Ayumu Iwasa racing Super Formula in Motegi 2024
© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool
Junior Formula Series

Hard-fought Super Formula weekend for Iwasa in Motegi – Finishes P7

2 wheels on the grass as he grabbed 2 places off the start
Written by Peter Clifford | Layout: Oliver Schran
Ayumu Iwasa fought through impressively to take 7th after Qualifying 13th at Motegi in Super Formula. The 22-year-old Japanese had 2 wheels on the grass as he grabbed 2 places off the start and lies 5th in the title chase with 4 races remaining.
It was quite a tough weekend.
Ayumu Iwasa

予選ハイライト |Rd.5 MOBILITY RESORT MOTEGI

“Especially Saturday, from the beginning in Free Practice, and we weren't able to make a good step from FP to Quali. We struggled a lot with the speed. We didn't have grip from the tyres, we were not able to use them well enough.”
“We had to find the solution and make a step for today's race. At the beginning of Free Practice 2 this morning we were still having the same problem as Quali, but we tried some stuff and moved in the right direction. That was really good. So we tried to do even better going into the race.”
© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

“It worked and in the race, our pace was very good, one of the best and also my tyre management was quite OK so I was able to gain some positions. Also, the start was a very big improvement and that helped a lot. During the race there were some improvements but also some mistakes on my side, it was not perfect but I think we were able to show our potential and pace.”
“Still, the Qualifying was quite everything for the weekend. We needed to find that race performance already on Saturday.
So we are very frustrated.
"It is quite a long break now and we will do everything to be prepared and there are still 4 races to go so we still have the chance to be champions.”

Twin Ring Motegi

Results Super Formula Motegi 2024

24

Aug

25

Aug

Rank

Person

Team

Time

1

K. Yamashita

KONDO

1m 31.995s

2

K. Ohta

DANDELION

+0.079s

3

T. Oyu

CERUMO

+0.096s

13

Ayumu Iwasa

MUGEN

+0.919s