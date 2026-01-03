Everything you need to know about LAAX OPEN 2026
Here's the LAAX OPEN 2026 schedule
Time
Program
8:30-12:00
Training Slopestyle Freeski – Women/Men
10:00-13:30
Training Halfpipe – Women/Men
12:15-15:30
Training Slopestyle Snowboard – Women/Men
15:30-18:00
Village activities
18:00-23:55
Art exhibition (Riders Hotel Art Space)
20:15-22:30
Clubbing @ rocksresort
Time
Program
8:30-10:45
Semi-finals Halfpipe Snowboard – Women
9:00-12:30
Qualification Slopestyle Freeski – Men
11:00-15:00
Semi-finals Halfpipe Snowboard – Men
12:45-15:15
Semi-finals Slopestyle Freeski – Women
15:30-20:15
Village activities
20:45-23:55
Party @ Riders Club
Time
Program
8:30-12:00
Qualification Slopestyle – Women/Men
9:00-16:00
Red Bull Rail Riot Qualification Freeski & Snowboard
10:00-13:30
Training Halfpipe – Women/Men
12:15-15:30
Semi-finals Slopestyle Snowboard – Women
15:30-20:30
Village activities
17:00-19:30
Red Bull Rail Riot Finale Freeski & Snowboard @ rocksresort Village
20:00-21:00
Live concert – Dario Hess Band
20:30-23:55
Indoor & outdoor parties
22:00-23:00
Live concert – Saint City Orchestra
Time
Program
9:00-11:45
Semi-finals Slopestyle Snowboard – Men
12:45-13:30
Training Slopestyle Freeski – Women/Men
13:30-15:00
Finals Slopestyle Freeski – Women/Men
15:15-15:30
Slopestyle Freeski podium
15:30-22:00
Village activities
18:00-18:45
Training Halfpipe Snowboard – Women/Men
19:00-20:30
Finals Halfpipe Snowboard – Women/Men
20:30-21:30
Live concert – Phenomden @ rocksresort Stage
20:45-21:00
Halfpipe Snowboard podium
22:00-23:55
Parties indoor & outdoor @ rocksresort Stage
22:00-23:55
After party @ Riders Club
22:30-23:30
Live concert – Stereo Luchs @ rocksresort Stage
Time
Program
12:30-13:15
Training Slopestyle Snowboard – Women/Men
13:15-15:00
Finals Slopestyle Snowboard – Women/Men
15:15-15:30
Slopestyle Snowboard podium
How to watch the LAAX OPEN 2026 live
- Freeski Slopestyle – January 17, 13:30-15:00 UTC
- Snowboard Half Pipe – January 17, 19:00-20:30 UTC
- Snowboard Slopestyle – January 18, 13:15-15:00 UTC
Who's competing at the LAAX OPEN 2026?
Athlete
Nationality
Discipline
Zoi Sadowski Synnott
NZL
Snowboard
Ayumu Hirano
JPN
Snowboard Halfpipe
CHN
Snowboard
SUI
Freeski
CAN
Snowboard Slopestyle
AUS
Snowboard Halfpipe
Mia Brookes
GBR
Snowboard
FAQs
Get the details ahead of the event
Don't miss the Red Bull Rail Riot
Part of this story