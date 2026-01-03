Scotty James performs at the Laax Open in Laax, Switzerland on January 18, 2025.
© Lorenz Richard/Red Bull Content Pool
Snowboarding

Everything you need to know about LAAX OPEN 2026

The biggest and most prestigious snowboard and freeski event in Europe, the LAAX OPEN returns for its 11th annual edition. Here's all the info you need before it kicks off in Switzerland.
Written by Abigail Winkler
3 min readPublished on

Roughly 250 of the world's top snowboarders and freeskiers will descend on Graubünden, Switzerland, to battle for coveted titles and final qualification opportunities for this winter's biggest event in Italy. Get ready – the LAAX OPEN 2026 program is here.
From Wednesday, January 14, when the first training sessions kick-off, to the Snowboard Slopestyle Finals for both women and men on Sunday, January 18, LAAX will once again become the beating heart of freestyle.
Beyond the competitions, the LAAX OPEN delivers a full-scale festival experience: inspiring talks and film screenings, live concerts and DJ sets, legendary parties and a wide range of side events that turn the mountains into a five-day celebration of snow, culture and creativity.
Eileen Gu performs at the Laax Open in Laax, Switzerland on January 17, 2025.

Sending it to slopestyle victory at the Laax Open

© Lorenz Richard/Red Bull Content Pool

01

Here's the LAAX OPEN 2026 schedule

Below is a snapshot of the official LAAX OPEN 2026 schedule with contests, training sessions, concerts and village events packed into five days of action.
Wednesday, January 14

Time

Program

8:30-12:00

Training Slopestyle Freeski – Women/Men

10:00-13:30

Training Halfpipe – Women/Men

12:15-15:30

Training Slopestyle Snowboard – Women/Men

15:30-18:00

Village activities

18:00-23:55

Art exhibition (Riders Hotel Art Space)

20:15-22:30

Clubbing @ rocksresort

Thursday, January 15

Time

Program

8:30-10:45

Semi-finals Halfpipe Snowboard – Women

9:00-12:30

Qualification Slopestyle Freeski – Men

11:00-15:00

Semi-finals Halfpipe Snowboard – Men

12:45-15:15

Semi-finals Slopestyle Freeski – Women

15:30-20:15

Village activities

20:45-23:55

Party @ Riders Club

Friday, January 16

Time

Program

8:30-12:00

Qualification Slopestyle – Women/Men

9:00-16:00

Red Bull Rail Riot Qualification Freeski & Snowboard

10:00-13:30

Training Halfpipe – Women/Men

12:15-15:30

Semi-finals Slopestyle Snowboard – Women

15:30-20:30

Village activities

17:00-19:30

Red Bull Rail Riot Finale Freeski & Snowboard @ rocksresort Village

20:00-21:00

Live concert – Dario Hess Band

20:30-23:55

Indoor & outdoor parties

22:00-23:00

Live concert – Saint City Orchestra

Lee Chaeun performs at the Laax Open in Laax, Switzerland on January 17, 2025.

Huge amplitude at the 2025 Laax Open

© Ondrej Kolacek/Red Bull Content Pool

Saturday, January 17

Time

Program

9:00-11:45

Semi-finals Slopestyle Snowboard – Men

12:45-13:30

Training Slopestyle Freeski – Women/Men

13:30-15:00

Finals Slopestyle Freeski – Women/Men

15:15-15:30

Slopestyle Freeski podium

15:30-22:00

Village activities

18:00-18:45

Training Halfpipe Snowboard – Women/Men

19:00-20:30

Finals Halfpipe Snowboard – Women/Men

20:30-21:30

Live concert – Phenomden @ rocksresort Stage

20:45-21:00

Halfpipe Snowboard podium

22:00-23:55

Parties indoor & outdoor @ rocksresort Stage

22:00-23:55

After party @ Riders Club

22:30-23:30

Live concert – Stereo Luchs @ rocksresort Stage

Sunday, January 18

Time

Program

12:30-13:15

Training Slopestyle Snowboard – Women/Men

13:15-15:00

Finals Slopestyle Snowboard – Women/Men

15:15-15:30

Slopestyle Snowboard podium

02

How to watch the LAAX OPEN 2026 live

The finals will be streamed on Red Bull TV one hour after the competition ends.
  • Freeski Slopestyle – January 17, 13:30-15:00 UTC
  • Snowboard Half Pipe – January 17, 19:00-20:30 UTC
  • Snowboard Slopestyle – January 18, 13:15-15:00 UTC
03

Who's competing at the LAAX OPEN 2026?

While the complete competitor list is finalised closer to the event, major names confirmed for LAAX OPEN 2026 include:

Athlete

Nationality

Discipline

Zoi Sadowski Synnott

NZL

Snowboard

Ayumu Hirano

JPN

Snowboard Halfpipe

Su Yiming

CHN

Snowboard

Mathilde Gremaud

SUI

Freeski

Mark McMorris

CAN

Snowboard Slopestyle

Scotty James

AUS

Snowboard Halfpipe

Mia Brookes

GBR

Snowboard

Scotty James delivered at Laax Open 2025 and defended his Snowboard Halfpipe title

Scotty James delivered at Laax Open 2025 and defended his title

© Ondrej Kolacek/Red Bull Content Pool

04

FAQs

Get the details ahead of the event

05

Don't miss the Red Bull Rail Riot

Back in the valley, Red Bull Rail Riot offers additional adrenaline. The open-format street contest for freeskiers and snowboarders takes place during the LAAX OPEN at the rocksresort and is open to anyone aged 16 and over.
Competitor at Red Bull Rail Riot.

Check out the skills at Red Bull Rail Riot

© Ondrej Kolacek/Red Bull Content Pool

Spectators are welcome at the event. Additional adrenaline and an extra push are provided because the mood in this setup at the rocksresort is unique.
It is not rated by scores, but by a 'true ranking' of the judges. The number of runs per heat in these jam sessions is unlimited. Throughout the day, there are qualifications with a 30-rider heat, divided by category. For the evening finals, the women qualify in the top 8 in freeski and snowboard and the men in the top 16. In addition to the podium, a Best Amateur Award will also be presented.

