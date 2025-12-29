Freestyle vs freeride skiing: What’s the difference?

Freestyle skiers and freeride skiers have lots in common, but the key thing? Both are trying to push the limits of what a human can do on skis.

In this article we'll go over the differences between freestyle and freeride skiing, as well as the skills and equipment you need for each, and how to decide which is right for you.

01 What is freestyle skiing?

No one can ride a halfpipe on skis better than Eileen Gu right now © Syo van Vliet/Red Bull Content Pool

The point of freestyle, or freeskiing, is to showcase the creativity of the skier, while also highlighting their physical prowess to nail tricks. By definition, freestyle means skiing with the intention to perform tricks and/or catch big air on jumps or ramps.

“The aim was to go down the mountain in the most spectacular way possible” said one of the original legends of the sport, Fuzzy Garhammer, about the early days of freeskiing, back when there were essentially no rules. Now, freestyle skiing competitions are heavily regulated to ensure safety.

Mac Forehand stomps a slopestyle run at the Laax Open © Lorenz Richard/Red Bull Content Pool

Since the sport began in the 1970s, five main types of freestyle skiing have emerged:

Aerial skiing: Aerial skiing involves going off of a ramp and doing flips and twists in mid-air, before landing on a slope several feet below. The jumps are judged on form, takeoff, landing and degree of difficulty.

Mogul skiing : Mogul skiing features skiers going on a run down a series of bumps (or moguls). These bumps can be made naturally by other skiers making sharp turns during their mogul runs or artificially made by the event organisers. Skiers must turn at these bumps with both speed and precision. Mogul courses also feature two jumps that can be used for aerial tricks. The skiers are judged based on the quality of their turns, the speed of their run and their two jumps.

Ski-cross : Ski cross is a timed-racing event between skiers through a set track. While this may seem like a form of alpine skiing, ski cross is different in that several skiers are racing simultaneously, and the terrain features several big-air jumps and sharp turns.

Halfpipe : This style features skiers doing a series of tricks as they progress down a halfpipe. Skiers use their momentum to propel themselves up and off the sides of the halfpipe to catch big air and perform sensational aerial tricks. The run is judged based on the quality of the tricks and calibre of the landings.

Slopestyle : A relatively new type of freestyle skiing, slopestyle is a form in which skiers go down a course with a variety of terrain park features like ramps, rails and stairs. This discipline is heavily-influenced by competitions in skateboarding and BMX. The runs are judged on amplitude, difficulty, execution, variety, progression, flow and its overall style.

Skills required for freestyle skiing

Mathilde Gremaud nails the first-ever woman's Switch Double Cork 1440 © Dom Daher/Red Bull Content Pool

Above all else, freestyle skiing requires a mastery of the fundamentals of skiing. But these athletes are not just great skiers, they are also acrobats, executing 180s, 360s and, occasionally, 2160s. That’s six full rotations in the air.

Freestyle skiing requires you to be flexible, physically and mentally. Creativity and fearlessness are essential traits here as well.

Freestyle recommended equipment

Matěj Švancer demonstrates that twin-tip skis are key for landing switch © Syo van Vliet/Red Bull Content Pool

Freestyle equipment needs to be light yet durable. This ensures that the skier can maintain their speed and mobility while wearing gear that can withstand the high-speed wear and tear of freestyle action.

Most freestyle skiers use twin-tip skis. These are designed to ride both forwards and backwards, as both the nose and the tail are shaped the same. This is crucial because sometimes you may not be forward-facing after landing a trick, so you need to ensure that the handling is even and stable going both ways. They combine these skis with close-fitting heavy plastic boots with stiff soles to maintain control.

As for their poles, freestylers are encouraged to buy shorter and lighter ski poles so they can move through the air faster and not have to worry about the poles getting caught up on features like rails or the halfpipe.

02 What is freeride skiing?

Manon Loschi carving pow in Zermatt © Frederik Kalbermatten/Red Bull Content Pool

In freeride skiing, riders go over natural, unmonitored terrain without a set goal or trail to follow. Freeriding is for skiers who have a thirst for adventure and enjoy exploring new areas.

