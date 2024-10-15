The best pro camera and controller settings for EA Sports FC 25

We’ve all been there. You’ve beaten the midfield, bested the defence and you’re about to line up the goal of the century when the camera angles freak out, leaving your shot wide and your viewpoint stranded somewhere in the stands.

Thankfully, FC 25 has fewer of these issues than earlier games did across all platforms. But that isn’t to say hitting the back of the next – or even finding the right player at the right time – is easy.

With that in mind, we asked some of the finest footballing pro gamers to share their hints, tricks and tips for the perfect camera and controller settings for EA FC 25.

01 Camera and controller

Follow Levi de Weerd's FC settings for fun and profit © Tom Bergman/Red Bull Content Pool

Camera and controller go hand in hand. After all, it’s difficult to control the action if you can’t see what’s going on. Levi de Weerd knows this well, and he has some thoughts.

There are a few important points when it comes to controller settings. “These are the best settings for EA FC 25,” Levi says, reassuringly:

“First of all, precision shooting is the setting that is mandatory for pros,” says Levi. Not planning on becoming a pro? Levi recommends turning it off for ease.

“Timed finishing has to be on,” Levi says.

“Defending is personal preference,” he says. “I prefer advanced defending, but I know a lot of pro players use the classic way of defending.”

There’s also the new reaction-time modifier setting to consider. “This makes the menus way quicker than they used to be. So this is a very important one: you need to have the reaction time modifier off,” rules Levi.

As for analogue sprint, Levi says ditch it.

Delving into camera settings, Levi prefers tele broadcast. Finally, for the graphics mode option, you can adjust as needed, but Levi likes to leave it as is, to ensure the game resolution is as sharp as possible, and you’re not missing anything, like a pesky yellow card from the ref, for instance.

Levi’s camera tips

Turn off precision shooting

Turn on timed finishing

Defending style is personal preference

Turn off analogue sprint

Turn on tele broadcast

02 D-pad mastery

A few things to note: We lost the striker drop back command on the D pad in FC 25, and the offside trap has changed. “It's not two times D-pad arrow down now, but two times D-pad arrow up,” Levi helpfully explains.

Hit the D-pad arrow up just the once and you have four choices: get in box, overload set pieces, deep press, and offside traps. Naturally, you’ll need to be accurate with this in the heat of the moment or you could end up giving the wrong command.

Press left and you get a rundown of your tactics for the match which you can switch mid-game. To the right, you can change your tactical focus between the three ways to play: defending, attacking and default.

Simple, right?

Levi’s D-pad tips

Familiarise yourself with the offside trap changes

Run through the D-pad options before the match to ensure quicker reactions during play

03 Controller settings

Anders Vejrgang of RBLZ is a world champion, so listen up © Marcel Lämmerhirt/Red Bull Content Pool

We’ve heard from Levi, but what does FC World Champion Anders Vejrgang have to add?

His preset is on competitive, shot assistant is on and timed finish is also on. Through pass assistance and lobbed through pass are both on semi. Ground pass, cross and lob assistance are on assisted. And when the game offers AI help, Vejrgang likes to take it.

Next up, Vejrgang has his pass receiver lock on at the last moment, allowing him to change his passing decision as late as possible. With that in mind, he keeps his clearance assistance on classic and defending on tactical like most of the pro players.

His right stick switching sensitivity has a relatively low rating of four, while the reaction time modifier is on six.

Vejrgang also uses player lock, safe assistance and assisted analog sprint, while turning off vibration feedback in the trigger effect.

This might not work for you, even if it does work for a world champion, so don’t be afraid to experiment and play around!

Anders's controller settings

Turn preset to competitive

Turn shot assistant on

Turn timed finish on

Enable ground pass, cross, and lob assistance

Turn pass assistance and lobbed through pass to semi

Always use AI help

Wait until the last moment to use pass receiver lock

Keep your clearance assistance on classic and defending style tactical

Turn off vibration

Enable player lock, safe assistance and assisted analogue sprint

04 Takeaways

Personal preference is king. If you’re not playing how you like, you won’t give your best performance.

That said, timed finishing is a must

The D-pad has changed, so familiarise yourself with the new settings and be specific in your choices

Like Vejrgang, it helps to be flexible mid-match. Don’t feel you have to play with the same settings you selected at the start. Every football match evolves differently and you need to be ready to adapt.