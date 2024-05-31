Markéta Vondroušová: The rise of the quiet tennis champion

A story about Markéta Vondroušová simply has to begin with the greatest achievement of her career so far. Because what happened at Wimbledon 2023 says so much about the tennis player Markéta Vondroušová and her very special talent. The triumph also showed how the 24-year-old Czech ticks in the rare moment of an overwhelming victory, and what such a victory at the most prestigious tennis event in the world might do to a person. Small spoiler: not much. But let's start from the beginning.

01 The unseeded champion who conquered Wimbledon

Ranked 42nd in the WTA rankings at the start of the most prestigious tournament of the year, the Czech professional triumphed as the first unseeded woman ever at the All England Championships. But how did she do it? Cool, composed and sometimes almost indifferent, Vondroušová approached her unparalleled journey in these 14 days of Wimbledon matches with stoicism. In her seven matches, she triumphed five times against seeded players, some of whom were ranked far ahead of her. The cunning Vondroušová with her very special match plan ("attack wins games, defence wins championships“) disenchanted her opponents. It’s a tactic that fits perfectly to her 360° game style.

In addition to her great athletic abilities, something else stood out at Wimbledon that makes Vondroušová so special: her humility. When she converted her match point against Ons Jabeur, she allowed her emotions only a moment to surface. Without delay, she dropped to the ground, cradling her face, and smiled as the crowd on the Centre Court erupted into cheers. Shortly after, she made her way towards the stands where her sister and other cherished people were seated, enveloping them in a heartfelt group embrace. Tears flowed freely as they held each other close. Everything seemed controlled and unruffled with her. One wouldn't see bigger outbursts of jubilation even during the match from the 24-year-old surprise winner. Yet, she had good reason to do so on several occasions.

Success has brought its own challenges for Vondroušová © Jan Kasl/Red Bull Content Pool

02 Playing with freedom in her mind

A victory at Wimbledon lasts forever. Vondroušová is a champion, one who emerged from nowhere. This also comes with its own set of challenges. Mentally, such success needs to be properly processed. Otherwise, it can throw you off track. The 24-year-old has found her own unique way to handle it. "I don't like to put pressure on myself," she confessed a few weeks after her biggest win. And then she said something that showed great maturity: “I have to accept a certain level of expectation from other people, but personally, I don't burden myself with it. I've learned to play with freedom in my mind.“

Vondroušová has developed this attitude towards her sport over the course of her career. Two serious wrist injuries, of all things, to her left hitting hand forced her to take several months off due to injury in 2019 and 2022. These were dark times that were extremely challenging mentally as well as physically. Reflecting on her journey, she remarked: "When I was making my comeback, I had uncertainties about whether I could compete at that level again.“ And it was precisely in these moments of doubt that she discovered a new sense of ease within herself. An ease that has proven to be a recipe for success to this day.

Vondroušová chose tennis over a burgeoning football career © Jan Kasl/Red Bull Content Pool

03 When did Markéta Vondroušová start playing tennis?

Markéta Vondroušová, born in Sokolov, started playing tennis at the age of four and moved to Prague at 16 to pursue her career. The Czech athlete could possibly have started a career as a footballer, but the fact that she decided to take up tennis has a lot to do with the appeal of the individual nature of the sport. She celebrated her first successes as a junior. At the age of 12 she won the Nike Junior Tour in the USA, and a short time later she reached the junior semi-finals at the French Open and Wimbledon.

In 2017, Vondroušová finally won her first tournament on the professional tour in Biel, Switzerland. Before her biggest victory to date at Wimbledon, there were other career highlights: In 2019, she sensationally made it to the final at the French Open in Paris, where she only lost to Ash Barty. She secured the silver medal at the Tokyo 2021 Games after victories over Naomi Osaka, Paula Badosa and Elina Svitolina.

04 What do Markéta Vondroušová’s tattoos mean?

"No rain, no flowers" - that’s Vondroušová's motto reflecting the challenges she has faced due to her unfortunate injuries. She got it tattooed on her right tricep. It's a daily reminder that after dark days the sun will eventually shine again. She stands out in the scene with her tattoos. "I have three or four tattoo artists that I go to in Prague“, she once said. "And I just want more. For me, it's art.“ Now you might think that the tattoos are a sign of extroversion, but that's deceptive. Vondroušová isn't one for the big stage. She describes herself as "quiet“ and "calm“. Social media doesn't play a big role for her either. Her bio on her Instagram profile simply says: "Chasing tennis balls“. At home in Prague she loves the quiet life above all else.

Back to the present: 2024 has been a rather mixed year for Markéta so far. She sees it this way too: "Well, I mean – the start was quite difficult because I was a bit sick in Australia. I played a few tournaments. I felt pretty good. Then I had some family problems, so I had to come back to Czechia, and then I started practising on clay. So now I think it's going to be better.“

"My coach and my family are my biggest sources of energy," says Vondroušová © Anna Maria Lopez/Red Bull Content Pool

05 French Open: relying on her inner circle

At Roland Garros, Vondroušová will be able to rely on her “inner circle” again - and draw strength from it: "My coach and my family are my biggest sources of energy. My sister plays a particularly crucial role. She is very energetic, and we do a lot of things together. She even accompanies me to tournaments, and her support is incredibly valuable. She helps me a lot.“

One thing is certain: Wimbledon 2023 hasn't changed Markéta Vondroušová at all. She always stayed true to herself, thanks to a champion mindset that keeps her legs loose – and her head clear. Good conditions for the next big coup. Maybe in Paris?