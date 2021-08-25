'Wake-up call' for Gary Hunt as Romanians throw down cliff diving challenge

There may have only been one ranking event in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series so far this season, but Gary Hunt is already well aware he has a fight on his hands if he's to defend his crown and claim a record-extending ninth King Kahekili trophy.

The challenge faced by the Frenchman comes in the form of Romanians Catalin Preda , who scored a sensational win at the opening stop in Saint-Raphaël , France and Constantin Popovici , who pipped his compatriot to victory in an exciting Oslo Exhibition event two weeks ago.

"It seems like every year it's getting more and more difficult, but this year both the Romanian divers have been working very hard and showing great consistency," 37-year-old Hunt said during Wednesday's training session at the Old Bridge in Mostar.

"They're both very strong, very fast-twitch with the strength to really spin fast, and they're making very difficult dives look easy."

"France was kind of a feeler. I know I've been working hard in the 10m pool but I had less experience than them from 27m. They've been training in Area 47 (a diving facility in Austria) and that showed with their consistency and how good they dived, especially Cat, in the final.

"It was a wake-up call. I've had another couple of chances to dive from 27m and I'm prepared mentally, knowing that everything in this competition needs to be perfect."

Popovici arrives in Mostar not only on the back of that recent confidence-boosting exhibition, but also buoyed by memories of his last appearance at Stari Most two years ago. Back then, he delivered his most outstanding performance to date, returning from injury to become only the second-ever diver to earn five 10s for a dive.

"I remember it like it was yesterday," recalls the 32-year-old of that historic moment here in 2019. "It was a great day, and I'm just looking forward to competing here in this amazing location again."

"The event in Oslo was an exhibition, but it was a competition which I'm glad I won. It always feels good to be in first place, so it's a good push. I have big hopes."

Meanwhile, Preda is perhaps the surprise package of the season, following his France victory and a narrow second-place finish in Oslo. He, too, returns to Mostar with very fond memories, having made it onto the podium here on his very start in 2018. Those who witnessed his performance that day were left in no doubt about his potential, and three years on he's really showing that quality consistently.

"Saint-Raphaël was just magical. It couldn't have provided better conditions for all of us, and I guess for me it all came together in the perfect way," said Preda. "It was a really good competition that I put together, four consistent rounds, and I ended on top of the podium.

"I trained more in Austria ahead of Oslo and, regardless of it only being an exhibition event, I still looked at it as a chance to practise my program.

"I just know that with the technical program that I have, I only need to do my dives well and that will result in a high position on the podium every time," added Preda, 30, who resigned from the Macau show he was working in to focus on competitions following his World Series debut.

"Winning is every competitor's dream. It doesn't harm anyone, less so myself, to dream of holding that trophy at the end of the season."

With only one ranking stop in the books, and three more to go, there's still a chance for other divers to have their say. But right now, all the signs suggest a thrilling three-way title tussle could be on the cards, and the next three days in Mostar could prove crucial.

