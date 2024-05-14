These are the rookie errors you should definitely avoid in Counter-Strike 2

Counter-Strike presents a big challenge for every newcomer. Whether it's gun handling, the use of utilities or map knowledge: CS2 offers a great deal of tactical depth and new players have to get to grips with it bit by bit.

As in any game, experience makes a big difference in CS2. However, there are some typical beginner mistakes that could make your start in the matchmaking world harder than it needs to be. Deal with the following early on and you'll master Counter-Strike 2 faster than the competition.

01 Reduce your mouse sensitivity and place your crosshairs properly

CS2 is all about precision. The game's complex gunplay requires good aiming and good mouse control. Reduce the sensitivity of your mouse to have better control, especially at longer distances. It's worth practising a few rounds on the deathmatch server to find the perfect scythe. Many players also take inspiration from the settings of pros such as s1mple or ZywOo.

Good crosshair placement also makes aiming a lot easier – for example, never look at the ground when running. Try to anticipate where an opponent might be. Then bring your crosshair into the right position before the peak. The less hand movement required, the quicker and more precise your hits will be.

02 Keep it quiet

This is not a game for tap dancers! If you're too loud in Counter-Strike, you give your opponent a lot of information about your position. So try to avoid making any unnecessary noise. Use Shift to sneak as often as you can without losing time. In CS2, you now also have an indicator on the minimap that shows you the audible range of your steps.

The yellow circle on the minimap shows how far your steps can be heard © Valve

Also optimise your starting position. Make sure to deactivate possible sources of interference such as music or background programmes before starting the game so as not to mask the game sound. A headset is also much more reliable for precise hearing than a loudspeaker.

03 Don't be too aggressive or or too passive

Many newcomers often play too aggressively at the beginning. Counter-Strike is a game of patience in many situations, where a wait-and-see approach is often rewarded. Always pay attention to the timing of your pushes, for example when the opponent could rotate. Also, a constantly aggressive style of play quickly becomes predictable.

The same applies to the other side of the coin. If you act too passively, you could miss good opportunies for pushes. Your mates can also suffer from a hesitant approach if your help comes too late as a result. Be brave and push at a favourable moment to surprise your opponents.

04 Money management and team coordination

The unusual money and purchase system often overwhelms CS newcomers. When should I buy and when should I save? The most important rule is: don't always spend everything! In CS, "eco rounds" are an important tactical component. If you save your money for one round, you can fully equip yourself in the next round.

This also includes making arrangements with your mates. A team should always coordinate their purchases in order to maximise their chances of winning a round. Both the buy rounds and the eco rounds should be coordinated and synchronised. If there is no verbal communication, you can use your mates' money on the scoreboard as a guide.

05 'Run and gun' is not an option

An often hard lesson for newcomers, but gunplay in Counter-Strike is difficult. Anyone picking up the AK for the first time in the iconic FPS will quickly despair at the handling. One of the most important rules when handling assault rifles: stand still to hit!

While the 'run and gun' principle is part of the gameplay in many other titles, in CS2 you should only resort to it with a few SMGs and a few pistols. The assault rifles in particular require not only good aim, but also precise movement. Take some time on deathmatch servers to familiarise yourself with the difficult weapon handling and the principle of counterstrafing.

06 Dont be a loser, buy a defuser!

Probably one of the oldest Counter-Strike rules, but one that's still relevant today. The defuse kit saves you a whole five seconds when defusing the bomb. If you have enough money in your account, you should always buy it as a CT. Losing a round just because you overslept the purchase is an easily avoidable mistake.

Somebody didn't buy a defuser... © Valve

You should buy a defuse kit especially in the weapon rounds when your economy is strong. If not everyone, or perhaps only one of you, have a defuse kit, always pay attention to where it's located on the map.

07 Know your maps

Communication is a key part of Counter-Strike. One of the most important elements is information about the positions of opponents. Problem: each map has its own names for certain positions and these can cause confusion at the beginning. You should therefore never play a map in matchmaking without first familiarising yourself with the most important call-outs.

The "playground" call on Overpass © Valve

Before playing your first official on an unfamiliar map, it's worth taking a look online. You will find layouts with all positions and their names for all maps. While announcements such as "CT-Spawn" or "A-Lang" can be clear, newcomers are more likely to scratch their heads at calls such as "Jungle" or "Undergrowth" on Mirage.

As if that wasn't enough, some callouts no longer make sense. Many positions got their names from the first map versions many years ago . For example, the barrels on Inferno at the top of the banana are still labelled "Car", even though there hasn't been a car there for a long time.