Lucas Pinheiro Braathen aims to redefine ski culture for good

It’s half of me, you know! I was raised with a Brazilian mother and a Norwegian father. I'm very privileged to have a mother that was so persistent in me learning Portuguese growing up. I've always looked at me being mixed as a superpower of mine. It was something that I was very insecure about when I was a kid living in Norway, but something that I grew to be very, very proud of. And I would say that I'm an emotional person, I feel that helps me to do the things that I pursue for the right reasons. And, obviously, if we're going to start talk about being sporty, the explosiveness of a Brazilian is something that pays off well in the technical disciplines. You can really see that in my skiing! I am one of the most explosive skiers on tour.