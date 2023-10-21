Return of the champs: Ami and Hong 10 win Red Bull BC One 2023 World Final

Breaking
On October 21, 2023, Paris's iconic Stade Roland-Garros set the stage for the 20th Red Bull BC One World Final. In the hallowed tennis arena, 16 b-boys and 16 b-girls clashed for the coveted championship title.
With discerning eyes, judges Babyson, MovieOne, Hill, Flea Rock, and Kill singled out the best from a lineup pulsating with youthful vigour, creativity, and style. Guiding spectators through this dance spectacle were hosts MyVerse and Amjad, with DJ One Up laying down beats that pushed the breakers to give their best.
After a thrilling span of four hours and 30 riveting battles, Ami and Hong 10 emerged as the luminous champions of Red Bull BC One 2023.
Ami won her second Red Bull BC One title
In the b-girl battle, 24-year-old Ami emerged victorious over her competitors. Facing off against China's 671 in a thrilling three-round final, Ami showed that she is a complete b-girl with seamless flow, precision footwork, and dynamic power moves. This win marks her second world final victory, having previously made history as the inaugural b-girl champion of the Red Bull BC One World Final 2018. Now, she stands as one of only two b-girls to clinch the Red Bull BC One World Final title on two occasions. The other one is B-Girl Kastet."
Asked about how she feels after winning twice, she said: "I’m so happy to win the Red Bull BC One belt a second time. But more than that, I’m happy that I could express myself and have fun on the stage. This time, I tried not to focus on the belt because I knew the Top 16 and every battle was going to be tough. So I tried not to think about winning but instead to enjoy the stage and go back to the original reason I started breaking - to have fun."
Judge Babyson commented on the final battle: "For me, Ami shows that she is mature. She doesn’t need to do big moves to show that she has a story to her dance and flavour. She makes it look easy. The final was close, and it was hard to choose for me, but it came down to Ami being more experienced. 671 is so good and amazing, but she’s still young."
Hong 10 won Red Bull BC One for the third time
Hailing from South Korea, Hong 10 clinched the win in the b-boy battle, showcasing dazzling moves that edged out Canada's Phil Wizard - a dancer who has long regarded Hong 10 as a guiding figure in his journey and battled him for unlimited rounds to test his skill and stamina. This triumph marks his third Red Bull BC One title, with prior victories in 2006 and 2013. Demonstrating that prowess transcends age, the legendary Hong 10 stunned with countless signature moves and perfect control in complex freezes and combos. Now, only Hong 10 and B-Boy Menno from the Netherlands hold the distinct honour of securing three Red Bull BC One World Final titles.
Hong 10 said after his victory: "My goal was to get to the final stage with Phil Wizard, so I was already happy when I got there. I’ve practised with Phil loads before, he is next level, but you never know who will win a battle. It ain’t over till it’s over."
"I don’t think I’ll be going for a fourth Red Bull BC One World Final title, I’ll leave that to the young guns. For now I plan to focus on working with the community instead of competing in battles.”
Judge Flea Rock said about his performance: "It was really amazing to see Hong 10. He's the oldest one up there, and for him to win, it shows you that age doesn't matter. Hong 10 has his own style. If you see a silhouette of him, you'll know it's Hong 10. When you watch him break, you notice how many signatures he has and how many different concepts he came up with on his own. Everybody did amazing; it was tough, but I feel overall Hong 10 deserved it."
Red Bull BC One goes to Rio de Janeiro in 2024
Embedded in a beautiful showcase displaying the different flavours of Brazil we learned that the Red Bull BC One 2024 World Final will be held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on December 7, 2024. Tickets are on sale now.
