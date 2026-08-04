Can Danny MacAskill and Kriss Kyle beat an impossible floating bike course?

Two of the world's most accomplished bike riders have taken on one of the most ambitious cycling challenges ever built: a floating obstacle course stretching across a lake where even the smallest mistake means an icy plunge into the water.

Trials trailblazer Danny MacAskill and BMX icon Kriss Kyle were both tasked with attempting to conquer a purpose-built course floating on the lake at Eastnor Castle, in Herefordshire in the west of England. Combining technical bike handling with balance, nerve and endurance, the challenge pushed both riders well beyond a typical contest format.

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You can watch events unfold in the full video here:

01 A challenge built to defeat the world's best

Unlike a traditional trials or BMX contest, the floating course was designed to become progressively harder from start to finish.

Early features include a rolling 'cheese wheel' and a seesaw before riders face increasingly demanding balance tests, a double wall ride, zig-zagging switchbacks and suspended beams so skinny they leave almost no room for error. The very last obstacle is so narrow that the bike tyres barely fit on it, demanding absolute precision after several minutes of physically exhausting riding.

Kriss Kyle rides the cheese wheel © Eisa Bakos/Red Bull Content Pool

Before MacAskill and Kyle entered the course, a group of hand-picked UK riders - including Josh 'Ratboy' Bryceland, Bernard Kerr, Kaos Seagrave and Olly Wilkins - attempted the challenge . None completed it, or got anywhere close, underlining just how demanding the layout was before the dynamic duo even rolled in.

02 Different disciplines, different approaches

Danny MacAskill tips the see-saw © Eisa Bakos/Red Bull Content Pool

Although both riders are renowned for extraordinary bike control, they arrive with their own unique skill sets.

MacAskill has spent many years redefining trials riding through viral films that blend technical precision with creative storytelling. Kyle, meanwhile, built his reputation as one of the world's most inventive BMX riders before increasingly taking his talents onto a series of ambitious film projects .

Kriss Kyle approached the problem head on - and got very wet in the process © Eisa Bakos/Red Bull Content Pool

That contrast is evident throughout the challenge. Kyle attacks the course with speed and commitment, repeatedly pushing deeper into the later obstacles, while MacAskill adopts a more calculated style, carefully analysing each feature before linking sections together. Rather than becoming a race, the project evolved into a fascinating study of two elite athletes solving the same problem in completely different ways.

03 Persistence proves just as important as skill

Kriss Kyle and Danny MacAskill consider the impossibilities © Eisa Bakos/Red Bull Content Pool

As the hours pass, both riders find themselves battling more than the obstacles.

Repeated falls into the lake for Kyle (MacAskill somehow managed to stay dry), mounting fatigue and fading daylight turn the challenge into a test of perseverance as much as technical ability. Every successful section raises expectations before another mistake sends the riders back to the beginning.

Kriss Kyle opts for the narrow route choice over the ladder © Eisa Bakos/Red Bull Content Pool The whole thing was set against the stunning backdrop of Eastnor Castle © Eisa Bakos/Red Bull Content Pool

The result is less about spectacular riding (although there's plenty of that, obviously) than the determination to keep trying, with each attempt revealing small improvements that gradually make the seemingly impossible feel achievable.

Without wanting to spoil the film's thrilling denouement, the closing stages deliver a dramatic finish that rewards persistence and highlights just how fine the margins are between success and failure on a course where balance is everything.

04 Fans praise the riders' resilience

Kyle and MacAskill head off to begin a hard day of impossible obstacles © Eisa Bakos/Red Bull Content Pool

The response from viewers has focused as much on the character and willpower of the two riders as it has on the riding itself.

"Completing that near-impossible task at the end of the day, when your body is exhausted from multiple attempts, is the definition of skill and stamina," said one YouTube commenter, with another adding: "I'm floored that he could still do that after nearly 20 tries - both guys have crazy endurance."

Kriss Kyle crosses the bridge with style © Eisa Bakos/Red Bull Content Pool Danny MacAskill drops into the 'easy' section at the start of the course © Eisa Bakos/Red Bull Content Pool

Over on Instagram , the reaction was much the same. "The wildest execution of focus I have ever seen," commented one user, with another observing that "I can’t even do that on my own two feet without falling, let alone on a bike…"

The last word, of course, should be left to MacAskill himself. Turns out it wasn't impossible? "Turns out it wasn't far off," he observes with typical understatement.