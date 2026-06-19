Dakar Rally 2027 route revealed: Longer, tougher and faster

With the route for the 2027 Dakar Rally now unveiled, attention turns to the challenges that await competitors in the world's toughest rally raid. Designed to test every aspect of a competitor's skill, endurance and navigation, the course promises another demanding edition. So what can drivers, riders and crews expect when they line up next January?

Speaking in Warsaw, Dakar Rally sporting director David Castera outlined the route and the main challenges that will define the 49th edition of the world-famous rally raid.

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Key facts about the 2027 Dakar Rally

Dates : January 1–15, 2027

Start and finish : King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

Special stage distance : 5,320km

Longest special stage : 515km (Stage 10)

Number of special stages over 400km : 9

Saudi Arabian edition : Eighth

01 This is the longest Dakar route in 18 years

The Dakar Rally route for 2027 (click to expand) © Dakar Rally

Competitors face a monumental challenge in the 2027 Dakar Rally, with 5,320km of special stages making it the longest route in 18 years. Since the event left Africa, only the first South American edition has featured a greater competitive distance.

The 49th edition of the rally will start on January 1, 2027, in King Abdullah Economic City on the Red Sea and return there for the finish 15 days later. Along the way, competitors will tackle Saudi Arabia's vast deserts, mountains and plains, with the route concentrating on the country's western and central regions.

The scale of the challenge is reflected in the stage distances. Nine of the 13 specials exceed 400km, while Stage 10 is the longest of the rally at a demanding 515km.

02 Rider reaction to the announcement

Luciano Benavides at the Dakar finish line in 2026 © Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

Reigning Bike champion Luciano Benavides gave his reaction: “I’m really pleased with this plan because I’m a competitor who prefers long special stages. I like spending many hours on the route. That’s what the Dakar is all about – testing not only courage and driving technique, but also endurance, resilience and physical fitness.

“Such a long route will certainly be a unique challenge. Only riders who are physically and mentally tough will be in contention for victory. That suits me fine; I’ll be ready. I can’t wait to return to Saudi Arabia. I’ll do my utmost to defend my title. Since January, I’ve known better than anyone that in this race you have to fight right to the very end.”

The Argentinian rider knows exactly what he is talking about. Benavides won the 2026 Dakar Rally in dramatic fashion, beating Ricky Brabec by just two seconds overall. The photograph of the victorious rider crossing the finish line, above, captured by Marcin Kin, has already secured its place among the most memorable images in motorsport.

03 Route highlights and marathon stages

Daniel Sanders had some company on the route in 2026 © Florent Gooden/DPPI/Red Bull Content Pool

The rally will open on January 1 with a 30km prologue before the convoy heads north.

Key milestones along the route include:

January 5 – two-day stopover begins in Hail

Stage 4 – loop stage in the Great Nefud Desert

Stages 6 and 7 – combined marathon stage

Rest day in Bisha

January 12 – return to Bisha

January 13 – second two-day marathon stage begins

Final special stage – 50km

Competitors will return to Bisha on January 12 before setting off the following day on the second marathon challenge. After that, only a short 50km final special stage will stand between them and the finish.

04 More sand, new terrain and tougher navigation

Organisers have also introduced three brand-new special stages in previously unused locations, adding another layer of uncertainty to the challenge. Competitors can expect more sand than in recent editions, alongside a mix of fast tracks, rocky terrain and complex navigation sections.

David Castera and Kevin Benavides © Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool Quotation Everything we do is aimed at making the rally as exciting as possible David Castera

The difficulty is further increased by a reduction in the information provided before each stage, leaving competitors with less time to prepare and forcing them to make more decisions on the fly. In a rally where mistakes can be costly, navigation may prove just as decisive as outright speed.

Castera explained: "Everything we do is aimed at making the rally as exciting as possible. The Dakar is for the very best and must test the full range of skills.

“It is important to strike the right balance between different types of challenges. We want each edition to provide a comprehensive test of the competitors. It is not about giving an advantage to a particularly fast driver or an exceptional navigator.

“Preparing a stage that is both fast and demanding from a navigational perspective is difficult, but not impossible. That is the ideal we are striving for,”

05 The longest Saudi Arabian Dakar yet

The Marathon bivouac in Wadi ad-Dawasir © Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool

The Dakar Rally may have crossed three continents during its history, but Saudi Arabia is now firmly established as its home. After 29 editions in Europe and Africa and 11 in South America, Dakar 2027 will mark the event's ninth year on the Arabian Peninsula.

It will also be the biggest Saudi edition yet, with more than 5,000km of special stages for the first time in the rally's history there.

Marathon bivouacs explained

The two marathon stages will offer very different overnight experiences:

First marathon bivouac : a basic "refuge" camp with no amenities and military-style rations

Second marathon bivouac : no technical support allowed, but competitors will have access to toilets and a canteen

06 Saudi Arabia still has more to offer

According to Castera, Saudi Arabia remains far from fully explored despite hosting the rally since 2020: “Saudi Arabia is a vast country that still has much to offer. The Dakar has already explored many regions, including the famous Empty Quarter, but there is still plenty left to discover.

There's still plenty of exploring left to do in Saudi Arabia © Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool

“We are certainly far from exhausting Saudi Arabia’s potential. For now, we are focused on the upcoming edition. I am convinced it will provide an unforgettable experience for competitors, teams and fans alike.”