Everything you need to know about LAAX OPEN 2026

Roughly 250 of the world's top snowboarders and freeskiers will descend on Graubünden, Switzerland, to battle for coveted titles and final qualification opportunities for this winter's biggest event in Italy. Get ready – the LAAX OPEN 2026 program is here.

From Wednesday, January 14, when the first training sessions kick-off, to the Snowboard Slopestyle Finals for both women and men on Sunday, January 18, LAAX will once again become the beating heart of freestyle.

Beyond the competitions, the LAAX OPEN delivers a full-scale festival experience: inspiring talks and film screenings, live concerts and DJ sets, legendary parties and a wide range of side events that turn the mountains into a five-day celebration of snow, culture and creativity.

Sending it to slopestyle victory at the Laax Open © Lorenz Richard/Red Bull Content Pool

01 Here's the LAAX OPEN 2026 schedule

Below is a snapshot of the official LAAX OPEN 2026 schedule with contests, training sessions, concerts and village events packed into five days of action.

Wednesday, January 14

Time Program 8:30-12:00 Training Slopestyle Freeski – Women/Men 10:00-13:30 Training Halfpipe – Women/Men 12:15-15:30 Training Slopestyle Snowboard – Women/Men 15:30-18:00 Village activities 18:00-23:55 Art exhibition (Riders Hotel Art Space) 20:15-22:30 Clubbing @ rocksresort

Thursday, January 15

Time Program 8:30-10:45 Semi-finals Halfpipe Snowboard – Women 9:00-12:30 Qualification Slopestyle Freeski – Men 11:00-15:00 Semi-finals Halfpipe Snowboard – Men 12:45-15:15 Semi-finals Slopestyle Freeski – Women 15:30-20:15 Village activities 20:45-23:55 Party @ Riders Club

Friday, January 16

Time Program 8:30-12:00 Qualification Slopestyle – Women/Men 9:00-16:00 Red Bull Rail Riot Qualification Freeski & Snowboard 10:00-13:30 Training Halfpipe – Women/Men 12:15-15:30 Semi-finals Slopestyle Snowboard – Women 15:30-20:30 Village activities 17:00-19:30 Red Bull Rail Riot Finale Freeski & Snowboard @ rocksresort Village 20:00-21:00 Live concert – Dario Hess Band 20:30-23:55 Indoor & outdoor parties 22:00-23:00 Live concert – Saint City Orchestra

Huge amplitude at the 2025 Laax Open © Ondrej Kolacek/Red Bull Content Pool

Saturday, January 17

Time Program 9:00-11:45 Semi-finals Slopestyle Snowboard – Men 12:45-13:30 Training Slopestyle Freeski – Women/Men 13:30-15:00 Finals Slopestyle Freeski – Women/Men 15:15-15:30 Slopestyle Freeski podium 15:30-22:00 Village activities 18:00-18:45 Training Halfpipe Snowboard – Women/Men 19:00-20:30 Finals Halfpipe Snowboard – Women/Men 20:30-21:30 Live concert – Phenomden @ rocksresort Stage 20:45-21:00 Halfpipe Snowboard podium 22:00-23:55 Parties indoor & outdoor @ rocksresort Stage 22:00-23:55 After party @ Riders Club 22:30-23:30 Live concert – Stereo Luchs @ rocksresort Stage

Sunday, January 18

Time Program 12:30-13:15 Training Slopestyle Snowboard – Women/Men 13:15-15:00 Finals Slopestyle Snowboard – Women/Men 15:15-15:30 Slopestyle Snowboard podium

02 How to watch the LAAX OPEN 2026 live

The finals will be streamed on Red Bull TV one hour after the competition ends.

Freeski Slopestyle – January 17, 13:30-15:00 UTC

Snowboard Half Pipe – January 17, 19:00-20:30 UTC

Snowboard Slopestyle – January 18, 13:15-15:00 UTC

03 Who's competing at the LAAX OPEN 2026?

While the complete competitor list is finalised closer to the event, major names confirmed for LAAX OPEN 2026 include:

Athlete Nationality Discipline Zoi Sadowski Synnott NZL Snowboard Ayumu Hirano JPN Snowboard Halfpipe Su Yiming CHN Snowboard Mathilde Gremaud SUI Freeski Mark McMorris CAN Snowboard Slopestyle Scotty James AUS Snowboard Halfpipe Mia Brookes GBR Snowboard

Scotty James delivered at Laax Open 2025 and defended his title © Ondrej Kolacek/Red Bull Content Pool

04 FAQs

Get the details ahead of the event

05 Don't miss the Red Bull Rail Riot

Back in the valley, Red Bull Rail Riot offers additional adrenaline. The open-format street contest for freeskiers and snowboarders takes place during the LAAX OPEN at the rocksresort and is open to anyone aged 16 and over.

Check out the skills at Red Bull Rail Riot © Ondrej Kolacek/Red Bull Content Pool

Spectators are welcome at the event. Additional adrenaline and an extra push are provided because the mood in this setup at the rocksresort is unique.

It is not rated by scores, but by a 'true ranking' of the judges. The number of runs per heat in these jam sessions is unlimited. Throughout the day, there are qualifications with a 30-rider heat, divided by category. For the evening finals, the women qualify in the top 8 in freeski and snowboard and the men in the top 16. In addition to the podium, a Best Amateur Award will also be presented.