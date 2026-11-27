In the world of HYROX , things tend to move fast, and not just between stations on the competition floor. Across the world, more and more athletes are signing up to the indoor fitness race. In the 2023/24 season, around 175,000 people pinned on a race number worldwide and, a year later, that figure had rocketed past 650,000.

It was a growth curve most sports would need a decade to draw, one that also saw HYROX’s Open Men's division increase from roughly 3,700 finishers in 2021/22 to more than 105,000 in 2025/26.

When the grassroots grow that quickly, the sharp end of the sport has to keep pace. Here, things move at light speed. For 2026/27, HYROX has a refreshed format, retiring the Majors and launching a new Challenger division that races on the same stage as the Elite 15. The new format hands the next wave of contenders a direct route to the top table. For anyone trying to keep up, here's how the new season works.

01 How the HYROX Elite 15 works now and how athletes qualify

In both the Singles and Doubles divisions, the Elite 15 are the fastest HYROX athletes on the planet. They race each other at a handful of tentpole events each season, known as the HYROX Elite Series. There are five races in 2026/27 in total, all of them featuring both the Elite 15 and the new Challenger 15 fields.

In the Elite 15, places are decided on points. Athletes earn ranking points at approved Elite-level events over a rolling 365-day window, with their best five results counting in Singles and their best three in Doubles. Around 21 days before each race, the leaderboard locks and the top 15 in each division are invited.

From the second race onwards, the field is the top 14 plus the winner of the previous Challenger 15 race (the concept of which we expand on below), meaning a breakthrough performance in the Challenger race earns a place among the world's best at the next event.

Camilia Massa (right) won the Challenger doubles in Hamburg © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

The five Elite Series races also decide who competes for a world title. The top three finishers at each race earn a direct place at the World Championships, set to take place in Hong Kong from 10-13 June, 2027.

02 What is the Challenger Series?

New for the 2026/27 season, the Challenger 15 is a second tier of Elite racing for athletes ranked 16th to 30th on the official leaderboard. It runs on the same day and on the same course as the Elite 15, and the winner earns a place in the Elite 15 field at the next race, giving Challenger 15 athletes a direct shot at securing a spot amongst the world’s finest HYROX athletes.

Between 15th place on the Elite 15 and first on the Challenger 15, transitioning from one to the other can come down to a few seconds.

In HYROX Hamburg, we’ve already seen this new gauntlet in action. The German city saw the first-ever Challenger 15 races take place, with Challenger Series athletes racing ahead of the Elite 15.

While they raced separately to the Elite 15, Challenger athletes Jannik Czapla and Frederic Dube finished faster than HYROX World Champion Alexander Rončević . Meanwhile, Stefanie Oswald and Jess Pettrow, both competing in the Challenger Series, posted two of the six fastest times of the day. The new Challenger Series promises intense racing, and it’s already delivering.

At the time of writing, the Challenger 15 is only one race old, so Hamburg is not yet a reliable guide to who the sport's next stars will be. Instead, the leaderboard is likely to keep shifting until the spring, as athletes chase points and many of the most promising racers have yet to fill their five counting results. Right now, it’s all to play for.

03 How can athletes qualify for the HYROX World Championships?

To earn a place at the HYROX World Championships 2027 in Hong Kong, most athletes will need to race in the Pro division, the tier above the Open division that, across five stations, uses heavier loads. Every Pro and Doubles Mixed division at each HYROX event offers at least one World Championship spot per age group.

Challenger 15 athletes will aim to join Alexander Rončević in the Elite 15 © Mihai Stetcu/Red Bull Content Pool

Any race in the 2026/27 season up to and including the weekend of May 16, 2027 counts towards Hong Kong, with later races counting towards 2028. Two days after each event, the first offer goes to the highest-placed athlete in each age group, who then has 48 hours to accept. If they decline or don't reply, the spot rolls down the finishing order, so a few places outside the podium can still be enough for a ticket to Hong Kong.

04 How can an athlete progress within HYROX?

For anyone wondering how an everyday HYROX athlete can graduate to an Elite 15 position, the route is now clearer than ever. Most people start in the Open division before moving up to Pro, where the sleds become heavier (152kg to 202kg for men, 102kg to 152kg for women) and the wall balls increase to 9kg and 6kg respectively.

From there, an athlete with a HYROX Athlete Licence can start collecting ranking points, with a win at a standard Pro race worth 105 points. Enough strong results within a rolling 12-month window will lift an athlete into the top 30 on the leaderboard, which earns them a Challenger 15 start at the next Elite Series race.

Win that and they line up alongside the best in the world, with a top-three finish booking a place on the start line in Hong Kong. For many athletes climbing up through the ranks, this can be a years-long journey.

05 Where and when do the Elite races take place?

Hamburg, Germany : October 30-31, 2026 (completed)

London, ExCeL: December 3-4, 2026

Bangkok, Thailand: February 11-12, 2027

Las Vegas, USA : March 12-13, 2027

Lyon, France: May 13-14, 2027

06 How are points allocated throughout the season?

Every Elite hopeful's season comes down to the HYROX leaderboard, where points are ranked on a rolling 365-day window, with an athlete's best five results counting in Singles and their best three in Doubles. The bigger the race, the bigger the reward: a win at a standard Pro race is worth 105 points, a Challenger 15 win is worth 108, an Elite 15 win earns 110 and a world title tops the lot at 115.

The new Challenger Series promises intense racing © Mihai Stetcu/Red Bull Content Pool

Because each result drops off after 12 months, nobody can rest on last season's success, and even the biggest names have to keep racing to hold their place. Remember: here, things change fast.

07 The HYROX athletes to watch

Across the upper echelons of HYROX, there are plenty of exciting stories unfolding, and with the Challenger 15 Series, there’s more action than ever. Here’s who we’re keeping an eye on.

Luke Greer

Greer had the busiest and most rewarding weekend of anyone in Hamburg. He finished two seconds off the win in the Elite singles, second only to Sean Noble, then came back the next day to grab third in the doubles with Jake Williamson in 48:39. Greer was the only male athlete to finish on the podium in both races and, in his hometown of London, is sure to put on a show.

Cole Learn

A disqualification at the 2026 Worlds would knock most athletes off their stride, but for Learn , it just meant unfinished business for the next season. Back-to-back wins in Chiba (54:37) and Shenzhen (53:30) saw the Canadian return with a bang, with a fourth-place finish in Hamburg only seconded by an Elites Doubles win alongside fellow countryman Frédéric Dubé in a red-hot 47:54.

Jannik Czapla

Racing on home soil in Hamburg, Czapla won the men's Challenger race in 53:58 (a time that put him ahead of five athletes in the Elite 15 race) and secured his place in the Elite 15 for London. The Challenger 15 was designed to give rising athletes a way into the Elite 15 and Czapla took the opportunity at the first attempt

Gloria Corbetta and Camilla Massa

Massa raced the Elite singles in Hamburg on Friday and then went back out on Saturday to win the Challenger doubles with Corbetta, earning them a place in London racing under the lights at the ExCeL.

About the author Who is Ed Cooper? Ed Cooper is a freelance journalist covering HYROX, the World Fitness Project, and the broader fitness landscape for RedBull.com. With experience in reporting on wellness, technology and sport, Ed also focuses on evolving performance and training trends, delivering expert insights and in-depth reporting.