Check out Danny MacAskill's Santa Cruz trials bike from his San Fran edit

has spent his life redefining what's possible on two wheels. The Scottish athlete's first street trials edit from 2009 cemented him as a viral sensation and all of his follow-up releases have continued to push the boundaries.

, is no different. MacAskill's first out-and-out street trials edit for more than a decade, it's an amazing display of his phenomenal bike handling skills and shows that he hasn't lost any of that grit to go for the biggest – and riskiest – bangers.

MacAskill’s abilities are only half the story, though. The Scottish maestro requires an equally able bike to even attempt some of the outlandish tricks. His one-of-a-kind Santa Cruz trials bike is up to the challenge.

The one-off features don’t finish at the frame. Both wheels see Industry 9 Hydra hubs laced to unique Santa Cruz Reserve 24" rims, which are finished with MacAskill’s signature Continental Air-King tyres. He runs a tubeless set-up and a Rimpack insert in the rear wheel, which has been something of a revelation.

You're reliant on every single part of the bike, but one of the parts you rely on the most are the brakes. I trust them with my life

"Normally, I'd be getting 10s if not hundreds of pinch flat punctures a year when I was running tubes, whereas I very rarely get punctures now," he says. “It means that you can ride the bike much harder than you were able to in the past – you can try to do tricks and be more aggressive."

Tyre pressures are a punchy 50-60PSI, but he explains that it provides an optimum balance. "It's kind of like having hard suspension on a freeride bike – you still have cushioning, but it makes the bike really responsive and it means you're not hitting rims when you're doing extreme landings."

