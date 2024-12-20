Breaking
"It became a fusion of cultures": MT Pop on Red Bull Dance Your Style win
MT Pop on the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2024
What does it mean to you to become the first-ever Vietnamese winner of Red Bull Dance Your Style?
Becoming the first-ever Vietnamese winner of Red Bull Dance Your Style is a huge honour and a deeply meaningful achievement. This win gave me a chance to showcase my passion on a global stage, and it inspired me to keep pushing my limits. It’s a moment I’ll always cherish.
It represents not just my personal dedication to dance, but also the recognition of Vietnamese street dance on a global stage. Winning this title feels like a culmination of years of hard work, passion and learning, and it’s a testament to the vibrant dance community in Vietnam. For me, it’s also about breaking barriers and inspiring others in my country to follow their dreams, no matter where they come from or how big the challenge seems. It’s a victory for all the dancers who strive to make their mark, and I’m proud to represent Vietnam in this global competition.
Talk us through the world final battles. How did you feel? What was going through your mind? Who was your toughest battle?
The world final battles were an incredible experience. Instead of feeling stressed, I focused on enjoying every moment, letting the music guide me and having fun with each move. My toughest battle was with Rubix. He’s an amazing dancer and his skill really pushed me to bring my best. I just stayed in the flow and fully enjoyed the experience.
But I also want to highlight my battle with T. That battle felt special – it was like dancing on their home turf. The music had such strong Indian influences and the crowd’s energy was electric. It wasn’t just a battle; it felt like a cultural exchange. I had to adapt to the vibe while staying true to my style, which made it one of the most memorable and challenging moments for me.
That electrifying semi-final battle, dancing to the iconic song Mundian To Bach Ke by Panjabi MC and against local favourite T was one for the books. What went through your head when T graciously handed you the victory?
When T handed me the victory instead of going for the tie-break round, I saw it as a beautiful gesture in dance. I have a lot of respect for T’s action, as it reflected a sense of honour and mutual recognition in the competition. It wasn’t just about winning; it was about showing respect and acknowledging each other’s efforts. I felt truly grateful and admired that moment.
You used a lot of references to Indian culture within your rounds. Did you research and practise these, or did it pop up spontaneously?
Before the competition, I researched and practised elements of Indian dance, like the Snake Whisperer hand gestures and head movements. I also had the opportunity to participate in sessions focused on Indian dance. Through those experiences, I not only learned about the techniques but also gained a deeper understanding of Indian traditions, such as their famous ability to control snakes, which inspired the Snake Whisperer reference.
What made it even more special was how I connected this with the Cham dance from Vietnam. The Cham culture also has intricate hand and body movements, which I felt resonated with Indian classical dance. So during the battle, I brought these elements together, blending the Cham movements with Indian-inspired music. It became a fusion of cultures, driven by the energy of the moment and my own interpretation of the music.
MT Pop on his dance career so far
What made you want to become a dancer? How old were you?
I’ve always been drawn to movement and expression, and dance became a way for me to tell stories and connect with others. I was around 12 years old when I first discovered street dance and I instantly knew it was something I wanted to pursue. It wasn’t just about the moves; it was about the energy, the creativity and the freedom it gave me. From that moment, I was hooked and began dedicating myself to improving, learning from others and expressing myself through dance.
When and why did you fall in love with popping?
I fell in love with popping when I started to dive deeper into it. As I learned more about the style, the intricate techniques and how it allows for creative expression, I became more fascinated. The control, precision and the way it connects with the music really captured me, and from then on, I knew this was the style I wanted to pursue.
Who has greatly influenced or inspired your style?
I usually don’t focus on one specific person for inspiration. The people who inspire me are often those who are simply there with me on this journey – my crew-mates from X-Clown and Playboyzlnc, the legends and pioneers who came before us, and even the people I meet along the way.
Every time I visit a new country, I encounter dancers with their own unique styles and cultural identities. Everyone brings something different and I’m always grateful for the opportunity to exchange ideas, share cultures and learn from them. These experiences continually shape and enrich my dance style.
At what point did you realise that you could have a professional career and a future as a dancer?
