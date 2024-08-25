Hard-fought Super Formula weekend for Iwasa in Motegi – Finishes P7

Ayumu Iwasa fought through impressively to take 7th after Qualifying 13th at Motegi in Super Formula. The 22-year-old Japanese had 2 wheels on the grass as he grabbed 2 places off the start and lies 5th in the title chase with 4 races remaining.
It was quite a tough weekend.
予選ハイライト |Rd.5 MOBILITY RESORT MOTEGI
“Especially Saturday, from the beginning in Free Practice, and we weren't able to make a good step from FP to Quali. We struggled a lot with the speed. We didn't have grip from the tyres, we were not able to use them well enough.”
“We had to find the solution and make a step for today's race. At the beginning of Free Practice 2 this morning we were still having the same problem as Quali, but we tried some stuff and moved in the right direction. That was really good. So we tried to do even better going into the race.”
“It worked and in the race, our pace was very good, one of the best and also my tyre management was quite OK so I was able to gain some positions. Also, the start was a very big improvement and that helped a lot. During the race there were some improvements but also some mistakes on my side, it was not perfect but I think we were able to show our potential and pace.”
“Still, the Qualifying was quite everything for the weekend. We needed to find that race performance already on Saturday.
So we are very frustrated.
"It is quite a long break now and we will do everything to be prepared and there are still 4 races to go so we still have the chance to be champions.”
Rank
Person
Team
Time
1
K. Yamashita
KONDO
1m 31.995s
2
K. Ohta
DANDELION
+0.079s
3
T. Oyu
CERUMO
+0.096s
13
MUGEN
+0.919s