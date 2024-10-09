These are the best young defenders to sign in EA Sports FC 25

Defenders may not be as much in the spotlight as technical midfielders or explosive forwards, but they're no less important. Given that the EA Sports FC 25 gameplay has changed quite a bit from last year, particularly in Career Mode , we couldn't leave you without some idea of where to find the next Sergio Ramos or Giorgio Chiellini. With this list, you too can play like RB Leipzig and unearth the finest talents in world football. Head here if you're also looking to unearth some midfield potential.

01 Alejandro Baldé – FB

Overall rating : 81

Potential : 89

Age: 19

Club: FC Barcelona

Nationality: Spanish

That a player trained at Barcelona says a lot about his potential. Following in the footsteps of a certain Jordi Alba on the left flank, Alejandro Baldé has already established himself as a regular in Barcelona's first team. Although he unfortunately missed out on Euro 2024 with Spain due to injury, he's nonetheless one of the most promising full-backs in the world. In game, he's not bad either. His 91 speed and 81 agility make him a highly explosive dribbler. He's an attacking full-back who can regularly create more space down the left flank. However, you will have to pay a small fortune to secure his services.

02 Pau Cubarsí – CB

Overall rating : 72

Potential : 88

Age: 17

Club: FC Barcelona

Nationality: Spanish

Like Baldé, Pau Cubarsí is a product of La Masia. Last season's revelation, the central defender looks to be continuing in the same vein. Despite his tender age, he's already a fixture at Barça. His ability to make recoveries and to read the game make him a huge prospect for world football, although he'll have to confirm all his promise. Having only played a handful of games for his club, Cubarsí could be the bargain of the summer. With an overall rating of 72 and a contract expiring in June 2026, you could attract him for a reasonable fee and see him boss your central defence for years to come.

03 Jorrel Hato – CB

Overall rating : 75

Potential : 88

Age: 18

Club: Ajax

Nationality: Dutch

Ajax did everything in their power to extend the contract of their central defensive talent, and in the end they got their wish. Indeed, Jorrel Hato has just signed a new contract with the Ajax club, despite the many suitors who came knocking on his door. The Dutch defender looks like the perfect choice for your future EA Sports FC 25 career. A left-footed defender with a knack for getting things back on track, the newly-minted Oranje international can be trained up to 88. So go for the man who could quickly become Virgil Van Dijk's successor in the national team!

04 Giorgio Scalvini – CB

Overall rating : 78

Potential : 88

Age: 20

Club: Atalanta

Nationality: Italian

One of the great hopes of Italian football, Giorgio Scalini has established himself as an undisputed starter for Atalanta, a club with whom he has already made 99 appearances. He was instrumental in the club's success in the Europa League last season, marshalling strikers from Marseille, Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen in turn. He's also already an international with the Azzuri. With his height of 1.94m and his 88 potential, he has everything it takes to fit perfectly into your rearguard. However, his club are well aware of his potential and are likely to demand a large fee.

05 Antonio Silva – CB

Overall rating : 79

Potential : 87

Age: 20

Club: Benfica

Nationality: Portuguese

Antonio Silva looks to be following in the footsteps of his compatriot Rúben Dias. If Manchester City's central defender is now regarded as one of the best in the world in his position, Antonio Silva is set for an equally promising career. On PSG's radar last summer, he finally decided to stay at his parent club for another season. Knowing the importance of having mobile defenders, his 81 speed will undoubtedly make him one of the best centre-backs in the game. Especially as the Portuguese player can expect to develop up to 87. Definitely a player to bank on.

06 Lenny Yoro – CB

Overall rating : 78

Potential : 86

Age: 18

Club: Manchester United

Nationality: French

Obviously, the French flag was bound to feature in this list. A revelation in Ligue 1 last season and nominated for the league's best young player award, Lenny Yoro was spoilt for choice this summer. There was a real battle between Real Madrid, PSG and Manchester United to acquire the services of the LOSC wonderkid. In the end, it was the English club that came out on top for the princely sum of €70m. He will certainly be one of the best bets to make on EA Sports FC 25. Fast but also very tall (1.9m), Yoro's profile is a perfect match for the game. Go for it!

07 Ousmane Diomandé – CB

Overall rating : 78

Potential : 86

Age: 20

Club: Sporting CP

Nationality: Ivorian

An African champion with Côte d'Ivoire, Ousmane Diomandé is attracting interest from a number of top European clubs. Arsenal tried their luck last January, but the Sporting rock decided to continue his adventure in Portugal. As far as EA Sports FC are concerned, Diomandé is quite simply a monster: 82 for speed, 86 for strength, 89 for pace, 83 for aggression... enough to terrorise any striker who tries to get the better of him. At just 20 years of age, he'll have plenty of room to grow at your club.

08 Cristhian Mosquera – CB

Overall rating : 77

Potential : 86

Age : 20

Club : Valencia CF

Nationality : Spanish

Another Spanish player… The future looks bright for La Roja! After Cubarsí and Baldé, it's young Mosquera who could soon be making his mark on the European scene. With 36 appearances to his name last season, the central defender is unlikely to stay at struggling Valencia for long. You could quickly take advantage of this to sign him to your team. He should progress very quickly and change dimension drastically if you manage him well.

09 Luka Vušković – CB

Overall rating : 64

Potential : 86

Age : 17

Club : KVC Westerlo (on loan from Hajduk Split)

Nationality : Croatian

We thought it was important to offer you a low-cost alternative. This one is aimed at the most motivated of you who will be launching a career with a minor league club. If that sounds like you, you need to sign Luka Vušković! The Hajduk Split defender, currently on loan at KVC Westerlo in Belgium and due to join Tottenham Hotspur in 2025, is still largely unknown to the general public. However, he has a bright future ahead of him: he has already played around 20 games in his professional career, despite his very young age. Although his initial level is fairly low (64), he'll be able to progress very quickly and, why not, establish himself as one of the best in the world. His value starts at just over €1m, so don't wait another second to sign him!

10 Castello Lukeba – CB

Overall rating : 79

Potential : 86

Age : 21

Club : RB Leipzig

Nationality : French

You can't end this list of wonderkids without mentioning an RB Leipzig prospect. Developing youngsters has become the DNA of the German club and Castello Lukeba is further proof of that. A product of Lyon's famous youth academy, his profile as a left-footed defender with strong technical skills makes him a very promising player. It would even appear that Real Madrid are interested in signing him. In EA Sports FC 25, he could also quickly become very interesting. With his 82 tackle stat, you can indulge yourself without too much worry. What's more, he also has a fine 71 dribbling ability, a rather high mark for a central defender. However, RB Leipzig are counting on their wonderkid and won't let him go so easily!