I realised I could have a professional career as a dancer when I started getting more recognition for my skills and began competing in larger tournaments. Over time, I saw how much my dancing resonated with others, and I started getting opportunities to teach internationally. It became clear to me that if I continued to work hard, stay dedicated and keep pushing myself creatively, I could make dancing my career. The moment I felt the community’s support and belief in me was when I knew this could be my future.
How would you describe your style?
My style is creative and joyful. It’s all about being myself and expressing my individuality through movement. I focus on creating a connection – whether it’s with the music, the audience, or the energy of the moment. Confidence is also a big part of my style; it allows me to fully commit to my ideas and bring them to life. At its core, my style is a reflection of who I am, blending freedom, emotion and originality.
What has been your biggest obstacle so far?
My biggest obstacle so far has been overcoming self-doubt. As a dancer, there are always moments when you question your abilities or wonder if you’re good enough, especially when competing against incredibly talented individuals. But over time, I’ve learned to embrace those challenges as part of the growth process. Pushing through those moments of uncertainty and believing in myself has been key to getting where I am today. It’s a continuous journey, but every obstacle has helped shape me into the dancer I am now.
Are you part of a crew?
Yes, I’m part of a crew called X-Clown. We’re a group of passionate dancers who focus on pushing the boundaries of street dance. We’ve worked hard to build a strong community, support each other’s growth and showcase our skills at competitions and events. Being part of X-Clown has been a huge part of my journey, as we constantly inspire and challenge each other to improve.
In addition to being part of X-Clown, I’m also a member of Playboyzlnc from the USA. It’s a great opportunity to connect with dancers internationally, learn from each other and collaborate on projects. Being part of both crews allows me to expand my perspective and grow as a dancer, while also representing Vietnam on a global scale.
How often do you train? Where do you go to get creative and feel the most inspired ?
I train almost every day, focusing on different aspects of my dancing, from technique to freestyle and choreography.
As for inspiration, I find it in many places. Sometimes, it’s in the energy of the street or at local events, where I can connect with other dancers. I also draw inspiration from music, travel and interacting with different cultures. I feel the most creative when I’m in a space where I can express myself freely, whether that’s in the studio, at a jam, or even just practising alone. The key for me is staying open-minded and letting new experiences influence my dance.
What is the main element driving your passion to dance?
The main element driving my passion to dance is the ability to express myself. Dance allows me to communicate emotions, tell stories and connect with others without words. It’s not just about the moves, but about how I can translate my feelings and experiences into something powerful and universal. The freedom to create and constantly challenge myself keeps me motivated, and the connection I feel with the dance community is what keeps my passion alive.
What are your passions off the dancefloor? What career would you pursue if it wasn’t in dance?
Outside of dancing, I have a passion for music, especially exploring different genres and rhythms. Music is another form of expression that deeply influences my dance and creativity. I also enjoy learning about different cultures and travelling, as it broadens my perspective and fuels my inspiration.
If I weren’t pursuing dance, I think I’d be drawn to a career in something creative, where I can still work with art and expression. I’ve always been fascinated by how different forms of creativity come together, so a career that allows me to work in the arts would still feel fulfilling.
What advice would you give to the new generation of Vietnamese poppers that want to follow in your footsteps?
My advice to the new generation of Vietnamese poppers would be to stay true to yourself and embrace your unique style. Popping is all about creativity and personal expression, so don’t be afraid to experiment and find what makes you stand out. Consistency is key – keep training, stay dedicated and always challenge yourself to improve. But also remember, the journey is just as important as the destination. Stay humble, respect the dance community, and never stop learning from others. Most importantly, enjoy the process and have fun with it. Your passion and hard work will take you places!
Where do you want dance to take you in the future?
In the future, I want dance to take me to new heights – both personally and professionally. I hope to continue pushing my own boundaries, explore new styles and collaborate with dancers and creatives from around the world. I’m also excited to expand my role as a mentor, sharing what I’ve learned with the next generation of dancers.
Ultimately, I’d like to use dance as a way to inspire others, whether through performances, workshops, or even global collaborations. My dream is to contribute to the growth of street dance in Vietnam and continue representing my country on the world stage, showing that anything is possible with passion and dedication.
