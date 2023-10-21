Return of the champs: Ami and Hong 10 win Red Bull BC One 2023 World Final

Hailing from South Korea,

clinched the win in the b-boy battle, showcasing dazzling moves that edged out Canada's Phil Wizard - a dancer who has long regarded Hong 10 as a guiding figure in his journey and battled him for

to test his skill and stamina. This triumph marks his third Red Bull BC One title, with prior victories in 2006 and 2013. Demonstrating that prowess transcends age, the legendary Hong 10 stunned with countless signature moves and perfect control in complex freezes and combos. Now, only Hong 10 and B-Boy

from the Netherlands hold the distinct honour of securing three Red Bull BC One World Final titles.