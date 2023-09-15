Romain Dumas, Timmy Hansen, Adrien Fourmaux, Dani Pedrosa and Liam Lawson seen during the shooting of The Ultimate Race on July 26, 2023 in United Kingdom.
F1 vs MotoGP vs Rally vs WRC vs Electric Supervan: Who wins the drag race?

A five-star line-up of drivers and riders do battle in the drag race to end all drag races. Find out who has the quickest straight-line speed...
Written by Paul Keith
2 min readPublished on

Dani Pedrosa

One of the great MotoGP™ riders of the modern era, Dani Pedrosa retired in 2018 after an illustrious career that included 31 wins and 112 podiums.

SpainSpain

Adrien Fourmaux

France’s rising rally star, Adrien Fourmaux, has enjoyed early World Rally Championship success and is all set for further glory.

FranceFrance

Liam Lawson

A rising star of the Red Bull Junior Team, New Zealand's Liam Lawson is currently competing in the Super Formula Championship.

New ZealandNew Zealand

Timmy Hansen

Born into a rallycross family, Timmy Hansen has gone on to establish himself as a master of the discipline in his own right.

SwedenSweden

  1. 1
    The Vehicles
  2. 2
    Who won the Ultimate Race?
If you challenged an F1 car, a MotoGP bike, a rallycross car, a WRC car and an electric supervehicle, the Ford SuperVan 4.2, to a drag race, who do you think would win? The Ultimate Race reveals which vehicle has the quickest straight-line speed over a quarter-mile (400m) drag strip at a remote airfield location.
It's not an easy one to call. As everyone knows, F1 cars are the fastest on four wheels, but are they quicker than a MotoGP bike? Modern WRC cars are quick, too, while World Rallycross cars are specifically built for short sprints. And don't write off the Ford SuperVan 4.2 – they're direct drive and very quick off the mark.

6 min

Ultimate Race

See five of the world's fastest machines go head to head in the Ultimate Race

5 legendary vehicles face off in epic drag race

Piloting the vehicles are the cream of international motorsport: F1’s newest driver and Red Bull Racing test driver Liam Lawson is at the wheel of the World Championship-winning RB8. MotoGP race-winner and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing development rider Dani Pedrosa takes the RC16. WRX champion Timmy Hansen brings his Team Peugeot-Hansen 208 rallycross car. WRC starlet Adrien Fourmaux is in a Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1. And, as a wildcard, legendary Le Mans-winner Romain Dumas in a Ford SuperVan 4.2, an all-electric beast that he took to the top of the 2023 Pikes Peak Hill Climb.
01

The Vehicles

Red Bull Ultimate Race

Red Bull Ultimate Race

Romain Dumas, Timmy Hansen, Adrien Fourmaux, Dani Pedrosa and Liam Lawson seen during the shooting of The Ultimate Race on July 26, 2023 in United Kingdom.

Drivers, start your engines!

Dani Pedrosa, Matt Jones and Mat Watson seen during the shooting of The Ultimate Race on July 26, 2023 in United Kingdom.

Dani Pedrosa chats to Matt Jones and Mat Watson

Liam Lawson seen during the shooting of The Ultimate Race on July 26, 2023 in United Kingdom.

Liam Lawson assesses his RB8

Timmy Hansen in action

Romain Dumas' Ford E-Transit Supervan was a surprise package

Adrien Fourmaux in action

Vehicle

Engine

Output

Weight

Red Bull Racing RB8

Renault RS27 2.4 V8

850hp

640kg

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16

1,000cc

270hp

160kg

Peugeot 208 RX1e

1,000cc Turbo

500kW (680bhp)

1300kg

M-Sport Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1

1.6lt Ecoboost Hybrid Turbo + 100 kW electric motor

550hp

1260kg

Ford SuperVan 4.2

50kWh battery powering three x STARD UHP 6-phase motors

2,000 hp (1,500 kW)

1680kg

02

Who won the Ultimate Race?

Romain Dumas, Timmy Hansen, Adrien Fourmaux, Dani Pedrosa and Liam Lawson seen during the shooting of The Ultimate Race on July 26, 2023 in United Kingdom.

The Drivers and their vehicles

Race

P1

P2

1

MotoGP

F1

2

MotoGP

F1

3

MotoGP

Ford Supervan

Over the 400m distance, no one could beat the mighty Dani Pedrosa and his Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16. Dani has put in the hard yards developing the KTMs to transform the revolutionary steel-framed bikes into race-winners. He was followed home closely by Liam Lawson in the RB8 in the opening two rounds, but the real shock was the all-out electric power of the Ford Supervan 4.2 beating the F1 car by 0.1 sec in the final heat.
It was tricky at first not to use too much power so I could get the best traction
Dani Pedrosa
According to Pedrosa, he had even more power in his right hand, but needed to moderate it to make sure his tyre had maximum grip. This gave him the fastest-possible getaway on the slippery surface. “It was tricky at first not to use too much power so I could get the best traction,” said the winner of 31 MotoGP races.

