Discover what's brewing down under at Crankworx Cairns

The Crankworx World Tour breathes into life once again as we move onto the third of four stops this year and we're in a whole new location – Cairns in Australia . As the new kid on the block, there's plenty that will be fresh to enjoy, with the slopestyle contest as always being the headline grabber. To use the local vernacular so to speak, "she’s gonna be a beaut" is Cairns.

01 What's the Red Bull TV schedule for Crankworx Cairns?

Crankworx Cairns takes place from October 6–9 and five events from the festival are being broadcast live on Red Bull TV:

02 Tell us more about where Crankworx Cairns will take place

Crankworx Cairns will take place at Smithfield Mountain Bike Park, which is set in the confines of a World Heritage tropical rainforest. The Smithfield Mountain Bike Park, which is around a 20-minute car ride north of Cairns Airport, boasts an impressive trail riding network of 60km-plus that is hard to beat given its rainforest surroundings.

The rainforest that covers the Smithfield area © Nathan Hughes Oh-natch-ooh-ral Smithfield © Brad Newton/Flow MTB

Smithfield is also on the Queensland coast of Australia with the Great Barrier reef nearby – so who wouldn't want to come to compete here or make a trip to spectate?

Smithfield also has a place in the history of mountain bike sport having been the location for two UCI Mountain Bike World Championships and two World Cups in its past. The UCI World Cup standard downhill track, and parts of the courses that have been used in World Cup cross-country Olympic races, can be ridden by those visiting the bike park.

For the pro mountain bike competitions that Crankworx is known for, Cairns will be very much a clean slate in terms of course builds. That is apart from the downhill course, which will be the track that was used for the 2017 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships. However, everything else is new.

World-renowned Aussie trail course builders World Trail, who are based in Smithfield, are in charge of building the slopestyle, dual slalom, speed & style and pump track courses. They've set those courses to sit under one distinct area within the rainforest canopy, which is also near to the event village.

The Smithfield dual slalom track under construction © World Trail

03 Who to look out for at Crankworx Cairns

We start with the male-only slopestyle contest where the entrants are very much invited on their FMB World Tour ranking. So if the riders participating feel familiar it's because you may have already seen the majority of them competing this summer at slopestyle contests at Crankworx Innsbruck , Red Bull Joyride and Red Bull District Ride .

As ever the man to beat is Emil Johansson . He now has eight consecutive Crankworx slopestyle contest wins and if he wins again in Cairns he will see a bumper cheque from Crankworx coming his way for achieving the triple crown of slopestyle, which he achieved for the first time in 2021. Tomas Lemoine, Erik Fedko , Dawid Godziek and Nicholi Rogatkin will provide strong competition, while Frenchman Timothé Bringer is a worthy wildcard bet for a podium place given his performances this year.

Can any of these slopestylers beat Emil Johansson? © Robin O'Neil/Red Bull Content Pool

Outside the slopestyle contest, there are plenty of male and female athletes competing in Cairns. Obvious names to focus on are the Aussies competing on home turf in Cairns and in multiple competitions. There is particularly a strong representation on the women's side with outstanding competitors in Caroline Buchanan, Harriet Burbidge-Smith and Danielle Beecroft. Burbidge-Smith will be the only rider of those three who will be across all the four events open to women (speed & style, dual slalom, pump track and downhill).

Harriet has the definite home-soil advantage © Boris Beyer/Red Bull Content Pool

The downhill competition will be raced on the World Cup track and as such is the hardest track on the Crankworx circuit. The entry list in both men's and women's events reflect that. There's some high profile Aussies racing. Tracey Hannah is probably favourite to win the women's race, while her brother Mick will be hoping to fight off well-known pros in Sam Hill, Sam Blenkinsopp and Kye A'Hern.

04 The latest in the race to be King and Queen of Crankworx

With the two Crankworx Festivals in Innsbruck and Whistler complete the battle for the King and Queen of Crankworx overall competition is beginning to take shape. As a reminder, points are awarded across events and disciplines over the four Crankworx Festivals and the male and female riders who accrue the most points win the overall titles of King and Queen of Crankworx. The winners have historically been those who've been the most consistent all-round riders across the four festivals.

Currently American Jordy Scott tops the Queen standings with 443 points. Canada's Vaea Verbeeck is second on 386 points, with Caroline Buchanan in third on 364 points. Bas van Steenbergen of Canada is currently in the Kings position with 292 points, just ahead of Frenchmen Adrien Loren on 281 and Tomas Lemoine on 275.