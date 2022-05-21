Masterful Manuel Lettenbichler takes brilliant victory at Xross Serbia

Manuel Lettenbichler has taken a remarkable victory at round two of the 2022 Hard Enduro World Championship, the Xross Hard Enduro Rally in Serbia , with Teo Kabakchiev landing his first podium in the championship ahead of the evergreen Graham Jarvis in third.

The Xross Hard Enduro Rally is the second new event to feature in the 2022 HEWC after the Minus 400 last month and was a gruelling race that tested the riders' strength and endurance from start to finish.

Lettenbichler took the lead after a spectacular performance on Day Two's ride through the tough 104km course that included some precipitously steep downhill sections around the Mokra Gora mountain. He finished more than 10 minutes clear of second-placed Kabakchiev to establish a solid lead going into the final day.

It's a superb return to form for the affable German after being sidelined for nearly six months due to injury. Having missed the Hard Enduro World Championship opener in Israel last month, his championship campaign is firmly on track.

Back on form with a bang for Mani Lettenbichler in Serbia © Predrag Vuckovic/Red Bull Content Pool It's been a crazy journey to even be here this week. I’m pretty damn stoked Manuel Lettenbichler

"I'm really, really stoked. To lead the whole day and to put on a fight with the guys was great, especially after such a long time off the bike," he said. "After the service point we had a super-gnarly downhill and I almost lost it once, I had to throw my bike down because it was super-steep.

"After that, we had a riverbed and from there the race was quite fast. I knew the guys behind were fast, so I pushed a bit more and I'm so happy to make it first to the finish."

Day three represented a different challenge, with a shorter ride of 78km divided across two rally points, but containing testing climbs up the Serbian mountains interrupted by sprints through slippery meadows. In the end, Lettenbichler was first over the line after competing for a total of 11 hours over the three days.

Leader of the pack: Manuel Lettenbichler back on top form at Xross Serbia © Predrag Vuckovic/Red Bull Content Pool Hard Enduro World Champion Billy Bolt fought through illness to finish 4th © Predrag Vuckovic/Red Bull Content Pool Graham Jarvis took another third place in the HEWC at 47-years-old © Predrag Vuckovic/Red Bull Content Pool Teo Kabakchiev stood on the HEWC podium for the first time © Predrag Vuckovic/Red Bull Content Pool Serbia's mountains provided a spectacular setting for the Xross Hard Enduro © Predrag Vuckovic/Red Bull Content Pool Billy Bolt battles through illness to keep the championship lead © Predrag Vuckovic/Red Bull Content Pool Wade Young, Billy Bolt and Michael Walkner tackle the Serbian mountains © Predrag Vuckovic/Red Bull Content Pool Michael Walkner continues to shine for GasGas © Predrag Vuckovic/Red Bull Content Pool Manuel Lettenbichler powers through the mountains at Xross Serbia © Predrag Vuckovic / Red Bull Content Pool

"I came into this race with no expectations, so to win is pretty special. Especially after working my ass off, it feels so good," he added. "It's been a crazy journey to even be here this week. I'm pretty damn stoked."

Second place was a deserved reward for Junior SuperCross World Champion Kabakchiev, the Bulgarian matching his best result here in 2019 and delivering on his promise as he makes the step up to becoming a front runner in the HEWC.

"I'm very happy, because I've been working hard for this. I was riding really clean this week – I had some tough moments, but I think everybody did," said Kabakchiev. "I was getting better in training and I thought a podium was possible, so I'm very happy."

After a second third place in a row, Graham Jarvis takes the joint lead of the HEWC with Billy Bolt . The hard enduro GOAT was in his element in the mountains, rolling back the years as the veteran continues to leave younger, fitter riders in his trail thanks to his strength and superior technique. No mean feat after a ruptured ACL injury threatened to end his career last year.

"This feels good for sure. I just didn’t know how my fitness would hold up in a multi-day race. To be honest, I was struggling today. I was tired, but I think everybody was," said Jarvis. "I'm really happy to just get to the finish of the race and be fit and healthy, the knee is still getting better and I’m feeling good. It's early days, but to be leading the world championship at 47-years-old is incredible."

Manuel Lettenbichler celebrates winning the Xross Serbia © Predrag Vuckovic / Red Bull Content Pool

He shares that lead with Billy Bolt, who blitzed the prologue and opening day only to be hampered by engineering issues on his bike and fading due to illness.

"To stay fourth after how bad I was feeling yesterday is pretty surprising and quite a relief," said the reigning world champion. "The last two days have been a struggle. I knew this afternoon after service that it would be quite short, but with some difficult sections.

"If I could keep at the front of the group, they would have to pass me if they wanted to break away. It seemed to work and I managed to keep everyone behind me. I'm disappointed on the whole, but for it to be as bad as it was, I can't complain with fourth too much."

Also riding through the pain was Wade Young , who injured his back on the first day. The South African had to dig deep and it speaks volumes to his strength and resilience that the Sherco rider finished fifth overall: "I've got to be happy with fifth, I pushed as hard as I could these three days. After the first hour today I didn’t think I was going to be able to finish the race, but I managed to dig deep and ride around the problem, finish and collect some points."