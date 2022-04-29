"Football is about competition," says Musaed 'Msdossary' Al Dossary. "It is my passion."

It's a sentiment that can be shared by football fans the world over. From the streets of Manchester to the Al Gosaibi Football Ground, the love for the beautiful game is something that unites all football fans. But Musaed Al Dossary is no average football fan.

Born and raised in the heart of Khobar, one of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's most vibrant and modern cities, Msdossary has dedicated his life to his beloved sport, both in the real and virtual worlds. Whether he was playing on his local pitch, watching his favourite team Al Ittihad play, or battling it out in FIFA's online ranked modes, this is a man that lives and breathes football.

Although his love for a football match never waned, Msdossary's attention turned to gaming when he sustained an injury during play at a young age. When playing FIFA with his cousins, Msdossary realised he had flair for the game, possessing a sense for timing and positioning that his peers simply could not match. Even when playing against more experienced players, Msdossary demonstrated a keen sense for the game, which he would hone over hundreds of hours spent climbing the ranks in FIFA's online modes.

"I swear I've never played with someone like that," his cousin Thamer once remarked. "He's an artist!"

After growing up immersed in the sport, Msdossary first started gaining recognition in the world of gaming with FIFA 17. He rose to the top of the leaderboard in FUT Champions, which led him to qualify for his first in-person LAN event. As his esports career gained momentum, the young man grappled with the dilemma of whether or not to put his studies on hold to pursue it further. Despite criticism from his peers, he decided to follow his dream.

"The first time I heard the name Al Dossary was in FIFA 17, in the leaderboard structure via FUT Champions," says Spencer 'Gorilla' Ealing, the FIFA World Champion for 2017. "It was a dedicated qualification month and you needed to get as many wins as possible to qualify for the in-person LAN event." Over the course of one weekend, Msdossary won 40 games and shot to the top of that leaderboard.

Msdossary arrived at his first international FIFA event in Vancouver, Canada, jet-lagged and anonymous, but left a conquering hero. Without losing a single match, Msdossary dominated the tournament and returned to his homeland a FIFA champion.

Making my family proud – that is very important Musaed 'Msdossary' Al Dossary

Following this breakout performance, Msdossary went from strength to strength, winning tournaments while representing such esports brands as Rogue, Al-Ittihad and Tundra Esports. At the FIFA 21 Global Series, Msdossary dedicated his victory to his grandmother who had passed away several days prior.

"My whole schedule is based on FIFA," explains Msdossary. "One time, I boarded 17 planes in a month. People think we're lucky, that we do something we like, but it comes with sacrifices."

Now, the star travels with an entourage of friends and family to keep him grounded and give him support in the many tournaments he attends. This sense of brotherhood is clearly a concept that Msdossary holds close and has led to better results throughout his career.

Although he may still be at the top of his game, the player recognises that the peak of an esports career can be short-lived, and is now looking to a project all his own – Team Falcons. This esports organisation, founded by Msdossary, aims to give back to the community, supporting rising Saudi esports stars, as well as representing talented players from all around the world such as Slovenian Fortnite player Tai 'TaySon' Starčič.

But, at 21 years old, Musaed 'Msdossary' Al Dossary is not finished on the competitive stage just yet. His current goal is to win another FIFA World Cup, and judging by his recent form, he could very well do just that.

"Making my family proud – that is very important," concludes the player. For the full story of Msdossary, watch the Red Bull Unfold documentary now.