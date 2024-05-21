© Jacobo Medrano / Red Bull Content Pool
Travel
Follow the latest Red Bull Can You Make It? updates right here
The adventure of a lifetime has begun and nearly 300 teams from 60 countries have seven days to cross Europe using only Red Bull as currency. This is the place to keep up with their amazing exploits.
After relinquishing their cash, credit cards and personal phones, the intrepid and audacious three-person teams of Red Bull Can You Make It? 2024 have set out from the five starting cities of Amsterdam, Barcelona, Budapest, Copenhagen and Milan. Now, these determined travellers are making their way to the finish in Berlin, Germany, whichever they can, taking on once-in-a-lifetime challenges and using their wit and charm to barter Red Bull for food, transportation and a place to rest their weary heads.
It’s not about the first team to the destination – it's the adventures along the way that really matter. Each day, we'll round up the highlights from across the continent and share them with you here.
You can also learn more about Red Bull Can You Make It?, and follow the teams’ own posts and vlogs, at www.redbullcanyoumakeit.com.
Day 1 – Tuesday, May 21
And they’re off! The teams set out at 2:00pm Central European Summer Time today and less than 5.5 hours later the early tallies showed that collectively they'd already covered a whopping 5,829km. They earned a lot of points as well, reaching nine checkpoints in seven countries and completing 58 Checkpoint Challenges as well as 305 Adventure Challenges. They also traded 843 cans and uploaded 1,056 vlogs!
What did they trade those cans for? While one team eased into the week by trading Red Bull for a single banana, most of the big trades involved transportation.
One team managed to secure a ride on a fire engine, while another got 90 minutes closer to Berlin with a lift from a box (delivery) truck. And kudos to the team whose ingenuity and charm saw them make a trade for plane tickets from Budapest to Nice!
Also strategically impressive was the team who bartered for a place to sleep on a cruise ship, where they were invited to dinner with the crew.
And then there was the team who traded cans for a ride on a rollercoaster. It didn’t get them any closer to the finish, they definitely had a blast – and that’s what it’s all about!
See you here tomorrow for the latest updates.