideal world, you might have the opportunity to practice with your B2B partner in advance, it’s likely, on occasion, that you’re paired up with someone that you don’t know.

In either case, DJing is a skill that relies on your ability to adapt. It’s all well and good to pre-prepare a set, but chances are you may need to make some adjustments based on what your audience responds to, or what feels best in the moment.

You might also find yourself mixing a bit faster than you would on your own. In which case it’s a good idea to prepare at least 30 tracks per hour, setting aside music for in case you get stuck: tracks you find easy to mix, and chuggy crowd-pleasers to keep the energy going.

Don’t overthink it

DJing is supposed to be fun, and with the unpredictability of B2B’s, it’s likely you might run into a couple of ‘bad’ mixes. While painful in the moment, these only last a few seconds. Your audience will always remember a great track and rarely an off mix.

05 Where to watch B2B Dj sets

Red Bull Back2Beyond offers a unique chance to see some of the world's best DJs come together to perform memorable B2B sets. Events will be taking place throughout 2026. To learn more about Red Bull Back2Beyond, simply click here.