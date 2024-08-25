Hard-fought Super Formula weekend for Iwasa in Motegi – Finishes P7

“Especially Saturday, from the beginning in Free Practice, and we weren't able to make a good step from FP to Quali. We struggled a lot with the speed. We didn't have grip from the tyres, we were not able to use them well enough.”

“We had to find the solution and make a step for today's race. At the beginning of Free Practice 2 this morning we were still having the same problem as Quali, but we tried some stuff and moved in the right direction. That was really good. So we tried to do even better going into the race.”

