Check out Danny MacAskill's Santa Cruz trials bike from his San Fran edit
The iconic trials specialist is back with his latest street edit. Find out all the key details about the bike he used for the Postcard from San Francisco shoot.
Danny MacAskill has spent his life redefining what's possible on two wheels. The Scottish athlete's first street trials edit from 2009 cemented him as a viral sensation and all of his follow-up releases have continued to push the boundaries.
His latest release, Postcard from San Francisco, is no different. MacAskill's first out-and-out street trials edit for more than a decade, it's an amazing display of his phenomenal bike handling skills and shows that he hasn't lost any of that grit to go for the biggest – and riskiest – bangers.
Watch MacAskill ride his custom Santa Cruz trials bike in Postcard from San Francisco below:
MacAskill’s abilities are only half the story, though. The Scottish maestro requires an equally able bike to even attempt some of the outlandish tricks. His one-of-a-kind Santa Cruz trials bike is up to the challenge.
Centred around a completely custom carbon-fibre frame and fork from the US-based brand, the bike's three jobs are to be lightweight, stiff and bombproof.
The one-off features don’t finish at the frame. Both wheels see Industry 9 Hydra hubs laced to unique Santa Cruz Reserve 24" rims, which are finished with MacAskill’s signature Continental Air-King tyres. He runs a tubeless set-up and a Rimpack insert in the rear wheel, which has been something of a revelation.
You're reliant on every single part of the bike, but one of the parts you rely on the most are the brakes. I trust them with my life
"Normally, I'd be getting 10s if not hundreds of pinch flat punctures a year when I was running tubes, whereas I very rarely get punctures now," he says. “It means that you can ride the bike much harder than you were able to in the past – you can try to do tricks and be more aggressive."
Tyre pressures are a punchy 50-60PSI, but he explains that it provides an optimum balance. "It's kind of like having hard suspension on a freeride bike – you still have cushioning, but it makes the bike really responsive and it means you're not hitting rims when you're doing extreme landings."
The most important part of the whole bike, though? “You're reliant on every single part of the bike, but one of the parts you rely on the most are the brakes.” MacAskill runs Magura MT7 Raceline brakes with 200mm rotors front and back. “They are pretty much downhill mountain bike brakes, but they're some of the most powerful on the market. I really trust them with my life. The callipers are incredibly strong and you couldn't do some of the lines that I was doing in the film without them really, especially the China beach line.”
The rest of the bike is divided between Inspired finishing kit and some more signature parts – including Lizard Skin grips and Crankbrothers Stamp pedals.
Painted a bright yellow with fluro detailing on the brake callipers and levers, it's a custom build that is as bold as MacAskill's riding.
Danny MacAskill's custom Santa Cruz trials bike in detail
- Frame: Santa Cruz custom carbon-fibre
- Fork: Santa Cruz custom carbon-fibre
- Rear hub: Industry 9 Hydra Hub rear, Trialtech 16t
- Front hub: Industry 9 Hydra Hub front
- Rear rim: Reserve custom, 24”
- Front rim: Reserve custom, 24”
- Tyres: Continental Air-King, 2.4”
- Headset: Cane Creek 40
- Cranks: Shimano XT 170mm
- Chainring: Inspired 22t
- Chain: KMC BMX
- Handlebars: Inspired Team Riser
- Stem: Trialtech
- Saddle: Inspired BMX seat
- Grips: Lizard Skin Danny MacAskill lock-on grips
- Brake lever: Magura MT7, custom 3D-printed titanium lever
- Brake: Magura MT7, 200mm rotor
- Pedals: Crankbrothers Stamp 7 MacAskill edition
Go to the special Danny MacAskill in San Francisco show page to watch seven episodes worth of behind-the-scenes footage of the Scot's escapades in the Golden City.