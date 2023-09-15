Red Bull Motorsports
F1 vs MotoGP vs Rally vs WRC vs Electric Supervan: Who wins the drag race?
A five-star line-up of drivers and riders do battle in the drag race to end all drag races. Find out who has the quickest straight-line speed...
If you challenged an F1 car, a MotoGP bike, a rallycross car, a WRC car and an electric supervehicle, the Ford SuperVan 4.2, to a drag race, who do you think would win? The Ultimate Race reveals which vehicle has the quickest straight-line speed over a quarter-mile (400m) drag strip at a remote airfield location.
It's not an easy one to call. As everyone knows, F1 cars are the fastest on four wheels, but are they quicker than a MotoGP bike? Modern WRC cars are quick, too, while World Rallycross cars are specifically built for short sprints. And don't write off the Ford SuperVan 4.2 – they're direct drive and very quick off the mark.
5 legendary vehicles face off in epic drag race
Piloting the vehicles are the cream of international motorsport: F1’s newest driver and Red Bull Racing test driver Liam Lawson is at the wheel of the World Championship-winning RB8. MotoGP race-winner and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing development rider Dani Pedrosa takes the RC16. WRX champion Timmy Hansen brings his Team Peugeot-Hansen 208 rallycross car. WRC starlet Adrien Fourmaux is in a Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1. And, as a wildcard, legendary Le Mans-winner Romain Dumas in a Ford SuperVan 4.2, an all-electric beast that he took to the top of the 2023 Pikes Peak Hill Climb.
01
The Vehicles
Vehicle
Engine
Output
Weight
Red Bull Racing RB8
Renault RS27 2.4 V8
850hp
640kg
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16
1,000cc
270hp
160kg
Peugeot 208 RX1e
1,000cc Turbo
500kW (680bhp)
1300kg
M-Sport Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1
1.6lt Ecoboost Hybrid Turbo + 100 kW electric motor
550hp
1260kg
Ford SuperVan 4.2
50kWh battery powering three x STARD UHP 6-phase motors
2,000 hp (1,500 kW)
1680kg
02
Who won the Ultimate Race?
Race
P1
P2
1
MotoGP
F1
2
MotoGP
F1
3
MotoGP
Ford Supervan
Over the 400m distance, no one could beat the mighty Dani Pedrosa and his Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16. Dani has put in the hard yards developing the KTMs to transform the revolutionary steel-framed bikes into race-winners. He was followed home closely by Liam Lawson in the RB8 in the opening two rounds, but the real shock was the all-out electric power of the Ford Supervan 4.2 beating the F1 car by 0.1 sec in the final heat.
It was tricky at first not to use too much power so I could get the best traction
According to Pedrosa, he had even more power in his right hand, but needed to moderate it to make sure his tyre had maximum grip. This gave him the fastest-possible getaway on the slippery surface. “It was tricky at first not to use too much power so I could get the best traction,” said the winner of 31 MotoGP races.
