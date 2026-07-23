Nico Williams: His journey from promising winger to the top of the world

Nico Williams has gone from a promising young footballer in the town of Pamplona to a vital member of an all-conquering Spanish national team that followed up their Euro 2024 success with victory in the 2026 World Cup final. Now firmly established as one of the most exciting wingers in world football, we explore the moments that have shaped his rise to the top.

01 The family sacrifices behind Nico Williams’s success

One of the defining images from the final in New York was Williams celebrating with his mother, Maria. The forward found her in the crowd and placed his winner's medal around her neck. More than just a touching moment, it was a moving gesture from a player who owes much of his success to the sacrifices made by his parents.

Several years before Nico was born, his mother and father, Felix, travelled more than 3,000km from Ghana to Spain in search of a better future. Much of the journey involved crossing the Sahara Desert on foot and in extreme heat, all while pregnant with their first son, Iñaki.

Williams has shown a determination to constantly improve his game © Gianfranco Tripodo/Red Bull Content Pool

After successfully navigating the long journey, the family settled in the San Jorge neighbourhood of Pamplona. Both sons developed a love of football and shared the same philosophy: to work hard every day to earn better opportunities. That combination of hard work, humility and ambition has been crucial to taking Nico to the top of the sport.

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"The truth is I am so proud to be able to have them as parents, and I try to do everything possible so that they feel proud to have me as a son," Williams said back in 2024.

02 Playing without fear

From his early days in Pamplona to establishing himself among the elite with Athletic Club, Williams has built his career without compromising on what makes him unique. His pace is evident, but behind every run down the wing lies a rare confidence to take risks when the game demands it.

It's this bold and creative style of play that has made him one of the most impactful players on the international stage . He's always ready to take on defenders, seek out one-on-one situations and provide solutions when the team needs them most.

Williams is extremely proud of his Basque roots © Alberto Nevado/Red Bull Content Pool

03 Growing with every challenge

Every season has marked a step forward for Williams. Greater prominence, more responsibility and an ever-increasing influence both at his club and with the Spanish national team.

Far from resting on his laurels, Williams has continued to develop. His reading of the game, ability to link up with team-mates and maturity on the pitch have complemented physical qualities that have set him apart since his early years as a professional.

He also continually demonstrates plenty of courage, whether it's running at defenders or asking for the ball in high-pressure moments. These qualities have been on display for club and country, especially in 2024 when he helped Athletic Club win the Copa del Rey, and Spain triumph at the European Championships. He was even named man of the match in the final. However, even better was to come two years later.

04 How Nico Williams helped Spain conquer the world

Nico Williams – sitting on top of the world © Alberto Nevado/Red Bull Content Pool

Heading into the tournament in North America, Williams had been struggling with injuries and was forced to start the opening group games on the bench. He then suffered another unfortunate setback when a tackle from Uruguay's Nicolás de la Cruz forced him to miss Spain's knockout games against Austria and Portugal.

The 24-year-old recovered in time to help La Roja secure a 2-1 win over Belgium, before once again coming off the bench in the 2-0 victory over France that saw Spain reach the final.

Facing reigning champions Argentina, Williams was introduced after 75 minutes with the game goalless. The winger made an immediate impact with his direct runs and, in extra time, played a crucial role in the only goal of the game.

With penalties looming, Williams won a vital header at the back post that found Ferran Torres. The forward lashed the ball home and just 15 minutes later Spain were crowned champions for the second time.

05 Why there is still much more to come from Nico Williams

While Williams has already enjoyed remarkable success, especially with his country, his determination to always improve means his best days may still be to come. Still just 24 years of age, he has a long career ahead of him and there is little doubt that he will keep delivering unforgettable moments.

Whether it's for club or country, it seems inevitable that Williams will add to his already impressive legacy in the years ahead.