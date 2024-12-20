"It became a fusion of cultures": MT Pop on Red Bull Dance Your Style win

MT Pop: Becoming the first-ever Vietnamese winner of Red Bull Dance Your Style is a huge honour and a deeply meaningful achievement. This win gave me a chance to showcase my passion on a global stage, and it inspired me to keep pushing my limits. It’s a moment I’ll always cherish.

It represents not just my personal dedication to dance, but also the recognition of Vietnamese street dance on a global stage. Winning this title feels like a culmination of years of hard work, passion and learning, and it’s a testament to the vibrant dance community in Vietnam. For me, it’s also about breaking barriers and inspiring others in my country to follow their dreams, no matter where they come from or how big the challenge seems. It’s a victory for all the dancers who strive to make their mark, and I’m proud to represent Vietnam in this global competition.