There are several types of freeride skiing. These are separated by location:

Big mountain: This type of freeriding occurs, as you expected, down a big mountain. It is separate from alpine skiing because alpine skiing occurs on groomed terrain.

Backcountry: Backcountry skiing is done in an area that is largely uncharted. This can be done in any type of terrain: from mountainous to flat.

Powder: Powder skiing is skiing done on ungroomed terrain in powder snow. Powder snow can be deceptively deep, sometimes rising to waist-height and even higher.

Skills required for freeride skiing

Nadine Wallner tackles a line in Arlberg © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool

In addition to being able to ski various terrains confidently, avalanche training is essential for freeride skiers. “When an avalanche happens it goes without saying that the emotions are so intense that your common sense goes out the window, and even more so in a group. It is called panic and it is really important to control it and avoid it as much as possible,” said Xavier De Le Rue, a freeride snowboarder. “Prepare yourself for this kind of situation because it is a part of freeriding.”

Some other skills you will need are:

Ski touring

Strong navigation skills

Ability to choose and ski a line

Backcountry first aid

Freeriding recommended equipment

These are the sort of skis you'll need to tackle big mountains © Leslie Hittmeier/Natural Selection Tour/Red Bull Content Pool

Freeriding equipment needs to be both functional for the environment and durable. You don’t want to be in the middle of nowhere and have one of your ski poles break. As such, freeride ski poles are longer and more sturdy to power through all types of snow from the hard, icy stuff to the waist-high, soft powder.

Freeride skis are wider, longer and heavier than your average ski. They're designed to handle all kinds of terrain, ski fast, hit jumps and land large airs. They're great for softer, fresher snow. However, they're not so great for terrain parks or groomed runs.

In addition to the skis, poles, goggles, helmet and gloves, you’re going to want to pack avalanche safety gear including:

Beacon

Shovel

Probe

Airbag

Medical kit

03 Comparison of freestyle and freeride skiing

The creative line that earned Markus Eder a Natural Selection podium © Leslie Hittmeier/Natural Selection Tour / Red Bull Content Pool

Now that you have the basics on both freestyle and freeride skiing, let’s dive more into how these two types of skiing are different. To summarise the differences between freestyle and freeride skiing:

Freestyle is all about the creativity of the skiers. The goal is to see how well you can use the environment available to pull off the best tricks and catch the biggest air. Freestyle skiing is also a lot more robust in terms of competition than freeride skiing. Freestyle skiing events are present in the X Games, Winter Olympics and the FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup and World Championships.

Freeriding is about exploration and adventure. Freeriding involves going off the beaten path and skiing through new terrain. In terms of compeittion, freeride skiing is a lot less established. You have The Natural Selection Tour and the Freeride World Tour, but there’s little else outside of that in terms of top-level competition.

Preparation for freestyle and freeride skiing

Luke Harrold putting in the work in Cardrona © Miles Holden/Red Bull Content Pool

Training is imperative to both freestyle and freeride skiing. Freestyle skiers often train with the tricks they want to do in mind: leg strength helps improve big air takeoff and landings; core strength helps with mid-air body control; balance helps the skier remain stable when moving at high speeds or grinding on rails. Freeride skiers train for endurance, balance, strength and focus.

Weather forecasts are essential to help you determine how much snow is going to be on the ground, what type of snow it will be, and what time the sun will set. Weather is a major factor in your personal safety, especially when you’re so far away from help.

04 Conclusion

If you enjoy catching air, doing tricks and showcasing your own style, then freestyle is for you.

If you prefer exploring the open slopes with little to no regulation and doing your own thing, then freeriding is your best option.

Above all else, make sure that you have a solid grasp on the basics of skiing before you try any one of these forms. These styles of skiing are dangerous even for the pros; taking on freestyling or freeriding when you haven’t mastered the fundamentals could pose serious risks to you or others.