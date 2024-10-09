The best midfield wonderkids to recruit in EA Sports FC 25

A number of new features await you in this latest iteration from EA Sports; from the integration of the new icons to Rush mode, career mode has been given a facelift to kick off the new season. However, just like every year, you'll need to have a keen eye for finding the best young players and developing them into world-class players. Below, we show you who to look out for to win your midfield battles. The players featured here are central midfielders only, with wingers to follow later. If you missed our defensive picks, head here .

01 Warren Zaïre-Emery – CM

Overall rating: 80

Potential: 90

Age: 18

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Nationality: French

For football followers, seeing WZE on this list should come as no surprise. After making his professional debut in 2022, he became the youngest player in history to pull on a Paris Saint-Germain shirt. Quickly called up by Didier Deschamps to the French national team, he's also the youngest French international since 1914. These precocious records speak volumes about his potential. He could quickly become a very interesting player. Capable of playing in front of the defence or as a holding midfielder, with a little care he'll develop into the ultimate all-round midfielder, and his potential is limitless.

02 Arda Güler – CAM

Arda Güler in the colours of Real Madrid © Electronic Arts

Overall rating: 78

Potential: 90

Age: 19

Club: Real Madrid

Nationality: Turkish

Here too, we're clearly looking at a cracker who should quickly become a world-class player. Hampered by injuries when he joined Madrid last season, he's finally in a position to show his class on the pitch. A real standout at the Euros, he's gradually becoming part of Carlo Ancelotti's plans at club level, even if it's very difficult to win a starting berth ahead of the big names he's competing against. Already with a dribbling rating of 83 at the start of the game, he can also play on the wing, and all this with four stars of technical ability, so don't hesitate to take a look at him before he becomes a nailed-on starter for Los Merengues.

03 João Neves – CM

Overall rating: 79

Potential: 88

Age: 19

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Nationality: Portuguese

PSG's midfield has a bright future ahead of it. João Neves, who arrived from Benfica this summer, also has a bright future ahead of him. A pocket-sized midfielder with a wealth of technical ability, he has everything it takes to distribute the ball to the strikers. Like his French team-mate, he's a real Swiss Army knife who can play as a 6 or an 8. If you're involved in several competitions and you're not used to playing one match after another, then you'll be able to rely on him, thanks to his magnificent stamina stat, which is 90 from the start of the game.

04 Claudio Echeverri – CAM

Overall rating: 71

Potential: 87

Age: 18

Club: River Plate

Nationality: Argentinean

Here's a more affordable wonderkid, but no less promising. Claudio Echeverri is a central attacking midfielder who's still playing in his native country, although he won't be there for long. Manchester City have spotted the player's potential and signed him on a contract that runs until 2028. It's a great move for the English club, who let him finish the season at River Plate. He may not yet be a household name, but he will soon enough! The playmaker's main characteristic is his speed: it's already 87 when he's only 71 overall at the start of the game. Suffice it to say that he'll go like a rocket once he's progressed a bit within your club. At the start of the game his value is only €4.8m, so don't waste any time!

05 Fermín López – CM

Overall rating: 76

Potential: 87

Age: 21

Club: FC Barcelona

Nationality: Spanish

When you think of promising young players, you think of Barcelona. The Catalan club's 'La Masia' is reconfirming its reputation as the world's outstanding youth development centre. A few years after Pedri and Gavi, it was Fermín López who exploded into the midfield of his beloved team. In fact, he had an excellent season there last year, scoring eight goals in 31 league games. He also played in eight Champions League matches despite his young age, and played a very important role in the Paris with La Roja. Although he can play as a central midfielder, we would advise against putting him in a two-man midfield given his defensive shortcomings. He would be more at home in a 4-2-3-1 as a number 10, or even on the left wing!

06 Archie Gray – CDM

Overall rating: 73

Potential: 87

Age: 18

Club: Tottenham Hotspur

Nationality: English

To maintain a certain balance, you'll need a defensive sentinel in your starting XI. Even if we'd have liked to offer you only explosive attacking players who get us off the sofa, we're not neglecting the importance of a ball-winner. And who better to fill that role than Archie Gray? He's the perfect player if you don't have a Qatari budget, but want to secure your club's future. Not for nothing did Tottenham spend the princely sum of €40m on the England youth international. During 47 Championship games, Gray combined dribbling quality with his ability to recover the ball, making him an undroppable player for his former club, Leeds, even before he turned 18. A future great.

07 Arthur Vermeeren – CDM

Overall rating: 76

Potential: 87

Age: 19

Club: RB Leipzig

Nationality: Belgian

RB Leipzig are definitely working hard! Recruiting high-potential youngsters is part of the club's DNA, and this year is no exception. Just over a year ago, Arthur Vermeeren signed for Atletico Madrid from Royal Antwerp, having made a name for himself in the Jupiler Pro League (Belgian D1). The step up was surely slightly too high for the Belgian international, who has since decided to join RB Leipzig (a very good choice) on loan for the 2024-2025 season. At just 19 years of age, the ultra-complete midfielder is already impressing with his reading of the game and his defensive qualities. In EA Sports FC 25, you'll be able to pick up as many balls as you can while benefiting from his technical ability. The only problem is his shooting stat (55). So it's best to use him as a holding midfielder and confine him to a defensive role.

08 Kobbie Mainoo – CDM

Overall rating: 77

Potential: 87

Age: 19

Club: Manchester United

Nationality: English

Kobbie Mainoo was clearly one of last season's revelations; the Manchester United-trained youngster took full advantage of his first season as a professional to establish himself as a first-team regular, not only for his club but also for England. A radical change of dimension illustrated by his enormous evolution on EA Sports FC 25. Up from 62 to 77, he received a well-deserved +15 after his magnificent season and convincing Euros campaign. His ball-winning capability and, above all, his ability to carry the ball forward are qualities that are much appreciated by his various coaches, and he could soon become a global benchmark in his position. On EA FC too he'll quickly become monstrous. He's the ultimate box-to-box player. If you can afford to sign him, don't miss out.

09 Assan Ouédraogo – CAM

Overall rating: 69

Potential: 87

Age: 18

Club: RB Leipzig

Nationality: German

This is our low-cost option, brought to you by RB Leipzig once again! The German club continues on its road of developing young talent and Ouédraogo is a prime example. Having arrived this summer from Schalke 04, the young attacking midfielder (who is also capable of playing as a holding midfielder) has impressed in his 17 appearances in the German D2, to the point where a number of European clubs are interested in him. As is often the case in such situations, it was RB Leipzig who snapped up the player for €10m. His height of 1.91m will allow you to impose yourself physically and win aerial duels, but make no mistake: despite his size, Ouédraogo possesses outstanding technical qualities. Indeed, his low overall mark (69) doesn't prevent him from boasting a magnificent 84 agility. With a few more seasons under his belt, he could quickly become a fixture at your club.

10 Patri Guijarro – CDM

Overall rating : 88

Age : 26

Club : FC Barcelona Femení

Nationality : Spanish

A leftfield pick - in that she's a little too old now to really be a wonderkid - from pro player Levi de Weerd is FC Barcelona Femení's deep-lying playmaker, Patri Guijarro. Sometimes overshadowed by her Ballon d'Or-winning team-mates Aitana Bonmatí and Alexia Putellas, Patri is something of a snip in FC 25 and you should be able to pick her up for under €50k. As Levi puts it: "Forget about Zidane, forget about Putellas and forget about Bellingham. Her passing is insane; she doesn't miss a pass and she will be the catalyst in your team. She will be the one creating chances for you out of nowhere." What more do you need to hear? Sign her up.

This non-exhaustive list of highly talented players is sure to help your club grow over the years. Like the Red Bull teams, invest in young players and develop them, either to make a financial profit or to make them the future leaders of your club.