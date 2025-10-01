The best young midfielders to sign in FC 26 career mode

After searching out the best young attacking talent in the game, we move down the pitch a notch to take a look at the creative hub of your team. So which wonderkids should you snap up to build a truly frightening squad over the next five years? Here's the list.

01 Lamine Yamal - RM

Lamine Yamal © Electronic Arts

18, Spain, Barcelona

Overall rating: 89

Potential: 95

We start quite simply with Barcelona's Lamine Yamal , runner-up in the Ballon d'Or and two-time winner of the Raymond Kopa Trophy for the best performing player worldwide under the age of 21. At just 18 years of age, the Spaniard already has an 89 overall rating, making him one of EA FC's best players. Of course, recruiting him is going to be complicated, but if you succeed, you can be sure of getting a diamond who'll only shine brighter.

02 João Neves - CM

João Neves © Electronic Arts

20, Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain

Overall rating: 85

Potential: 90

Despite their young age, some players are already household names, as is the case with Portugal's João Neves . Already a winner of the Youth League, the Portuguese Championship and Supercup, the French Championship, the Cup, the Champions Trophy, the League and Nations Cup and, of course, the Champion's League, he's just waiting to develop with you. If you manage to recruit him, don't hesitate to change his shirt number, because seeing one of the best midfielders on the planet wearing the number 87 is a little unsettling.

03 Gavi - CM

Gavi © Electronic Arts

21, Spain, Barcelona

Overall rating: 83

Potential: 89

Staying with with Europe's top clubs for a minute, Gavi has everything it takes to make a physical impact and lock down the midfield. With his tirelessness, pressure resistance, sliding toe-poke and tiki-taka tekkers, he already has a good base at just 21 years of age and a potential of 89. However, he's going to have to be snatched away from Barcelona.

04 Carlos Baleba - CDM

Carlos Baleba © Electronic Arts

21, Cameroon, Brighton and Hove Albion

Overall rating: 81

Potential: 87

Brighton is the new breeding ground of English football. The club from the English south-coast seaside resort has managed to stay in the Premier League through intelligent recruitment and regularly reaps huge transfer fees by selling on some of its best players. Carlos Baleba is clearly next in line. If you're looking for a solid defensive midfielder with the ability to shoot from distance (85 shooting power and a powerful shot), here he is.

05 Arda Güler - RM

Arda Güler © Electronic Arts

20, Turkey, Real Madrid

Overall rating: 81

Potential: 89

Arda Güler is clearly not going to replace your wingers with his 68 speed, but for the rest of his stats and assets, we're clearly looking at the new Luka Modric. He has everything it takes to be your new playmaker, and the specialist in the through ball that puts you one-on-one with the keeper.

06 Andrey Santos - CM

Andrey Santos © Electronic Arts

21, Brazil, Chelsea

Overall rating: 80

Potential: 87

If you have a spare space in your squad, Andrey Santos could well take advantage of it. Capable of playing as a box-to-box or defensive midfielder, the Chelsea player has 91 stamina, 77 acceleration and the ability to win most aerial duels.

07 Warren Zaïre-Emery - CM

Warren Zaïre-Emery © Electronic Arts

19, France, Paris Saint-Germain

Overall rating: 80

Potential: 87

Like João Neves, and even though he has seen his playing time dwindle somewhat, at 19 WZE has some serious arguments to make. Control, quick feet, tireless, press-resistant… if you're looking for a box-to-box player to make your 11 shine, he's a rare gem to go and get.

08 Moleiro - LM

Moleiro © Electronic Arts

21, Spain, Villarreal

Overall rating: 79

Potential: 86

After Alex Baena, Villarreal have unearthed a new wonderkid. Alberto Moleiro is a left midfielder who already has 84 and 83 acceleration and speed, with his ratings for control, incisive passing and technique enough to dynamite defences at a relatively affordable price.

09 Jorthy Mokio - CDM

Jorthy Mokio © Electronic Arts

17, Belgium, Ajax

Overall rating: 70

Potential: 89

Like Francesco Camarda among young strikers , Jorthy Mokio is the player with the biggest difference between his overall rating and his potential. At the moment, his strong points are dribbling, passing and tackling, and it will take some time before he reaches his full potential, but the advantage is that he's versatile enough to play as a defensive midfielder, central midfielder, left-back and right-back.

10 Aleksandar Pavlović - CDM

Aleksandar Pavlović © Electronic Arts

21, Germany, Bayern Munich

Overall rating: 79

Potential: 87

At just 21 years of age, the Aleksandar Pavlović 's stat sheet is already well and truly green, with scores of 80 and above in a number of categories (responsiveness, ball control, short and long passes). On the other hand, with his 56 speed, he's clearly not going to win too many sprints. What we're talking about here is a defensive midfielder who also has that elite technique, so we're not worrying too much about his speed.

That's should be enough to get negotiations underway with a number of clubs, while we wait to find out who to tap up for your defence and goalkeeping units.