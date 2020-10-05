Check out Evie Richards's XCC-winning Trek Supercaliber race bike
Find out all the key details on the bike that helped the rising star of British cross-country mountain biking secure back-to-back XCC short track wins during 2020's only World Cup weekend.
Rookie Evie Richards announced herself to the Elite Women's cross-country field with two explosive performances during the MTB World Cup in Nové Město that left her rivals in her dust.
This season, she's riding Trek Factory Racing's Supercaliber cross-country bike and it's what she was used for her historic back-to-back wins in both short track (XCC) races in the Czech Republic.
Watch Richards discuss her first ever elite short track win below and then read on to learn more about the bike she rode to glory:
Evie Richards talks about her XCC win in Nové Město
The Trek Supercaliber was first unveiled during the 2019 World Cup season and its main talking point at the time was the IsoStrut rear shock. Integrated into the 2.17kg (in size medium) carbon fibre frame, the Fox Factory Racing shock offers 60mm of rear travel in a minimalistic package.
The IsoStrut connects the main frame to a pivot-less seat stay, offering its Trek Factory Racing team riders a unique design that's not only lighter, but has less lateral flex when riding over some of the UCI MTB World Cup's testing technical terrain.
Although it acts as a normal rear shock – it's fully tunable and provides riders with confidence-inspiring vibration dampening – the IsoStrut design doesn’t have the weight penalty of a full-suspension build.
The frame itself is constructed from a 'mountain-specific' carbon fibre, which leaves the bike both lightweight and responsive while remaining able to withstand the demands of off-road racing.
Finally, it's worth highlighting components such as the SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS wireless gearing and Reverb dropper seatpost, as well as the TwistLoc suspension lockout system, which all help increase the bike's control capacity across the course.
The specs
- Frame: OCLV Mountain Carbon main frame & stays, IsoStrut, tapered head tube, Knock Block, Control Freak internal routing, Boost148, 60mm travel
- Fork: RockShox SID SL Ultimate, DebonAir spring, Charger Race Day, damper, 44mm offset, Boost110, 15mm Maxle Stealth, 100mm travel
- Rear suspension: Trek IsoStrut, Fox Factory shock, air spring, DPS 2-position remote damper, Kashima Coat, 235x32.5mm
- Headset: Knock Block Integrated, 62° radius, cartridge bearing, 1-1/8'' top, 1.5'' bottom
- Bottom Bracket: SRAM DUB, 92mm, PressFit
- Chain: SRAM XX1 Eagle, 12 speed
- Crankset: SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS Carbon, DUB, 34T alloy ring, Boost (52mm chainline), 170mm length
- Cassette: SRAM Eagle XG-1299, 10–50T, 12-speed
- Rear derailleur: SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS
- Shifters: SRAM Eagle AXS, wireless, 12-speed
- Wheels: Bontrager Kovee XXX, OCLV Mountain Carbon, Tubeless Ready, centerlock, Boost110 front, Boost 148 rear
- Tyres: Bontrager XR3 Team Issue TLR MTB Tire, 29 x 2.2"
- Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate hydraulic disc, 160mm front/140mm rear SRAM Centreline 2-piece rotors
- Handlebars: Bontrager Kovee XXX, OCLV Carbon, 35mm, 0mm rise, 680mm width
- Saddle: Bontrager Aeolus Pro, 7x10mm carbon rails
- Seatpost: RockShox Reverb AXS, internal routing, 31.6, 100mm
- Grips: Esi Fit XC
- Pedal choice: Crank Brothers Eggbeater 11
- Chain guard: MRP