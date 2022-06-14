Bike
Relive Emil Johansson's 6 consecutive wins on the Crankworx World Tour
Take a trip down memory lane with the undisputed king of mountain bike slopestyle as we show you all of his Crankworx World Tour winning runs from 2019 to 2021.
© Boris Beyer/Red Bull Content Pool
It all starts back in 2019 at the most prestigious mountain bike slopestyle event of the year – Red Bull Joyride. Emil Johansson comes in, smokes his opponents with an impressively clean, stylish and trick-packed run, and wins his first-ever Crankworx Slopestyle contest. Since that day, Johansson has not stopped winning at Crankworx events. Not once. The run meant he became only the second person after Nicholi Rogatkin to do the Triple Crown of Slopestyle, having won the events at Innsbruck, British Columbia and Rotorua in one calendar year.
Now, with six consecutive wins to his name, the undisputed king of slopestyle is the man to beat. Johansson just keeps on putting down one insane run after the other, and it has left his fellow competitors scratching their heads about what they need to do to beat him.
So, ahead of the first Crankworx Slopestyle round of 2022 in Innsbruck this coming weekend, where the Swede hopes to make it seven wins out of seven, we thought we'd take a little trip down memory lane. Check out all of Johansson's six consecutive Crankworx winning runs and some stats from his impressive career.
Emil Johansson Crankworx Slopestyle stats:
- Wins: 6
- Podiums: 10
- Triple Crown of Slopestyle titles: 1
- Highest ever score: 97.5 – Innsbruck 2021
- Average score throughout his career (2016-2021): 91.85
01
Win #1 Crankworx Whistler 2019
3 min
Emil Johansson's winning run – Red Bull Joyride
Check out Emil Johansson's incredible winning run from Red Bull Joyride at the Crankworx World Tour 2019.
Not only does Johansson start his winning streak by taking home the most prestigious slopestyle event in the world, Red Bull Joyride, but he does so after being away from competitions for almost two years, battling an autoimmune disease that almost ends his career. During his winning run, you can hear the commentators say: “Emil has been referred to as the future greatest of all time, showing so much potential”. Little do they know just how spot-on they are…
02
Win #2 Crankworx Rotorua 2020
3 min
Emil Johansson's winning slopestyle run – Rotorua
Check out Emil Johansson's incredible winning run from the men's slopestyle final in Rotorua, New Zealand.
At Crankworx Rotorua in 2020, Johansson came into the slopestyle contest as the man to beat for the first time in his career. That kind of pressure would affect most people. Johansson, however, showed no signs of stress and, instead, blew everyone away with a run so packed with tricks that it even confused the commentators. His way of packing an unfathomable amount of tricks into one single jump, as well as his ability to do most tricks in both directions, known as oppo's, sees him take the highest score of the day and secure his second-ever win.
03
Win #3 Crankworx Innsbruck 2020
4 min
Emil Johansson's Crankworx Innsbruck 2020 winning run
Watch Emil Johannson’s run from a windy Crankworx Innsbruck in Austria. The Swedish rider won his third Slopestyle event in a row.
Johansson keeps his nerves at bay and his mind strong and stays rubber side down despite winds so strong that it sees many of his competitors crash out. Even with a few wobbles and a bit of a cased landing due to the wind, Johansson manages to get the highest score of the day and walk away with win number three.
04
Win #4 Crankworx Innsbruck 2021
5 min
Slopestyle winning run – Innsbruck
Enjoy the display of slopestyle perfection from Emil Johansson that won him gold at Crankworx Innsbruck.
"I've been thinking about doing this run on this course ever since last year's competition," Johansson said after putting down his winning run on the Innsbruck's slopestyle course. This is nearly the perfect run, with Johansson recording the highest score of his career with a 97.5 from the judges. His fellow competitor and countryman Max Fredriksson comments after the event that "when Emil is here, the rest of us are competing for second place."
05
Win #5 Crankworx Silverstar 2021
3 min
Emil Johansson's winning slopestyle run – British Columbia
Watch Emil Johansson's winning slopestyle run at SilverStar Bike Park in British Columbia.
Emil Johansson just never settles. He can lay down the best run we have ever seen, yet find ways to improve it. Despite winning every event for the past two years, he shows up to the next one with even more tricks up his sleeve. At the slopestyle contest at Crankworx British Columbia, he decided to showcase not one but three world-first tricks in a competition run.
06
Win #6 Crankworx Rotorua 2021
5 min
Winning slopestyle run – Rotorua
Check out Emil Johansson's winning slopestyle run at Crankworx Rotorua to seal the Triple Crown.
At Rotorua, Johansson had the added pressure of completing the Triple Crown of Slopestyle. Getting that achievement is huge by itself, but there was also a handsome payday for him if he could win in Rotorua and complete the Triple Crown. Johansson scored 93.75 on his first run, and that score wasn't beaten by any other competitors coming down in their second runs.
What will 2022 bring? Well, tune into Red Bull TV on Saturday, June 18 to catch all the action LIVE from Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle.