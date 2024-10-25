10 pro tips for EA Sports FC 25

Here we go! EA Sports FC 25 has arrived. The new football game from EA Sports has lots of new features designed to change the gameplay and improve the overall experience, so to make getting started with the latest iteration as smooth as possible, we're giving you 10 helpful pro tips for FC 25.

01 FC IQ 25

Péter Gulácsi celebrates one of the many goals you'll score with this guide © EA Sports

The biggest new feature in FC 25 is 'FC IQ' - a completely revised team management system that will appeal to tactics enthusiasts in particular. New features include player roles, which replace player instructions and enable better tactical finesse. The player roles are based on an analysis of Opta data.

With FC IQ, you can either immerse yourself in customised tactics settings or use presets based on the tactics of real teams. The choice is yours: do you invest a lot of time creating a tactic setting perfectly tailored to your playing style, or do you save time and select a preset and standardised tactic?

One feature of FC IQ is particularly interesting: during the match, there are automatic tactic suggestions that you can select depending on the course of the game. You can now also share your creations of individual tactics. This is done with a specially generated code. By entering this code, you can immediately adopt the tactic settings of another player and don't have to transfer them manually. This simplifies the process enormously if, for example, you want to orientate yourself on the tactics of pros such as world champion Anders Vejrgang from RBLZ Gaming .

02 Skill moves

Son Heung-min has his skill moves locked in © EA Sports

Skill moves? Many players still shy away from them. Too complicated. Too difficult. Too time-consuming. We've long since dispelled this myth! Numerous moves are not complicated at all. And the best thing about them is that they are effective and improve your game.

In the following sections, we'll introduce you to some basic skill moves that have proven themselves and continue to work well in FC 25.

Basic skill moves

The harder, the better? This doesn't necessarily apply to skill moves in FC 25. These three simple, special moves can make all the difference. Our recommendation: make sure you have them in your repertoire!

1. The drag back (two-star skill move)

The drag back has been one of the most popular skill moves for years. There are two good reasons for this: It's simple to perform, and you can snack on your opponent in some game situations.

Execution

To perform the drag back, first press R1/RB and, at the same time, pull the left stick backwards from the direction your player is running. If you are running straight towards the right-hand goal, press the left stick to the left; if you are running towards the left-hand goal, press the stick to the right.

This first pulls the ball back. Now comes the decisive movement that makes the drag back so unpredictable and effective. You can perform the drag back exit move in any direction. This means that you can either keep the left stick pressed backwards or you can press it forwards, left or right.

Application

Using the drag back is useful in many game situations. The various possible exit move directions make it difficult for your opponent to guess exactly what you intend to do with the drag back. To name just two examples of possible applications:

You are caught by a defender during a sprint. If you use the drag back successfully, you let your opponent run into nothing and create space for yourself again.

You pass to your striker in the penalty area. You can use the drag back to feint your opponent and get into a shooting position.

2. The fake shot (one-star skill move)

The fake shot is often used to cause your opponent to mistime their block or challenge. Most people are probably familiar with the classic fake shot, but the different versions are crucial.

Execution

First, press the shoot/flank button and then immediately press the pass button to execute the fake shot. At the same time, you use the left stick to determine the direction you move in after the feint. This also allows you to decide whether to maintain the tempo or, for example, take it out with a complete change of direction. It is also possible not to touch the left stick at all. In this case, you perform a fake shot in a standing position. You can also perform a fake shot followed by a speed boost.

How does that work? It's quite simple: You press L1/LB in addition to the normal fake shot. So, if you want to perform a fake shot diagonally to the right or left, for example, and want to gain speed, definitely use the L1/LB button. If you use it to get past your opponent, it'll be extremely difficult for them to catch up with you.

Application

The fake shot helps you in numerous situations. For example, you can use the fake shot in and around the penalty area to get yourself into promising finishing positions.

The fake shot into the box can be used to break up running duels with your opponents. If the opponent continues to run, you have space again for a short time and you have the opportunity to create new opportunities. The fake shot with speed boost is beneficial on the flanks when you need extra speed for sprints with your wingers.

3. The ball roll (two-star skill move)

The ball roll is another effective special move that is simple to perform.

Execution

All you need for the ball roll is the right stick. You press the stick in the direction you want to perform the ball roll. Example: if you're running straight towards the right-hand goal and you want to perform a ball roll to the right, press the right stick to the right. Important: For the ball roll to work, you must briefly hold the stick in the respective direction. The longer you press the stick in this direction, the more ball rolls your player will perform.

Application

To optimise the use of the ball roll, it's particularly important to choose the right time. For example, you're running forward with your player, and an opponent is running towards you. You anticipate that your opponent will now go into a tackle to take the ball from you. The ball roll comes into play just before the tackle.

You use the ball roll to avoid the tackle and let your opponent tackle you into space. You can easily get past your opponent and get a little closer to their goal. But as mentioned, it's all about timing. If you use the ball roll too early or too late, it won't bring the hoped-for added value, and, in the worst case, your opponent will take the ball from you.

Extra tip: In FC 25, it's more important than ever to use your skill moves in a targeted manner and with the right timing. If your timing is off, it's now easier for your opponents to separate you from the ball. It takes more skill and ability to get past your opponents with special moves. It's no good just using skill moves somehow. The timing has to be perfect to achieve the desired effect and gain an advantage with the various special moves.

New skill moves in FC 25

Four new skill moves have been added to FC 25:

Big Feint (two stars)

Stop And Go (two stars)

Step Over Ball (four stars)

Toe Drag Stepover (five stars)

03 Dribbling

Good dribbling is your route to success in FC 25 © EA Sports

You'll notice that dribbling is different in FC 25 than it was in FC 24, but what exactly has changed? And how do you manage to dribble successfully in FC 25?

The classic left-stick dribbling in FC 25 initially feels less controlled and, therefore, more challenging. One of the reasons for this is that dribbling has become slower. In addition, opposing defenders move back to their starting position more quickly after being caught on the wrong foot, for example. What's more, natural shielding no longer works, making it easier for your opponents to take the ball from you.

This makes the first touch when dribbling more important than ever in FC 25. Do you opt for a direct sprint? Do you have enough space to do so? Or will a sprint dribble lead to the ball being lost quickly? You need to dribble more effectively overall in FC 25 and carefully consider your decisions.

The weakening of shielding means you should keep more distance from your opponents when dribbling. Watch your opponents closely and react quickly to their movements. Then, you'll make the right decisions when dribbling and avoid losing the ball.

04 Defence

You need a solid defensive foundation to build on © EA Sports

Some things are new in FC 25, but many of the basics remain the same. So you don't have to relearn everything. If you've mastered the basics in FC 24, you'll do the same in FC 25, for example, in defence. As the saying goes? Offence wins games, but defence wins championships. A solid defence is the basis for long-term success. If you implement these six tips, you'll leave opponents frustrated.

Defence: six basics

Don't pull centre-backs out of defence: Pulling one of the centre-backs out of the defensive line is one of the biggest mistakes you can make. This creates large gaps that can be mercilessly exploited by opposing players with dangerous through balls.

Running back with midfielders: To leave the centre-backs in the defensive line but still be able to defend with a player well in front of your goal, you should run back with one of your midfielders. This will also allow you to reinforce an outnumbered defence and give you another player to block your opponent's attacks. This makes it more difficult for your opponent to find gaps in your defence.

Correct pressing: With targeted pressing, it's possible to force your opponents to lose the ball. To do this, use the R1 or RB button to build up constant pressure on the player with the ball with another player. The more aggressively you do this, the more you confuse the attacker. But beware: by pressing the R1 or RB button aggressively, you also open up your line of defence to other strikers. So weigh up how often and how aggressively you want to press R1 or RB. Since FIFA 19, you've been able to see which additional player you can use to build up pressure when you decide to press R1 or RB. While your selected player has a red icon above his head, you will see a grey icon above another player. This is the player with whom you can build up pressure with R1 or RB. This is also the player who is selected when you switch players (L1 or LB). With this feature, it's now less likely that you will have a different player selected when you switch players than you actually wanted.

L2/LT defence is essential: What you can't do without in FC 25 is defending with the L2 or LT button. If you don't press L2 or LT when an attacker is coming towards you, you won't be able to get a grip in the duels and you'll let your opponents pass too often. With L2 or LT, you stand better, move in a smaller radius and can optimise your defence by moving faster in a small space. There was already an important innovation in FIFA 20: sprinting is no longer disabled when pressing L2/LT. If you press L2/LT and R2/RT at the same time, you move faster and still only have your eyes on the player with the ball.

This means you can now defend superbly with L2/LT even at high speed. However, there are still situations in which you should temporarily dispense with L2/LT. For example: a sprint duel takes place on the sidelines and you need your maximum speed to prevent your opponent from running away. To keep up with him in terms of speed, you only press the R2/RT button. As soon as you no longer need this much speed and it's time for a duel, don't forget to press L2/LT again in addition to R2/RT.

Manual defence: In recent years, many players have been happy to leave defending to the CPU players. On the one hand, because they had problems with it themselves, and on the other, because the CPU players behaved intelligently for the most part. The latter has now been significantly toned down. We have been advising you not to rely solely on the CPU defence since FIFA 20. Our recommendation is to defend more manually because it has been more worthwhile since then. This development continues n FC 25: the CPU players don't do much, so you have to defend more actively than ever before. Only if you have absolutely top-class players in defence - such as former RB Leipzig star Joško Gvardiol - can the CPU defence be helpful from time to time. Conclusion: Especially in games at a high level, you will fare better with optimal manual defence than with a primarily CPU-controlled defence. Practise manual defending with our tips above, and defend yourself!

Perfect duel timing: Timing has been very important in duels since FIFA 21. The ball doesn't bounce back to the opponent if your tackle is made at the right moment. This is also the case in FC 25. If you're in an optimal position with your defender and then tackle at the right moment, you'll also get the ball. The "ping pong" of previous years has come to an end. However, you can't expect a player with an overall rating of 60 and a tackling value of 40 to win every duel - just because you're in the right position. The rule is that the higher the tackling rating, the greater the chance of success when tackling. The fact that you're rewarded with more ball wins for optimal tackling is also a point in favour of taking care of your defence and not just trusting the CPU.

New feature: Professional Foul

A new feature in FC 25 is the Professional Foul. It's also known as a strategic or tactical foul. This allows you to stop a promising attack by your opponent. You'll always receive a yellow card for a professional foul. However, if you use it too often, a professional foul can also lead to a red card in a match.

Application: R1+X (PlayStation)/RB+A (Xbox)

05 Game set-up

Levi de Weerd knows how to set up for FC 25 success © Tom Bergman/Red Bull Content Pool

It's important that you remain calm in order to build up play safely - even if your opponent is putting you under pressure. If you act restlessly and are too hectic, you run the risk of playing misplaced passes, running into counter-attacks and conceding unnecessary goals. Good ball control and confident passing are the be-all and end-all when building up play!

Good ball control: To have good ball control, you first need the necessary composure. You must not get nervous when an opponent approaches. Have confidence in your abilities and stay calm. If you start rushing, you've often already lost. In addition to calmness, coolness and self-confidence, good ball control also requires effective dribbling. If you master dribbling, you can better withstand your opponent's pressing. In tight spaces, you keep the ball close to your foot and can keep your opponent away from the ball with lightning-fast movements.

Safe passing: Calmness and patience are also required for a safe passing game. If you press the X or A button too frantically, you will play an inaccurate pass and, in the worst case, a bad pass. Important: when you play a pass, the direction of the pass should also be the direction the player is facing. For example, if you look forward with your player and pass to the left or right, the ball may not reach a team-mate accurately. So try not to play a pass until you look at your team-mate. Ultimately, it's like in real football: the players have no eyes on the right, left or back!

06 Offence

RB Leipzig go full throttle in FC 25 © EA Sports

There are many different ways to score a goal. You can play through the centre and out wide or try long-range shots. One thing is crucial: choose a mix of all these options and don't play too monotonously. If you always choose the same move, you're too easy to predict and won't be successful in the long term. Variability is particularly important in attack.

Different ways to score goals

Attack through the centre: If you choose to play through the centre, you can expect to have to make a lot of quick decisions in a confined space. A quick passing game as well as dribbling and skill moves are essential in order to leave the many opponents out in the cold. At the right moment, the pass into the gap must be made to create a scoring opportunity. Through passes in particular can be very effective at the right moment - especially with top players like Jude Bellingham. This is also due to the fact that players are now choosing their running routes very intelligently.

Attacking via the wings: When you play via the wings, you often have more space than through the centre. That's a positive thing at first. However, you're naturally further away from the opponent's goal, and at some point, you have to decide how you want to get the ball back into the centre. There are various options for this. Either you choose the simplest solution and hit a high cross into the centre from far out. However, with high crosses, you often have to cover a long distance, and therefore, the accuracy sometimes leaves a lot to be desired.

So, if one of your players is not completely exposed in the penalty area, you should think twice about whether you want to deliver your ball with a cross or keep it on your foot. Another option is to move back into the centre from the outside - with quick, targeted short passes and powerful passes into the penalty area (X/A + R1/RB) or a skilful solo run - peppered with skill moves. Your opponent often doesn't expect this, is overwhelmed and the defence is disrupted. Moving from the inside to the outside and then from the outside to the inside again can, therefore, be effective.

However, we'd like to talk about high crosses again. Crossing is much more rewarding than in previous FC games! Especially if you have players with strong heading ratings in the centre of attack, we recommend that you use high crosses from time to time. FIFA 21 already had an interesting new feature for headers: manual headers allow you to take complete control and decide better than ever exactly where you want to head. This applies to both goal attempts and passes that you play with your head.

Extra tip: Even with corners, you should occasionally intersperse high balls into the centre and not always take them short!

Shoot more from a distance: We've been preaching it for years and still do in FC 25: shoot more from a distance and don't always try to carry the ball into the goal! Shots from outside the penalty area are more effective than you might think. What's more, the improved goalkeepers have made it more difficult to score inside the penalty area. However, you can't shoot from every possible situation. If you shoot from a distance, you should have the right player and spot for it. You need enough space, and the ball should be on your strong foot. Do you have both? Then take the shot!

Extra tip: Finesse shots to the far corner are a particularly good way to score - the intelligent use of timed finishing increases your chances of scoring. By regularly interspersing long-range shots, you become even more variable when finishing goals and create moments of surprise. This will make it difficult for your opponent to guess what you plan in your attacking play.

07 Passes

Trent Alexander-Arnold's skills can unlock a defence © EA Sports

We've already emphasised that a confident passing game is also crucial to your success. In principle, every player should be aware of this. Nevertheless, controlled passing is often neglected. Instead, players frantically press the X or A button to get forwards as quickly as possible. There were certainly FIFA and FC games in the past where this worked. Nowadays, however, it's no longer effective. You have to think about every pass. If there's a lack of accuracy, the result is often misplaced passes.

Five tips for an accurate pass

Look at the target of your pass and don't stand to the side or with your back to them. Don't stand too far away from the centre of play. Make sure that there's no opponent in the path of the pass. Play controlled balls, if possible with prior ball reception and taking the ball. Only press the X or A button for as long as the pass path requires (for a very short pass, it is sufficient if you only tap the pass button briefly).

New in FC 25: Revision of the passing accuracy

According to publisher EA Sports, a revised system for passing accuracy brings more authenticity to the virtual pitch. More specifically, it's designed to reflect the challenges of real-life football when it comes to playing accurate passes under pressure, from different angles and in different situations.

Passes are now based more on the player's personality and take more account of the player's skills and attributes. This change is designed to increase realism and reward you more for making the right individual passing decisions with your players.

For you, this means that it is more important than ever to implement our tips above and pay attention to accuracy when passing.

08 Crosses

Crosses can be key © EA Sports

It's not enough to just master the passing game on the way forward. An effective tool in FC 25 for bridging spaces and creating dangerous situations are crossfield passes or crosses. Unlike a few years ago, they are hit with more speed - the balls no longer fly through the air for so long and reach your team-mates more quickly.

A good overview is particularly important here. Are you being put under pressure and seeing a player standing free on the other side of the pitch? Then don't hesitate and pass the ball over in a high arc! It's also a good idea to keep checking the radar - here, you can see exactly where open spaces are on the pitch.

09 Esports

Anders Vejrgang of RBLZ is crowned EA FC World Champion © amokphoto.com

Many esports players produce educational content and help you with their streams. If you haven't had enough after our pro tips and want to learn more, then visit the YouTube, Twitch and TikTok channels of the pros from RBLZ Gaming - the FC 25 team from RB Leipzig and multiple world champions in FC. The current World Champion, Anders Vejrgang, and his team-mates regularly offer you exciting and helpful content on FC 25 - especially on Ultimate Team.

Our tip: Don't just watch tutorials. Take the time to watch complete matches of the pros on YouTube or Twitch. For example, watch the live stream of professional tournaments from time to time, try to analyse them yourself, and find out what makes the pros so strong. You can learn defensive and offensive behaviour, moves, standard variations, goal finishes and much more, and integrate what you've learned into your own game.

10 Mindset

A couple of mentality monsters to aspire to © EA Sports

Finally, another important topic: mastering the gameplay isn't everything in FC 25. It helps if you're also were mentally on top of your game. Be honest - you recognise this scenario: you dominate the game, but the ball just won't go in, and then you concede an unfortunate goal. You boil over with rage, freak out, leave the game and your controller ends up on the other side of the room. There's no doubt about it: positive and negative emotions are just as much a part of FC 25 as they are in real football. Everyone wants to win, and you're unhappy if that doesn't work out. But the freakouts don't get you any further! If you lose your nerve, you lose the game.

Our tip: Keep calm if you're behind and nothing seems to be working. Try to keep your concentration high and stay mentally strong. FC 25 is also a game of the mind! If you get upset about match situations, your players or FC in general, you're immediately on the road to defeat. Because then you get into it and start criticising every little thing. As a result, you destroy your game and can't call up what you're capable of. Only those who are mentally strong throughout and stay focused for the whole game have what it takes to become the FC 25 champion.

Let's go - now you can sweep your opponents off the pitch in FC 25. But remember: practice makes perfect - not everything can work right away. We wish you every success in the FC 25 season!